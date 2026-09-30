Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
Sep 30

To the moon , Alice

Reply
Share
2 replies by Justin Smith and others
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
Sep 30

Thank you Hun. I went through a bad marriage also. That's why I asked GOD ALMIGHTY to bring me the right 4 legged companion my furbaby (Rescue Cat) 😺

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture