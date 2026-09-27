Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Chuck's avatar
Chuck
Sep 28

Justin, this moved into high gear with the so-called Patriot Act. George W. Bush was a pathetic tool of evil men. Believe me. I know.

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Ylli
Sep 28

I appreciate the insights and spirit but I find it difficult to see where to go with it. I am glad we can be suspicious of Trump but what is the alternative? How do we intelligently not comply when we don’t know enough or can’t know everything but have to extend trust to our representatives?

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