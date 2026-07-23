photo: The Author, [December 22nd 2017]

There is, I think, a ribbon of loneliness running through every human life, though some people hide it better than others. For some, it is only a thin silver thread, almost invisible beneath the noise of family, work, friendship, ambition, and the daily commotion of the world. For others, it is more plainly woven into the fabric of who they are. It is not necessarily a sadness, nor is it always the result of abandonment or rejection. Sometimes it is simply the shape of a man’s soul. Sometimes a man is born with a road inside him that no one else can walk.

I have come to terms with the ribbon of loneliness that runs through who I am. Somewhere along the way, it became clear to me that in this thing called life, my road has been a solitary mission — not through anyone’s fault, but simply because, in some deep and inexplicable way, I have always seemed to prefer it. From cradle to grave, my path has twisted through dangers and evil, deep sadness and loss, yet it has also been lit by peaceful times, safe harbors, righteous living, and a joy, happiness, and love that made every crooked mile worthwhile.

There have been people I have loved, and people who have loved me. There have been friends, family, lovers, dogs, books, places, and memories enough to fill a dozen lives. Yet, beneath it all, there has remained the solitary traveler, walking his own road beneath his own sky, listening to a song that perhaps only he can hear.

And perhaps that is where the story begins — not with a grand declaration, but with a child falling down in the holler.

When I was but a babe, I fell down in the holler. When I was a boy, I fell into someone’s arms. That is the beginning of most lives, if we are honest about it: first we fall, and then we reach for someone. We are born helpless into a world of dangers we cannot yet understand, and for a little while, someone else carries us through the darkness. Then we grow, and the world begins to teach us that love is not always permanent, that promises are not always kept, and that those who share our beds and our dreams may someday walk away.

There were hard times. There were days when the bright colors of life seemed to fade, when money was scarce, when love became entangled with gambling and drinking and disappointment, and when one person worked and scrapped for dinner while another gambled away what little there was. Yet even then, there was loyalty. There was the stubborn refusal to abandon someone simply because they had become difficult to love. There was the foolish, noble belief that perhaps one more time, one more conversation, one more promise, one more act of devotion might be enough to save what was being lost.

But sometimes people leave. Sometimes they say you are no good. Sometimes they say they will not love you, and perhaps, after a while, you learn not to love them either. Yet the strange thing about love is that even when it dies, it does not always disappear. A man may carry the knowledge of another person’s soul long after the relationship itself has become nothing more than a ghost. He may remember the way someone wept, the secrets spoken in darkness, the bravery that no one else ever saw. He may know the private truth of another human being, and carry that knowledge to his grave.

And sooner or later, every one of us must face the fact that the grave is waiting.

It is sooner than later that one of us will be six feet under. It is sooner than later that the other will be alone. And when the bell rings, when the final hour comes, each of us will discover that, in the end, there is a road no one else can walk for us.

Yet there are things no one can take from a man.

They may attempt to erase his history. They may try to rewrite the stories of his life, to reduce him to whatever version of him best suits their purposes. They may covet what they imagine he possesses, envy what they think he has earned, or attempt to force him to become someone else. But they cannot take the memories carried in the minds of those who witnessed his life. They cannot take his father, or mother, even though death has already claimed them. They cannot take his wit, his charm, his words, his stubbornness, or the irrepressible part of him that refuses to bow before those who despise what is decent, good, honorable, and true.

And they certainly cannot take family.

A man may surrender material possessions without much regret. Wealth, after all, is often little more than a rumor, and everything that can be bought can eventually be lost. But touch one hair upon the head of someone he loves, and the quiet man may discover that there are depths within him that even he had never fully understood. A man can forgive much. He can endure poverty, betrayal, ridicule, failure, and loneliness. But love has its boundaries, and loyalty has its demands.

Nothing you can take from me is worth dirt, when we speak of material goods, possessions and wealth. Take it, ‘cause I’d give it free. It won’t hurt. Nothing you can take was ever worth keeping.

But touch one hair of my loved ones’ heads and I’ll put you dead in the ground, no matter who may or may not weep.

photo: Me and My Youngest Granddaughter this morning [November 16th 2019] 😃❤— Teaching Her to Play Chess

Still, there are times when even the strongest man is beaten down.

There are days when a man finds himself flat broke, lost, wounded by the collapse of a marriage, sick in body and exhausted in spirit. There are moments when hard luck dims the light of hope so completely that he begins to wonder whether anyone would care if he lived or died. There are illnesses that make a man wish for death, trials that seem to have no ending, and nights in which the darkness presses against the windows like an enemy.

But then, somehow, morning comes.

The sky is blue — so blue that a man wonders if Heaven itself is shining through. The earth smiles beyond the window. The sun dazzles. Birds sing. Flowers release their fragrance into the breeze. Shadows dance across green meadows. And suddenly the man who thought himself broke, poor and beaten discovers that he is rich beyond measure, because the earth is still beneath him and the sky is still above him, and he still has God and his faith.

No one can take those things away.

What is a man to do when he is tired, broke, and beaten? Why, he is rich. He has the earth. He has the sky. He has the wind, the trees, the morning, and the mysterious grace of being alive. And if he has faith, he has something more. He has God, and God is love.

That knowledge does not make the battle disappear. It merely gives a man the strength to rise and fight another day.

It is easy to fight when everything is right. It is easy to be brave when victory is near, when the crowd is cheering, when the sun is shining upon the banners of success. It is easy to stand tall when one has money in the bank, health in the body, friends at one’s side, and a reasonable expectation that tomorrow will be better than today.

But the real test comes when everything is wrong.

When a man is outnumbered ten to one, when hope appears to have abandoned him, when he is muddy and bloody and striking out blindly against enemies he cannot defeat, there remains one final command: Carry on.

Carry on when there is no reason to believe you will win.

Carry on when the night seems endless.

Carry on when your strength is failing.

Carry on because the measure of a man is not determined by how he fights when he is winning. The measure of a man is revealed when he is losing.

The man who can meet despair and defeat with a cheer is perhaps the man of God’s choosing. The man who can fight toward Heaven’s own height while standing in the valley of failure has discovered something that victory alone could never teach him. There is work yet to do. There are people yet to help. There are debts of kindness yet to repay. There are words yet to be spoken and roads yet to be traveled.

So carry on.

Not because the battle is easy.

Because you are still alive.

And while there is breath in you, the story is not finished.

There was a time when youth made everything seem possible. We were strong, swift, and brave. Life was a challenge, and the world seemed to invite us to fight it. We gave everything we had to the great struggle, leaping toward every height, believing that success would somehow make the sacrifice worthwhile.

Sometimes we wonder if it was worth it. Yet we reach the summit, only to find that life’s choicest vintage can taste flat. Still, I wouldn’t trade the journey.

Then the years passed. Time marches on. Gray hairs appear, footsteps slow, pleasure forsakes us, and youth is funeralled.

The cares of life gathered around us. There was always more to do, and time began to move faster. Gray hairs appeared. Wrinkles came. The spring slowly left our step. Pleasure became more difficult to find, and youth, without asking permission, was buried behind us.

And sometimes, after all the labor, we reached the summit and discovered that the treasure we had pursued was not what we thought it would be.

Wealth, power, and fame may be possessed, but they cannot restore a single lost year. The man who has climbed to the top may discover that what he would give most dearly for is not another fortune, another award, another triumph, but one glorious year of youth again — one springtime filled with love and flowers.

That is one of the great ironies of life: when we are young, we are desperate to become old enough to possess the world. When we are old, we would surrender much of what we possess to become young enough to enjoy it again.

And somewhere between those two truths lies the strange, crooked road of existence.

There’s a race of men who don’t fit in — the gypsy-blooded ones who roam and can’t stay still. I am one of them. We roam the world and range the fields, rove the floods, follow rivers, climb mountains, and always chase and search for the strange and new. We break the hearts of those who love them, sometimes without intending to do so, because the road calls more loudly than the comforts of home. Sometimes we fail, miss our chance, and stand with hope dead in the glare of truth. But I laugh at the joke life played on me. I’m a rolling stone, and that’s bred in the bone.

Perhaps they could have gone farther if they had simply stayed in one place. Perhaps they were strong and brave and true, but always tired of what was, always searching for what might be. They changed directions, abandoned one road for another, and sometimes discovered that each new move was merely another mistake.

The steady and quiet ones, meanwhile, continued plodding onward. They built their lives one brick at a time. They remained where they were planted. They won the lifelong race while the restless ones ran in circles.

And perhaps that is true.

Perhaps the rolling stone fails to gather moss.

But there is another truth as well: some men are born unable to remain where they are. They may fail to win the conventional race, but they see things that the steady ones never see. They meet people whom the settled never encounter. They walk roads that lead nowhere and roads that lead to everything. They experience the full measure of uncertainty, danger, beauty, and freedom.

They may fail.

They may lose.

They may stand one day in the glare of truth and discover that they have done many things only halfway.

But perhaps the point of life was never to fit neatly into the expectations of others.

Perhaps some men are simply born to wander, and they have not failed at all but found a form of success that’s worth all the gold in the world.

One blazing summer, my gypsy soul took me across America. I traveled through a land filled with beauty and encountered people who were kind, generous, funny, strange, dangerous, and sometimes deeply evil. One night, in Campo, Colorado, after walking for miles, tired and dog-dirty, I entered a bar where rough men played pool and gambled and loud voices filled the air.

I ordered a beer, a Coors Light, no Budweiser for me.

A young lady smiled at me.

And somewhere in the room, another man decided that he owned the right to determine who might smile at whom.

What followed was the sort of thing that happens when one man’s foolish pride, jealousy, alcohol, and stupidity meet another man’s resolve to live free and unbothered in a small room. Violence came quickly.

The fight was brutal. He flashed a knife, and I drew two, one in each hand. Blood was shed, much more of his than mine, since hand-to-hand combat came second nature to me after many long years of experience, courtesy of the jungles of Nicaragua and El Salvador. The pool table became part of the battlefield, as I dropped one of my knives to scoop up a cueball and hit him numerous times in the forehead, just as hard as I could. And when it was over, the man who had wanted to prove himself discovered that he had chosen the wrong opponent, and he lay bloodied and unconscious in the dust on the floor.

Then, as if the whole affair had been nothing more than some strange interruption in the evening, the young lady took my hand, and we walked out together. She captured my heart when I had nearly given up on love. Many fond nights followed, memories I still hold dear. She became one of those rare and unforgettable chapters that remain alive long after the people themselves have vanished. Sadly, she left this earth before me.

That is the cruelty of time. It gives us people and then takes them away.

Sometimes it takes a lover.

Sometimes it takes a father.

Sometimes it takes a dog.

I once found a yelping little pup dumped like garbage on a lonely road. The poor little thing tried to chase the car that abandoned it as it sped away, perhaps believing his abandonment was some strange new game, before he stumbled and collapsed, exhausted and broken in the dust. I picked him up gently and brought him home.

When he opened one dim eye and reached toward a human hand, the world changed.

He was lifted up.

He was carried home.

And he found a family.

How I cursed the bastards who did that to him.

Perhaps that is one of the great mysteries of existence: the same world that contains people capable of abandoning a helpless creature also contains people capable of rescuing him. Evil exists. So does mercy. Cruelty walks the same roads as kindness. Despair and hope live side by side.

And sometimes the smallest creature teaches the greatest lesson.

Love is not always found where we expect it. Sometimes it comes from a woman in a bar. Sometimes from a dog who should have died in the dust but instead finds a home.

photo: Sweet Mutt and Me, a few years back

And sometimes it comes from the world itself.

Now I’ve passed sixty-five and am nearing seventy in these Indian Summer days of life. My work feels unfinished—more to say, more to see, more to write, more places to go. I keep crazy hours, eating and sleeping when the notion hits. But this magnificent world still resounds with God’s Golden Song. I walk the woods and ridges, watching groundhogs, black foxes, squirrels, deer, raccoons, coyotes, and wolves. I read everything from Louis L’Amour to Tolstoy, Kipling to Ayn Rand. I watch the ants and honeybees in my flower garden and along Panther Creek, trying to understand Creation in new ways.

I stay to myself outside of a few close friends and family. I’ve earned the right to rest in these rolling green hills of Tennessee, yet my days of journeying feel far from done, as I turn away from the noise of humanity and watch the ants in the backyard instead.

I still miss Sweet Mutt terribly. I sure do love that boy to this day, and will 'til my own dying day.

photos: Sweet Mutt aka LaVoy, when he was just a lil’ precious, dear sweet puppy

He became sick, and every effort to save him failed. But love does not end simply because a heart stops beating. Some creatures remain with us long after their bodies are gone. They become part of the architecture of memory. They inhabit the quiet moments. We see them in dreams. We remember the sound of their footsteps, the look in their eyes, the peculiar habits that once seemed so ordinary and now seem precious beyond measure.

So the days continue.

Honeybees visit the flowers.

A groundhog goes about his business.

A black fox appears.

Squirrels, deer, coyotes, and occasionally wolves pass through the world on their own mysterious journeys.

And as I watch them, I realize that Creation is still speaking.

The world has a music of its own. The trees, insects, birds, wind, water, and animals all contribute to a song that existed before any of us arrived and will continue after most of us are gone. One must only be quiet enough to hear it.

I have never been much for crowds of gossipers. I have never required a multitude of companions. A few close friends are enough. Family is enough. Books are enough. The woods are enough. A fire is enough. The memory of those who loved me is enough.

And perhaps that is what age teaches a man: not that he needs more, but that he needs less.

I have earned the right to rest, perhaps, in the green hills of Tennessee or out on Percy Priest Lake, beneath a storm-filled sky, of beside a blazing fire. I have earned the right to remember the days of turmoil, passion, love, desire, happiness, grief, and pain.

But I do not yet feel finished.

photos: Me — Out for a fall day near Percy Priest Lake [September 25th 2014]

There are still loose ends.

There are still debts to pay — not merely debts of money, but debts of kindness. Every hand extended to us becomes a kind of obligation. Every person who helped us when we were lost leaves something behind. Every act of love, however small, becomes part of the account of a life.

And before I go, I want to make certain that account is settled.

I have known failure. I have known loneliness. I have known the strange, terrible beauty of surviving what I once believed would destroy me.

And I have known love.

That may be enough.

My enemies are already on their way to Hell, I suspect, for I fought on the side of righteous causes. When my time comes and my soul leaves this good earth, I pray the Lord finds me worthy and takes me into the Sweet Old Therebefore. I’ve got one foot in the backdoor already, but there are still loose ends to tie up — debts of kindness to repay, battles between good and evil still raging. I have no regrets over friends made or lost. I’ve shed my tears, burned myself at both ends, and now I wait until nothing is left undone. When I conquer my last fear, I’ll be free — free at last — as innocent and pure as a dove, having learned how to truly love right here in the Old Therebefore.

But even that is not the most important thing.

The most important thing is that I have not yet finished my own story.

The hand has not yet played its final card. The band may still be playing on the deck of the Titanic, but I cannot leave until I am certain there is nothing left undone. I want to conquer the last fear. I want to settle the last debt. I want to understand, finally, what it means to love without reservation.

And then, when the road at last reaches its end, I hope to enter that Old Therebefore with nothing left to carry.

No bitterness.

No unfinished business.

No fear.

No hatred.

Only the knowledge that I lived.

That I walked the crooked road.

That I fell down in the holler and got back up.

That I loved people who sometimes could not love me in return.

That I fought when I was losing.

That I wandered when I should perhaps have stayed.

That I stayed when I should perhaps have gone.

That I was sometimes foolish, sometimes brave, sometimes lonely, sometimes happy, sometimes wounded, sometimes filled with joy.

That I saw beauty.

That I saw evil.

That I was loved.

That I loved.

That I rescued what I could.

That I remembered what could not be rescued.

And that, despite everything, I carried on.

So when the final moment comes, when the long road finally disappears into the mist and the last horizon opens before me, I hope I will take one final look back upon the world — the green ridges of Tennessee, the blue sky, the woods, the creatures, the people, the loves, the losses, the fires, the storms, the roads, the battles, and all the strange and beautiful years that brought me there.

And perhaps I will smile.

Perhaps I will look upon the life that was given me and understand that it was never meant to be easy. It was never meant to be straight. It was never meant to be safe.

It was meant to be lived.

And then, having finally conquered the last fear, I will step across the threshold into the Old Therebefore, carrying with me nothing that the world could ever take away.

And I will bring the news:

Nothing is left anymore.

I am free.

Free at last.

And perhaps, somewhere beyond the final darkness, where the road ends and the true journey begins, I will discover that the solitary mission was never truly solitary after all.

For God was there.

Love was there.

The sky was there.

The earth was there.

The people I loved were there.

The memories were there.

And every step of the long, crooked road — every fall, every fight, every loss, every moment of joy — had been carrying me home.

This has been my life: a solitary path full of crooked turns, yet rich with the things that matter. Dangers and evil never had the final word. The peaceful skies, the love I gave and received, the joy of carrying on, and the quiet knowledge that I stood for what is right — these made the journey worthwhile. When the bell rings and I go to my grave, I’ll go smiling, knowing I carried on to the end.

by Justin O. Smith