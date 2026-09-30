The Soliloquy: Ralph, Standing Before an Open Refrigerator

(Ralph, a middle-aged, overweight man in pajamas, stares intently into the bright glow of the fridge. He holds a single, slightly bruised leftover chicken wing.)

To eat, or not to eat—that is the messy question. Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the pangs of midnight hunger, or to close this door, take arms against the urge, and by sleeping, end it.

Ah, but look upon this wing! Behold it! Coated in a glaze of glorious, demonic barbecue sauce. Science tells us man is a creature of high ideals. Philosophy whispers of our noble pursuit of virtue, charity, and the common good. But conscience? Conscience is just a tiny, annoying accountant living in your left ear, crying, “Ralph, that belongs to your wife for tomorrow’s lunch. Be good. Be pure. Eat a carrot.”

A carrot! What sort of monument to goodness is a root pulled straight from the dirt, mocking my soul with its boring crunch? Where is the thrill in righteousness if righteousness tastes like damp soil?

Yet, evil—oh, sweet, seductive evil—looks so much more convenient. Evil does not calorie-count. Evil does not lock the pantry. If I consume this wing in the dark silence of 2:00 AM, who truly knows? The cat knows. But the cat is corrupt; he’d sell his own tail for a Friskies pellet. He cannot judge my moral decay.

We spend our lives carving ourselves into statues of saintly perfection. We hold doors. We sort our plastics. We nod politely at neighbors whose names we will never learn. And for what? So we can die with a clean cholesterol score and an empty Tupperware container?

No! Man is a grand, glorious disaster. We are fifty percent angel, fifty percent raccoon, wandering through a supermarket of moral choices, trying to decide if we can get away with eating the loose grapes.

(He pauses, sniffing the wing deeply.)

To be good is to stand in the light, starving and admirable. To be evil is to have barbecue sauce on your cheek and joy in your heart.

(He slowly takes a massive bite, closing his eyes with profound satisfaction.)

Forgive me, ethics. The dark side is tender, and it has ranch.

_____________________

The Reply: Alice, Standing in the Kitchen Light

(Alice, sweet and sexy, even in her bathrobe wearng an expression of profound, unbothered clarity, enters the kitchen. She flicks on the overhead fluorescent lights, completely blinding Ralph, who is still holding the clean chicken bone.)

Oh, look. Hamlet has raided the icebox again.

Pray tell, my noble philosopher, did your epic journey into the dark recesses of human morality include wiping the barbecue sauce off your pajama pants, or is that stain the permanent crest of your self-inflicted martyrdom?

You stand there, shivering in the light of the appliance bulb, waxing poetic about the duality of man. “Raccoon and angel,” you say! Oh, how beautiful. How profound. How incredibly convenient for someone who just ate the exact piece of poultry I had explicitly budgeted for my 12:30 PM lunch break.

Let us speak of good and evil, Ralph. Good is not some abstract, shining monument built of carrots and sorted plastics. Good is a woman who works a forty-hour week and just wanted her leftovers. And evil? Evil is not a grand, romantic dark side. It isn’t a tragic fall from grace. Evil is lazy. Evil has a soft midsection, bare feet, and a crumb caught in its chest hair.

You think you are torn between the high ideals of philosophy and the primal urges of the beast. But you aren’t a beast, sweetheart. You’re just a guy who can’t remember where we keep the napkins. You talk about the cat being corrupt? The cat didn’t leave the Tupperware lid sitting on the counter to warp in the humidity.

Go ahead, look at the floor. Contemplate the existential dread of your actions. But while you are down there searching for your dignity, remember this: the universe is a place of balance. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

(She reaches past him into the fridge, pulls out a premium pints of high-end, expensive ice cream that Ralph had been hiding behind the frozen peas, and grabs a spoon.)

You chose the dark side, Ralph. You embraced the chaos of the midnight hour. So do not weep when the cosmos exacts its toll. The dark side may have ranch... but the righteous just took custody of the Belgian chocolate chip.

(She takes a massive, deliberate bite, holding eye contact the entire time.)

To bed, philosopher. Your lunch tomorrow is a sleeve of saltines.

______________________

The Witness: Troubles, the Tuxedo Cat

(Troubles, a chubby tuxedo cat with one notched ear, sits atop the kitchen cabinets. He looks down at the empty counter, lazily licking a stray drop of barbecue sauce off his front paw. His internal monologue is smooth, cynical, and deeply unimpressed.)

Humans. They think they are the authors of high drama.

Look at them down there, wrapped in their oversized terrycloth robes, gesturing at the fluorescent lights like tragic actors at a bad community theater. Ralph breaks into a sweat over a single piece of poultry, muttering about “heaven and hell.” Alice swoops in like an avenging deity, confiscating dairy products to settle a blood feud.

And they call me an animal.

Let’s be entirely clear about the moral landscape of this kitchen: there is no good. There is no evil. There is only the tax. Ralph thinks he sneaked that chicken wing past the authorities. He forgets that I am the authority. I saw him open the door. I heard the distinct squelch of the plastic container peeling open. If I had raised the alarm—a simple, high-pitched mew near the bedroom door—Alice would have descended five minutes earlier, and the wing would remain unviolated.

But Ralph understands the cost of doing business. He dropped a shred of skin. It was cold, and the glaze was aggressively acidic, but it was a transaction. A bribe. I accepted the terms.

Then Alice enters, radiating the supreme arrogance of the heavily weaponized. She weaponizes the chocolate chip. She weaponizes the saltines. She thinks she has restored order to the cosmos. But she, too, will sleep. And when she sleeps, that premium ice cream container will sit in the trash can—unrinsed, a beacon of sweet, sugary cream just begging for a tongue rough enough to scrape the corners.

They spend so much energy agonizing over their choices. Should I eat this? Should I punish him for that? Is it wrong to steal? It’s exhausting to watch. They build these elaborate cages of rules and then act shocked when their own biology walks right through the bars.

If you want the food, you take the food. If someone tries to stop you, you hiss. If they are bigger than you, you wait until they go to sleep and then knock a glass of water off their nightstand to remind them who truly governs this ecosystem.

Ralph thinks he chose the dark side because it has ranch. Alice thinks she chose the light because she has a lunch schedule.

Idiots. The dark side doesn’t have ranch. It has me. And it’s 5:45 AM, which means someone owes me breakfast.

__________________

The Texts:

11:42 AM

Ralph: Hope your lunch is going well. The saltines are incredibly crisp today. A real triumph of dry-sodium engineering. I didn’t realize cracker dust could find its way into a soul, but here we are. 🧂

12:15 PM

Ralph: Just saw a coworker eating a turkey sandwich. It had lettuce. Actual, hydrated lettuce. I forgot what moisture felt like. My saliva glands have officially gone on strike. Enjoy the chicken. I hope the memory of my midnight betrayal seasons it perfectly.

12:47 PM

Ralph: Fun fact: If you chew a saltine long enough, it starts to taste like absolutely nothing at all, which is a fitting metaphor for my current standing in this relationship. I tried to drink some water to wash it down, but the water just evaporated upon contact with my parched, barren throat. 🏜️

1:12 PM

Ralph: The cat texted me. Okay, he didn’t text me, but I feel his smug aura from across town. I know he’s sleeping on my pillow right now, completely unbothered by the collapse of the moral fabric of this household.

1:30 PM

Ralph: Just checking in to see if the Belgian chocolate chip ice cream made it through the night, or if it met a swift, righteous end. I’m thinking of naming my next cracker “Justice.” It pairs nicely with the taste of my own tears. See you at 6:00. I’ll be the guy chewing on a napkin. 🫡

_________________________

11:58 AM

Alice: If you’re that low on moisture, the tears you’re crying into your keyboard should help.

12:22 PM

Alice: The chicken was delicious, thank you; it tasted exactly like a solid eight hours of uninterrupted sleep.

12:55 PM

Alice: Good to know you’re finally developing a taste for accountability.

1:18 PM

Alice: Troubles and I actually had a lovely chat this morning; he agrees that your portion control is a structural failure. 🐈‍⬛

1:45 PM

Alice: The ice cream is fine, and since you’re already chewing on a napkin, you can use it to wipe down the kitchen counters the second you walk through the door.

by Justin O Smith