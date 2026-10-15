Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Oct 17

I have seen folks run in fear from Magnolia my Golden. Grow men. And sadly you are correct. Bout makes me cry over poor donkey 🫏.

Reply
Share
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
Oct 17

Remove the officer from his duties. Poor baby HeeHaw and his family. 😭

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture