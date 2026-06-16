I

We were ghosts in the paddies of ’Nam,

Shadows in Colombia’s rain,

And we learned the hard way what tyrants do

When they smile through a windowpane.

For a despot’s word is a loaded gun,

And a cleric’s vow is bait—

And the man who trusts a fanatic’s grin

Is a man who tempts his fate.

II

We’ve sat with warlords at midnight,

We’ve bargained with kings of dust,

And we’ve watched whole nations crumble

When their leaders forgot to distrust.

So when Washington cheers a “peace deal,”

We feel that old cold grin—

Because we’ve seen too many treaties signed

By men who intend to sin.

III

Iran’s not a puzzle to solve, boys—

It’s a serpent we’ve met before.

We’ve tracked its proxies in alleys

And its money through every war.

We’ve seen its clerics preaching

With fire behind their eyes,

And we know a zealot’s promise

Is the cheapest of all lies.

IV

Trump’s up there calling it victory,

A handshake to end the fight—

But we’ve watched the Ayatollahs

Load their rifles in the night.

We’ve heard their chants in the desert,

We’ve seen their dead‑eyed creed,

And we know a regime that worships death

Will never let peace succeed.

V

We remember Saigon’s rooftops,

We remember Managua’s streets,

Where the men who trusted a tyrant’s word

Were the first to taste defeat.

And the clerics in Tehran are cut

From the same old iron mold—

They’ll sign your deal at sunrise

And break it before it’s cold.

VI

There’s talk of a Strait reopening,

Of tankers rolling through—

But a single drone in the heavens

Can turn that hope to rue.

We’ve seen supply lines shattered

By a whisper or a spark,

And the peace that rests on a zealot’s whim

Is a peace that dies in the dark.

VII

Three hundred billion in “rebuilding”—

We’ve heard that tune before.

We saw it in Kabul’s ruins,

We saw it in Baghdad’s war.

And the money won’t feed the people,

Won’t build a single home—

It’ll vanish into the pockets

Of the clerics’ gilded throne.

VIII

We’ve walked with rebels in jungles,

We’ve trained the brave and damned,

And we’ve learned that freedom’s fire

Can’t be bought or built or planned.

It rises when truth is spoken,

When a people break their chain—

Not when tyrants sign a paper

To buy themselves time again.

IX

Israel stands like a fortress,

And they’re right to doubt the deal—

For they’ve buried their sons to Hezbollah

And they know what zealots feel.

They know that a cleric’s promise

Is a fuse disguised as peace,

And the man who trusts a fanatic’s word

Is a man who signs his lease.

X

We’ve watched the world grow foolish

With treaties carved in sand,

And we’ve buried too many brothers

Who believed a tyrant’s hand.

So we say this without apology,

Without softness, fear, or shame:

A regime that dreams of Armageddon

Will never play peace’s game.

XI

But the people of Persia are burning,

Their chains are a living scar—

And we’ve seen that fire in others

Who rose and shattered the bar.

They’ll rise when the truth grows louder

Than the clerics’ iron lies—

And the world will watch in wonder

As a captive nation flies.

XII

So let the diplomats chatter,

Let the markets dance and spin—

But the men who’ve walked in shadows

Know how the tale will end.

For peace is not forged in parchment,

Nor born of a tyrant’s nod—

It’s carved by the will of a people

And upheld by the hand of God.

XIII

And until the clerics crumble,

And the Guard dissolves its hold,

There will be no peace with Persia—

Only stories, lies, and gold.

So write your deals in daylight,

And boast of the war you’ve stayed—

But the night belongs to zealots,

And zealots are never swayed.

XIV

Thus speaks the old green‑beret chorus,

The men who have seen too much—

Who’ve watched the cost of naïveté

And the price of a tyrant’s touch.

We say it with gravel and memory,

With scars that the years can’t fold:

The peace that rests on a tyrant’s word

Is a peace that cannot hold.

by Justin O Smith