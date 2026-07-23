Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Gene F's avatar
Gene F
1d

You are an excellent writer Sir. Rarely have I read a piece which was filled with such heartfelt honesty and feeling. No one could read these paragraphs and not be better for having done so.

Bravo!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Richard white's avatar
Richard white
10h

I really enjoy reading your articles Justin, but this one truly resonated with me. I’m thankful you’re using your God given gift of writing. I admit, I copied and pasted some of your words. I will use them to inspire me as well as others. Hope you don’t mind. I’ve often said, you can judge a person’s true character by how they handle adversity. You nailed it. Once again great article.

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