photo: OUTSTANDING … This Lovely Young Lady Carries the American Flag While Visiting the Vatican in Rome, Italy Recently

In the long chronicle of human affairs, the defense of freedom has never been a gentle pursuit. It has demanded of men not mere words or comfortable sentiments, but blood, sacrifice, and the willingness to confront evil when it masses at the horizon. American men who today proclaim they will not die for Israel, or in any foreign entanglement they dismiss as serving another nation’s interests — particularly in the current conflict with Iran — reveal a profound moral and intellectual failing. They are not exercising prudent restraint; they are exhibiting self-absorption, historical ignorance, and a pusillanimous spirit unworthy of the name “man.” Such voices mistake isolation for wisdom and cowardice for sophistication. True conservatism, rooted in the defense of ordered liberty, natural rights, and moral order, recognizes that war, though always tragic, is often necessary if a people are to remain free. Righteous men do not cower in the dark when enemies threaten to overrun their nation, conquer their homes, or extinguish the light of liberty for future generations.

This perspective echoes the hard-won wisdom of statesmen like John Foster Dulles, who understood the implacable nature of totalitarian aggression during the Cold War; the resolute realism of leaders like Barry Goldwater, who warned against appeasement; and the unyielding American spirit embodied by figures like John Wayne — men who knew that freedom isn’t granted by the timid but secured by the brave. It aligns with the frontier ethos celebrated in the tales of John Ringo and the clear-eyed assessments of Robert McNamara’s later reflections on containment. War is not glorified for its own sake, but neither is it evaded when moral duty and national survival demand it. As Edmund Burke observed, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” History affirms this truth repeatedly.

photo: Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara in country in South Vietnam, alongside General Westmoreland, speaking with our soldiers on October 27th 1965

photo: US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara sits in US Army "Huey" helicopter during his one-day visit to the US Marine airfield at Chu Lia, South Vietnam, July 18th 1965 during the Vietnam war. The Secretary flew over US Marine lines protecting the airstrip. The Chu Lai was the launching base for Marine Attack squadrons supporting US Marine and South Vietnamese operation in the North and central part of the Republic of Vietnam. June 29th American troops had gone onto the offensive for the first time in Vietnam. In a joint operation with South Vietnamese forces they overran a network of trenches and tunnels in a Vietcong stronghold 30 miles east of Saigon. [credit, SSGT R. W. SAVATT, JR. / US MARINE CORPS / AFP]

The Foundations of Just War in a Conservative Moral Order

From a conservative viewpoint grounded in liberty, the ethics of war rest upon several pillars: the inherent dignity of the individual created in God’s image, the right to self-preservation, the duty to protect one’s family and polity, and the recognition that evil — whether embodied in empires, ideologies, or fanatical regimes — does not yield to negotiation alone. Just War theory, refined through Western Christian tradition from Augustine to Aquinas and later thinkers, provides guardrails: a just cause (defense against aggression or grave injustice), right intention (restoration of peace and justice, not conquest or vengeance), legitimate authority (properly constituted government), last resort, reasonable chance of success, and proportionality.

Yet conservatives mindful of liberty add a sharper edge. Liberty is not abstract; it is concrete, rooted in Anglo-American traditions of common law, limited government, property rights, and religious conscience. When these are threatened by tyranny — whether monarchical, fascist, communist, or Islamist — the failure to resist invites slavery. John Foster Dulles, architect of containment, argued that passive acceptance of Soviet expansion would doom free peoples. Barry Goldwater thundered against the “ghost of Neville Chamberlain,” insisting that weakness invites aggression. To claim, as some modern critics do, that America enters wars solely at Israel’s behest ignores the broader strategic reality: radical Islamofascist regimes like Iran seek regional hegemony, threaten sea lanes, fund global terrorism, and pursue nuclear weapons that could destabilize the entire order upon which American prosperity depends. Dismissing support for allies as “foreign wars for Israel” is a fallacy that reduces complex geopolitics to conspiracy. It echoes the isolationism that nearly handed Europe to Hitler.

Men who shrink from this reality prioritize personal comfort over principle. They have never grasped that freedom is a trust passed across generations. To defend it abroad often prevents the fight from reaching one’s own shores. This is not naive interventionism but enlightened self-interest fused with moral duty.

Lessons from the American Founding and World Wars

Consider the War for American Independence. The colonists did not sit idle as King George III imposed taxes without representation, dissolved legislatures, and stationed troops to enforce tyranny. The III Percent — the roughly three percent of the colonial population who actively took up arms — fought not for personal gain but for the idea that rights come from God, not government. They endured Valley Forge, crossed icy rivers, and faced a professional army because surrender meant chains. Had men of the modern stripe prevailed then, there would be no United States, no Constitution, no beacon of liberty. They would have counseled accommodation: “Why die for Boston when Philadelphia is safe?”

The same spirit animated the world wars. In 1917, America entered World War I to prevent German militarism from dominating Europe and the Atlantic. Isolationists decried it as unnecessary. Yet the Kaiser’s submarines and ambitions threatened the liberal order. World War II proved the point more starkly. Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan represented existential evils: racial totalitarianism and militarist expansionism. Had America followed the counsel of those who “won’t die for” distant causes, Britain might have fallen, Europe would speak German, and the Pacific would bow to Tokyo. The Greatest Generation — farm boys from Iowa and steelworkers from Pittsburgh — stormed Normandy and Iwo Jima not because Hitler directly invaded Ohio, but because they understood the domino effect of unchecked aggression. John Wayne’s cinematic portrayals captured this ethos: the reluctant hero who rises when civilization calls.

photo: Some of the 115 Americans who were “massacred at point-blank range” in a field after being captured by Germans in the early days of the Battle of the Bulge, 1944. The soldiers were herded into a field and machine-gunned; when found, many of the frozen bodies still had their hands above their heads. [credit, John Florea The LIFE Picture Collection]

photo: American Marines approach a group of Japanese-occupied buildings, reduced to rubble during the Battle of Tarawa, a Pacific atoll in the Gilbert Islands (now Kiribati), in November 1943. In the background, smoke is rising from an oil-dump hit during the shelling. [Credit, Frederic Lewis]

Robert McNamara, reflecting on his service, later critiqued aspects of execution but never the core necessity of confronting Axis powers. To suggest today’s critics would have fought in these wars strains credulity. Many of their intellectual forebears opposed Lend-Lease, warned against “entangling alliances,” and would have left Britain to the Luftwaffe. Self-described realists who today decry aid to Israel as manipulation would have found similar excuses for Poland or Pearl Harbor.

Korea, Vietnam, and the Long Twilight Struggle

The Cold War tested this resolve further. In Korea, Truman’s decision to repel North Korean, Chinese, and Soviet-backed aggression prevented the total communization of the peninsula. Critics called it a “police action” for foreigners. Yet South Korea today stands as a prosperous democracy; the North remains a prison state. Failure there would have signaled to Stalin and Mao that the free world lacked will. Goldwater warned that such retreats erode deterrence.

Vietnam remains more controversial, yet the critique holds. Many who opposed it fled to Canada, choosing personal safety over duty. North Vietnamese generals later admitted that Nixon’s bombing campaigns and the Christmas Bombing brought Hanoi near surrender. With stronger leadership and clearer objectives — unfettered support for South Vietnamese self-determination rather than gradual escalation and political constraints — victory was attainable. The fall of Saigon led to the Cambodian genocide and boat people tragedies, proving the human cost of withdrawal. Containment required global vigilance.

photo: Kham Thien Street, Hanoi was devastated during the 12-day bombing campaign in 1972. [credit, Sovfoto]

Dulles understood the Soviet Empire as an ideological malignancy that had to be checked everywhere, from Berlin to Seoul. Eastern Europe’s eventual liberation in 1989-1991 vindicated the long struggle. Without steadfast men willing to serve in the shadows — intelligence, alliances, proxy support, and occasional direct action — the Iron Curtain might still divide the world.

These conflicts were not optional adventures. They defended the principle that no nation or ideology has the right to impose slavery on others. The men who fought them understood something larger than self: the transmission of liberty to posterity.

The Character of the Reluctant and the Duty of the Righteous

The critics in question exhibit a deeper rot. They cower not only from foreign battlefields but from local responsibilities. They avoid school board fights, community defense, or speaking against cultural erosion lest they suffer social paper cuts. They are quick to label defenders as warmongers while living under the security purchased by others’ sacrifice. Such men would collaborate with conquerors, preferring serfdom to struggle. They slither from rocks, subverting resolve from within.

This is not manhood. True masculinity, in the conservative tradition, involves protection and provision — not just for one’s household but for the commonweal. John Wayne archetypes and real pioneers faced wilderness, outlaws, and existential threats without whimpering about personal cost. The Bible itself, a cornerstone of Western conservatism, records righteous wars: Joshua at Jericho, David against Goliath, the Maccabees against Seleucid tyranny. Moral men do not seek conflict, but they do not flee it when innocent life, ordered liberty, and truth hang in the balance.

In the current context of Iran and its proxies, the stakes involve more than distant deserts. A nuclear Iran threatens Israel — an outpost of democracy and a strategic partner — while funding Hezbollah, Hamas, and attacks on shipping, and armed now with long range missiles, Iran threatens Europe, all the Middle East and America too. American interests in energy security, counterterrorism, and preventing weapons proliferation align with supporting allies who fight the same enemy. To abandon them is to repeat Munich. History shows appeasement buys time for the aggressor.

The Peril of Universal Cowardice

If all adopted this timorous philosophy, America would stand alone amid global darkness. No Revolutionary generation. No Arsenal of Democracy. No containment of communism. The world would be poorer, bloodier, darker. The III% — those willing few — have always carried the burden. Conservatives honor them not with blind militarism but with discrimination: wars must serve vital interests and just ends. Yet the default cannot be retreat. As Goldwater declared, “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.”

Righteous men venture forth. They study strategy, support prudent policy, and if called, shoulder the rifle. They reject the false dichotomy of endless war or total isolation. Prudent strength — military readiness, alliances, moral clarity — deters conflict more often than it invites it.

Conclusion: The Eternal Vigilance of Free Men

The ethics of war from this liberty-minded conservative perspective affirm that peace is the fruit of victory, not perpetual negotiation with evil. Those who dismiss defense of Israel or similar stands as irrelevant fail to see the interconnectedness of freedom. Tyranny anywhere is a threat to liberty everywhere, because ideas and power project globally.

Let us reject the counsel of the self-absorbed and weak-minded. Let us remember the graves at Normandy, Arlington, and forgotten battlefields across Korea and Vietnam. Let us honor the lineage of Dulles’s resolve, Goldwater’s fire, the courage of good and decent American patriots, who served and died for America and the cause of freedom and liberty, and the quiet determination of countless unnamed patriots. America endures not because cowards hid under beds, but because brave men stood in the breach.

Evil triumphs only when good men do nothing. In this age of renewed threats — from Islamofascist radicalism to resurgent authoritarianism — the call remains: Stand. Fight if necessary. Preserve the inheritance of freedom for children yet unborn. For in the end, the tree of liberty is watered not only by the blood of patriots but by the courage that refuses to let it wither.

This is the conservative creed: War is hell, but servitude is worse. Righteous men choose accordingly.

by Justin O Smith