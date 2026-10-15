photo: courtesy of Elsberry Riding and Farm

"25 County, be advised, I had to shoot a donkey" ~ radio message sent to dispatch by the cowardly police officer, Trenton Garner

I just watched a news report and an on-air interview of Hannah Israel on Fox News this morning, October 15th 2026, that looked into a fairly recent killing of Ms. Israel’s little sweet donkey HeeHaw, who was shot and killed by a police officer on August 30th 2026, because he was “attacking” them. I watched the video, and any damned fool with the slightest modicum of common sense and discernment can clearly see that not one single police officer was facing even the slightest “threat” of being harmed by this friendly little guy.

This is mind-boggling, and while it may not be anything critical to address in most people’s minds, since the nation has many hundreds of ongoing serious situations and problems, it is a serious and a sever problem in reality, when cities and counties are handing out badges and pistols and automatic rifles to “men” who don’t have the sense God gave a goose or the proper psychological composure and demeanor to use them. These men seem all too anxious just for the opportunity to shoot something, anything, and then breathlessly announce over the radio that they “had to shoot a donkey”.

In the quiet hours before dawn on the thirtieth day of August in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-six, upon a pasture along Grady Road in Polk County, Georgia, a sequence of events unfolded that laid bare a profound and unsettling affliction within the ranks of those entrusted with the badge and the gun in contemporary America. Officers of the Cedartown Police Department, assisting their counterparts from Polk County in the search for a missing twelve-year-old girl, entered the enclosed grounds of Elsberry Riding and Farm without warrant and without the knowledge or consent of the owner. There they encountered a one-year-old miniature donkey named HeeHaw, a creature of modest stature and gentle disposition who had been bottle-raised from the first hour of his life by Hannah Israel, who regarded him not merely as livestock but as a cherished member of her household, one who had spent his earliest months sleeping beside her in her own bed and who later delighted children at petting zoos with his friendly advances.

Within moments the animal lay dead, felled by a single round from the service pistol of Officer Trenton Ryan Garner. The radio transmission that followed — “Be advised, I had to shoot a donkey” — echoes still as a stark emblem of a deeper malady: the emergence among American men of a new and diminished breed, one so thoroughly insulated from the rough edges of existence, so lacking in the elemental discernment that once marked the masculine character, that it perceives mortal peril in the most innocuous approach of a friendly beast and responds with lethal force where none is required.

The facts of the matter, drawn from the accounts of the participants, the body-camera record that has since been made public, and the official reports, admit of little ambiguity when examined with the sober eye of common sense. The officers, tracking with bloodhounds and the aid of a drone, crossed into the fenced pasture in the dead of night while the child remained unfound. HeeHaw, true to the nature of a donkey raised among people and accustomed to greeting strangers with braying curiosity, advanced toward the interlopers. One officer, Caleb Thomasson, activated the electrical arc of a Taser in an effort to deter him; the animal continued forward. Officer Trenton Garner then drew his Glock 17 and discharged a single shot. HeeHaw turned, retreated a short distance up the slope, and collapsed.

photo: Trenton Ryan Garner, the face of a COWARD and a Donkey Murderer [credit, Facebook]

photo: Caleb Thomasson, the other COWARD, on his two-year anniversary with the police department. [credit, Facebook]

My God -- HeeHaw was so tiny that any damned male professing to be a “man” and worth his salt could have easily stopped him simply by wrapping their arms around his neck, and he would have quickly realized his error, as the donkey would have nuzzled him gently. But these men probably would have interpreted that as if HeeHaw was a man-eating donkey.

photo: Sweet Lil’ HeeHaw — he was a Bottle Baby. [credit, New York Post]

Later, when the officers spoke among themselves, one expressed the belief that the animal had been about to kill him; Garner concurred, and in the above video, he almost seemed proud of the fact he’d shot HeeHaw, as the viewer hears the smug arrogance in his voice — “yea, I shot him”.. The missing girl was located unharmed at a nearby church. Hannah Israel and a young companion were left to search the darkened field for an hour, before discovering the body of the creature she had nurtured as her own.

photo: The moment Hannah finds her much loved HeeHaw laying dead on the ground. [credit, New York Post]

Hannah would later write: “We are heartbroken. He was my son.”

An independent investigation by the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement Division was launched. Officer Garner was placed on administrative leave. Israel filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit alleging unlawful entry, unreasonable seizure, and destruction of property, seeking damages and a jury trial; the officer, through counsel, has moved for dismissal on grounds of qualified immunity, contending that the open field enjoyed no constitutional protection against warrantless entry during a missing-person search and that his use of force was reasonable under the circumstances. Body-camera footage, released amid public protests conducted under the banner of “Justice for HeeHaw,” has allowed any observer possessed of ordinary perception to judge the relative credibility of the competing narratives.

What the footage reveals, and what the owner’s long acquaintance with the animal confirms, is that HeeHaw presented no genuine threat. A miniature donkey of one year, small enough that a man of average strength might have checked his advance by the simple expedient of embracing his neck, advanced in the manner of a creature who had never known a stranger and who regarded human beings as kin.

Any person who has ever lived in the country around animals immediately recognizes just how unnecessary this was. But even for city slickers, as people grow up they are given an abundance of information on all manner of animals, in school, in books, on documentaries such as Marlon Perkin’s Wild Kingdom and through their own life experiences with whatever animals they may encounter from childhood to adulthood, that provide sufficient information for them to be able to properly distinguish between a petting-zoo companion and a dangerous, deadly man-killer. No reasonable, logical person in their right mind can look me in the face and honestly tell me that these officers did not know that something so small as a miniature donkey represented absolutely NO THREAT At All to Them.

Yet the officers, trained and armed, elected first the Taser and then the bullet. The radio announcement that followed betrayed neither regret nor second thought, only the flat declaration that a donkey had been dispatched, sent to a heartless, merciless death.

The little man/boy who pulled the trigger has some serious mental deficiencies and problems and should be immediately dismissed from the force.

There is something seriously wrong with little boys in grown men’s bodies who would commit so egregious an act. They are either psychologically unfit to be police officers or they are purely, flat out miserable cowards through and through, afraid of their own shadows and anything that moves, or BOTH!!!



In this single episode one discerns the outline of a larger and more grievous pattern: the repeated instances in which officers across the nation have ended the lives of household dogs that barked in protection of their yards, or of disturbed individuals wielding nothing more lethal than a rake, because the officers in question preferred the certainty of a trigger pull to the modest risk of a bruise or a scrape that might attend a more measured, hands-on resolution.

This pattern is not accidental. It is the visible fruit of a cultural transformation that has, over recent generations, produced a cohort of men whose capacity for calibrated judgment has been systematically eroded. Raised in environments meticulously sanitized of risk, shielded by parental solicitude from the ordinary collisions and frictions of boyhood, many emerge into adulthood with bodies that have attained full stature yet with spirits still unformed in the crucible of real consequence. They lack the intuitive calibration that once allowed a man to gauge the true measure of a threat — to know, almost without conscious calculation, when an animal’s advance was playful or protective rather than predatory, when a human’s agitation might be calmed by voice and presence rather than extinguished by lead.

The older officers of an earlier America, men such as Sheriff Buford Pusser of McNairy County or the local constables remembered in towns like LaVergne and Columbia, Tennessee, in the decades after the Second World War, operated under a different code. They expected to absorb the occasional cut or contusion in the performance of their duty; they understood that the authority of the badge did not exempt them from the necessity of physical engagement when circumstances required it. They possessed the mental toughness and the experiential wisdom to distinguish the genuine from the illusory peril. The contemporary officer, by contrast, often appears conditioned to regard any unexpected movement as potential catastrophe, any approach as possible assault, and the firearm as the first rather than the last resort. The result is a law-enforcement culture in which the threshold for lethal force has been lowered to a level that endangers the very citizens and creatures the badge is sworn to protect.

Consider the implications for the ordinary householder and the animals that share his life. A dog that growls at the approach of a stranger is performing the ancient office of guardian; most such animals, addressed in a calm voice and approached without abrupt aggression, will subside into friendliness. A man swinging a rake in agitation is wielding an unwieldy implement that can be intercepted by blocking and grasping before the downswing reaches its mark. Yet time and again the response has been the discharge of a weapon, justified afterward by the mantra of “fearing for one’s life.” When that same logic is applied to a miniature donkey in its own pasture — an animal whose size, temperament, and history rendered it incapable of inflicting serious harm upon grown men equipped with body armor, flashlights, and companions — the absurdity becomes inescapable.

The officers who entered the property that night were not in hot pursuit of a violent felon; they were searching for a lost child. They possessed no warrant. They offered no warning to the owner. They converted a moment of natural animal curiosity into a fatal confrontation. In so doing they asserted a power that strikes at the heart of the property rights and personal security that undergird a free society. If agents of the state may vault a fence under cover of darkness, traverse private land, and destroy a family’s companion without meaningful consequence, then the ancient understanding of the home as a castle has been substantially eroded.

The grief of Hannah Israel is not a private sorrow alone; it is a public admonition. She had raised HeeHaw from the bottle, had shared her bed with him in his infancy, had watched him bring smiles to children and elders alike. The loss of such a creature, killed without necessity upon the ground that was his home, cuts with particular sharpness because it was so avoidable. A man secure in his own physical competence and mental composure would have recognized the donkey’s approach for what it was, would have stepped aside or gently restrained the animal, would have continued the search without incident. That such recognition failed to occur, that the first and decisive impulse was toward the Taser and the pistol, reveals a failure of character and of training that no amount of procedural justification can wholly obscure. The subsequent legal maneuvering — the invocation of qualified immunity, the argument that open fields enjoy diminished protection, the insistence that the use of force was reasonable — may or may not succeed in the courts. What they cannot erase is the visual and moral record of a small, friendly animal destroyed by men who claimed to fear for their lives in its presence.

This episode, and the many others that resemble it, points toward a crisis of masculinity that extends far beyond the ranks of law enforcement. The same overprotection that produces officers incapable of distinguishing a greeting from an attack produces, in the wider population, men who flinch at shadows, who interpret disagreement as danger, who retreat from the ordinary frictions of civic life into the safety of curated environments. The capacity to face the world as it is — to accept that risk is the price of freedom, that physical courage is sometimes required, that discernment is a cultivated virtue rather than an innate endowment of the badge — has atrophied. The older generation of American men, forged in harder times and less buffered existences, possessed that capacity as a matter of course. Its attenuation in the present generation carries costs measured not only in the lives of pets and the occasional tragic human victim, but in the gradual enfeeblement of the civic character itself.

If the police may enter private property without warrant or notice and destroy what they find there under the elastic claim of perceived threat, then the boundary between the free citizen and the subject of the state has been redrawn to the citizen’s disadvantage. The remedy begins with the insistence that those who carry the authority of lethal force must first possess the judgment, the physical readiness, and the moral fortitude to employ it only when truly necessary. It requires the recognition that a miniature donkey in a pasture is not a deadly adversary, that a barking dog is not a mortal enemy, that a man with a rake is not an imminent executioner. It demands the cultivation, in the raising of boys and the training of officers, of that hard-won discernment which once allowed men to meet the unexpected without panic and without the reflexive resort to destruction. Until that recovery is undertaken, incidents such as the killing of HeeHaw will continue to recur, each one a fresh illustration of the weakness that has taken root where strength and judgment once resided, each one a quiet tragedy for the innocent and a warning to a nation that still aspires to call itself free.

by Justin O Smith