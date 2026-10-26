painting: Return of White Buffalo Woman by David Jaoquin

photo: Native American activists occupy of the Bureau of Indian Affairs building in Washington, D.C., in 1972.

“All they [descendants of early American settlers] know is how to act in a repressive, brutal way ... Power ... we are a natural part of the earth. We are an extension of the earth, we are not separate from it. We are a part of it. The earth is our mother. The earth is a spirit, and we are an extension of that spirit. We are spirit. We are power.

They want us to believe that we have to believe in them and depend upon them, and we have to consume these consumer identities and these religious identities and these political identities and these racial identities. They want to separate us from our power. They want to separate us from who we are.”

~ John Trudell, Santee Dakota Indian activist, Black Hills survival gathering, 1980

photo: John Trudell. poet, activist and former leader of the American Indian Movement [courtesy of the Trudell Family]

The story of America’s Native American Indians, their many tribes and the tumultuous, often violent events between themselves and the early Americans has filled an untold number of books, but there were often good times of fairly long stretches of peace, such as the 54 years of peace between the colonists of Plymouth and the Wampanoag Indians, after they signed a treaty in 1621. Similarly, William Penn’s 1682 treaty with the Lenape Indians lasted decades. However, most notable stretches of peace in the early years were limited in scope, time and geography, and often depended on specific treaties, alliances and political circumstances.

I won’t go through the entire history between the numerous American Indian tribes and all the treaties signed between them and the “Great White Father” in D.C. that were almost always eventually and inevitably broken each and every time it suited new needs and demands from the predominantly white Americans of European descent and/or the U.S government. And so, the indigenous peoples of America came to view their invaders with extreme suspicion, distrust and loathing or outright hatred in many instances, no matter that the new Americans offered a “better way of living” that they never asked for nor ever really wanted.

The Native American Indian Tribes may not have grown so resentful, restless, angry, combative and ultimately violent, if only Washington, D.C. had actually honored their sovereignty and the sovereignty and borders of the large parcels of land that had been agreed upon to be their homes on reservations. But even that seemed to be beyond the U.S. government’s ability and will to see done.

I write this little introduction to what the world would eventually come to witness during modern times, in response to a Netflix documentary I recently watched regarding the release of Leonard Peltier from prison on February 18th 2025, after serving 49 years for allegedly murdering two FBI agents during the shootout at Jumping Bull on the Oglala Sioux compound on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 1975. One must note that there always was an abundance of evidence that could have and should have cleared him of those murders, and from all available evidence, it’s my educated opinion that Peltier was quite likely not the person who committed those murders that day, June 26th 1975. Ironically, and with purpose and intent, Netflix released this documentary on October 12th 2026 -- Columbus Day, now referred to as “Indigenous Peoples Day” by those folks on the Far Left of America’s political divide.

Peltier is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota, and he was active in the American Indian Movement, which beginning in the 1960s fought for Native American treaty rights and tribal self-determination.

President Joe Biden commuted his sentence in the last fifteen minutes of his presidency, which had Peltier’s supporters anxious and worried if their efforts to free Leonard Peltier had failed once more.

photo: A rally outside the White House on September 12th 2023, shows support for imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier. [credit, Stephanie Scarbrough/Associated Press]

photo: Leonard Peltier after his release from a Florida penitentiary on Tuesday, February 18th 2025, weeks after then-President Joe Biden commuted his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents [credit, Angel White Eyes, NDN Collective]

History has a way of reducing entire generations of human suffering into a few dates, a few photographs, and a handful of names. A student may encounter Wounded Knee in a paragraph, Leonard Peltier in a footnote, and the American Indian Movement in a short chapter tucked between the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War. Yet for the people who lived through those years, nothing about the story was small. It was not merely a political struggle or a legal controversy. It was a story that reached deep into family histories, into memories passed from grandparents to grandchildren, into the grief of parents who had watched their children disappear into distant boarding schools, and into communities that increasingly believed they had exhausted every peaceful means of securing dignity, recognition, and justice.

photo: At the Lower Cut Meat Creek Indian Day School --- Policeman Lee Wood seems to be keeping the young student, Eddie Foot, from running off, 1897

photo: Native American Girls Being Trained In The Victorian Norms Of the Day —- Della Bratley teaches dress-making to Lakota Girls --- Gracie Good-Bird, Emma Elk Looks Back, Nellie Foot and Bessie Elk Looks Back



The land remembers. It remembers the long seasons of war and the shorter seasons of uneasy peace, the smoke of council fires and the sharper smoke of gunpowder. We who speak now — voices braided from the old ways of Chief Dan George, the unbroken spirit of Leonard Peltier, and the clear-eyed poetry of John Trudell and those Americans who supported the various tribes and their numerous righteous grievances — speak not from bitterness alone, but from the deep knowing that a people who have walked this earth for countless generations will not vanish simply because others arrived with different tools, different gods, and a different hunger for order.

The continent was vast, a wilderness in the eyes of those who crossed the ocean seeking room to build, to govern, to plant the seeds of law and faith. Where the tribes had lived according to their own seasons and ceremonies, the newcomers brought written treaties, courts, churches, and the machinery of a nation that would stretch from sea to sea. In that meeting of worlds, conflict was inevitable. Yet out of the conflict came agreements, and out of the agreements came the reservations — parcels of land set aside so that the Indian nations might continue under their own authority, even while the larger power of the United States supposedly watched over them.

For generations the pattern repeated: war, then talk, then paper signed with marks and seals. The tribes fought hard when their hunting grounds were pressed, when buffalo herds thinned, when settlers pushed beyond the agreed lines. The soldiers of the United States fought with equal resolve, believing they carried civilization into open country that could be made productive under plow and law. Treaties followed the battles — Fort Laramie in 1868 among the most remembered — promising the Lakota and others secure territory, the Black Hills held sacred, the right to live according to their ways.

Yet the discovery of gold in the Black Hills, followed by an influx of prospectors and the government’s subsequent efforts to obtain the territory, undermined the settlement that had been negotiated. The United States ultimately took control of the Black Hills without the consent required under the treaty’s terms. Decades later, the Supreme Court concluded that the taking had constituted a compensable taking of tribal property. The Lakota refused to regard a monetary award as an adequate substitute for their homeland, and the dispute continued.

photo: An expedition led by General George Custer — a column of cavalry, artillery, and wagons, commanded by Gen. George A. Custer, crossing the plains of Dakota Territory. circa 1874

photo: An early placer mining camp — "Gayville in Deadwood Gulch, Black Hills (Dakota Territory), 1876." Log cabins under construction at the foot of a hillside

The paper was meant to be sacred too. Yet paper can be torn, rewritten, or simply ignored when gold is found or rails need laying or a new policy of assimilation takes hold in distant capitals. The reservations were carved out as sovereign spaces in theory, yet they remained under the de facto hand of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the federal government, and the shifting winds of Congress. Sovereignty was real enough to plant corn, raise children, hold ceremony; it was limited enough that agents could decide how much land remained, how schools would be run, how justice would be administered. That tension — nation within a nation, free yet watched and controlled by federal agents — became the soil in which later anger would grow.



It’s a sheer wonder we are still able to find numerous instances of Native American Indians who also considered themselves to be part of the United States and its people in their entirety, willing to fight for America during every major war, such as Ira Hayes, who was part of the Marine group that raised the American Flag after they took the Japanese island of Iwo Jima on February 23rd 1945, and the Navajo Code Talkers, as well as so many other fine American Indians who shone for the world to see, e.g. -- Patti Catalano Dillion, the first woman to break the 2 hour 30 minute mark and the runner up in the Boston Marathon in three consecutive races [1979-1981] and Ellison “Tarzan” Brown, the only indigenous man to have won the Boston Marathon twice, setting records in 1939 and 1940.

photo: Hayes was part of the first ever ground assault for the U.S. Marines on Japanese soil on the island of Iwo Jima, heavily fortified by 20,000 Japanese soldiers dug deep in pits and tunnels. (Only 200 would survive the final battle.) An inactive volcanic mountain, Mount Suribachi, rose out of the flat island. Forty Marines were selected to charge the mountain and post a flag and telecommunications at the pinnacle. Six survived the climb to the top on February 23, 1945. Ira Hayes was one of them.

In the documentary, ‘Free Leonard Peltier’, eighty-two-year-old Leonard bluntly states:

“Some people became greedy and selfish and murderous, and they tried to exterminate us because they wanted it all for themselves. Well, 500 years later, we’re still here, and I’m still talking, and I’m going to talk ‘til I die.”

By the beginning of the twentieth century, Native Americans faced an especially difficult predicament. They belonged to communities that retained distinct cultural traditions and political identities, but their lands, economic opportunities, and governmental powers had been severely constrained. Federal officials often claimed to act in the interests of Native people while retaining extraordinary authority over their affairs. Even well-intentioned reforms could preserve the underlying assumption that Washington knew better than tribal communities how those communities should live.

The Indian Reorganization Act of 1934, associated with the administration of Franklin Roosevelt and the reforms promoted by Commissioner of Indian Affairs John Collier, marked an important departure from the allotment policies that had fragmented tribal lands. It ended further general allotment under the previous system and offered tribes opportunities to reorganize their governments and strengthen collective control over remaining lands. For many Native communities, it represented a welcome retreat from policies that had sought to dissolve tribal identity.

Yet the law was no complete restoration of independence. The reorganized governments frequently operated under constitutional arrangements shaped by federal expectations, and the resulting structures did not always reflect traditional forms of leadership or community decision-making. Some Native Americans welcomed these institutions; others regarded them as externally imposed systems that privileged administrative convenience over customary authority. The consequences differed among tribes, but the underlying tension remained: the federal government could speak of self-government while continuing to influence the structures through which that government was exercised.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs occupied the center of this uneasy relationship. Created in the nineteenth century, the BIA administered federal Indian policy and exercised responsibilities involving land, education, resources, and tribal affairs. Its officials might describe their mission as assistance and administration, but many Native families experienced its authority as an intrusion into matters that should have belonged to parents, elders, and tribal communities. The agency’s influence extended into the daily lives of people whose supposed political self-determination remained limited by decisions made elsewhere.

This history is essential to understanding the emotional and political atmosphere in which the American Indian Movement emerged. For Native activists of the 1960s and 1970s, the struggle was not merely about an isolated land dispute or a particular government official. It concerned the accumulated experience of families who had been told, in one generation after another, that their way of life must yield to someone else’s plans. The fight over sovereignty was also a fight over whether Native children would be permitted to grow up knowing who they were, whether tribal communities could preserve their languages and traditions, and whether parents would be allowed to raise their own children without unjustified interference.

Federal policy added further grievances. During the 1940s and 1950s, a new emphasis on what became known as termination sought to end the federal recognition and special legal relationship of selected tribes, while relocation programs encouraged Native Americans to leave reservations for urban centers. Supporters argued that these measures would promote economic independence and integrate Native people into mainstream American life. But termination could strip tribes of federal recognition and protections, while relocation frequently separated individuals from family networks, cultural institutions, and familiar support systems. For many, the promise of opportunity was accompanied by insecurity, discrimination, and the weakening of community ties.

The policy of termination reached its high point in the 1950s and early 1960s. More than a hundred tribes and bands were affected by termination measures, and substantial areas of tribal land lost protected status. The government eventually moved away from termination and toward policies of self-determination, but the consequences of the earlier approach remained. Native communities had reason to question whether the language of reform concealed another effort to diminish their independent political existence.

By the 1960s, these frustrations were unfolding against the larger backdrop of the civil rights movement, opposition to the Vietnam War, and a growing international debate about colonialism and national independence. Young Native Americans were increasingly unwilling to accept the assumption that they should quietly accommodate policies imposed upon them. They wanted the public to understand that poverty, inadequate housing, poor educational opportunities, and the loss of land were not simply the inevitable results of living in remote places. These conditions had political histories, and those histories included decisions made by governments that continued to claim authority over Native affairs.

The American Indian Movement was founded in Minneapolis in 1968 by Native activists including Dennis Banks, Clyde Bellecourt, George Mitchell, and Eddie Benton-Banai. It arose partly from urban Native Americans’ experiences with discrimination and police mistreatment, but its ambitions soon extended far beyond any single city. AIM promoted cultural pride, community self-defense, treaty rights, and tribal sovereignty. Its members challenged police misconduct, drew attention to the conditions of Native communities, and sought to revive cultural traditions that assimilationist policies had tried to suppress.

photo: Dennis Banks in 1974. “We had reached a point in history where we could not tolerate the abuse any longer, where mothers could not tolerate the mistreatment that goes on on the reservations any longer,” he said. [credit, Jim Palmer/Associated Press]

AIM was controversial from the beginning. Its confrontational tactics alienated some officials, unsettled some Native leaders, and occasionally produced conflict within Indigenous communities themselves. Not every Native American supported the organization, and Native people did not share a single political philosophy or a single view of how their nations should be governed. Nevertheless, AIM gave a younger generation a visible vehicle through which to express grievances that had often been ignored or treated as matters of administrative inconvenience.

One of its most important early actions was the occupation of Alcatraz Island, which began in November 1969 under the banner of Indians of All Tribes. Activists proposed transforming the former federal prison into a Native cultural and educational center. The occupation attracted national attention and helped demonstrate that Native Americans were no longer willing to remain invisible in the national conversation. It continued until 1971, when organizational difficulties and the government’s withdrawal of essential services contributed to its collapse.

Alcatraz did not achieve all its stated objectives, but it helped change the political atmosphere. It demonstrated that Native activists could draw public attention to treaty obligations, land rights, and cultural survival. It also exposed the distance between America’s celebration of liberty and its reluctance to recognize Native sovereignty when that sovereignty challenged established authority.

In October 1972, AIM organized the Trail of Broken Treaties, a caravan that traveled to Washington, D.C., to present the federal government with a series of demands. Participants sought renewed respect for treaty rights, greater tribal control over Native affairs, improved housing and education, and substantial changes to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Their demands included restoring treaty-making authority and addressing the federal government’s longstanding failure to honor its commitments.

The caravan represented a deliberate attempt to bring grievances directly to the national government. Participants traveled enormous distances, often with limited resources, in the hope that the nation’s capital would finally hear what Native communities had been saying for generations. They were not merely asking for charity. They were demanding that the government recognize the obligations it had already undertaken.

When demonstrators arrived in Washington, the confrontation escalated into an occupation of the BIA headquarters. Protesters entered the building, and property was damaged during the ensuing standoff. Officials and demonstrators exchanged accusations, and negotiations became increasingly difficult. The occupation ended after approximately a week, with an agreement to consider Native grievances and address some of the participants’ demands.

photo: Trail of Broken Treaties protestors in front of the BIA building in Washington DC, 1972. [Source: Muscarelle Museum of Art]

The Trail of Broken Treaties was neither a complete victory nor an unmitigated failure. It brought Native issues before a national audience and helped force concessions, but it did not deliver the sweeping changes that activists wanted. Many participants returned home believing that their appeal had once again produced promises without adequate enforcement. The movement’s distrust of the BIA deepened, and the conviction grew that peaceful petitions, demonstrations, and negotiations would accomplish little unless backed by sustained public pressure.

The crisis intensified in January 1973, when Wesley Bad Heart Bull, a Lakota man, was killed outside a bar in Custer County, South Dakota. The charging decision that followed provoked anger among Native activists, who believed that the authorities were treating violence against Native people with insufficient seriousness. AIM members arrived to protest, and a confrontation with local authorities culminated in violence and arrests.

The incident helped convince elders and traditionalists on Pine Ridge that outside assistance was needed in their struggle against Wilson’s administration. AIM activists, including Russell Means and Dennis Banks, became increasingly involved in the reservation’s political crisis. Their arrival did not resolve the divisions within the community, but it gave the dispute a national profile and connected local grievances to the broader movement for Native sovereignty.

Federal marshals were deployed to the reservation in February 1973 amid fears of an armed confrontation. Rather than dissipating the crisis, the growing federal presence intensified the sense among AIM members that the government was preparing to suppress their movement. The activists and their supporters turned toward Wounded Knee, a small community whose name already carried a terrible historical significance.

By the middle of the twentieth century the old wars had ended, but the memory of broken promises had not. The Trail of Broken Treaties was not a single path but a long accumulation: lands taken for railroads, for dams, for wartime bombing ranges, for parks, for mineral claims. On the Pine Ridge Reservation the northern reaches, once promised return after the Second World War, stayed in federal hands. Sheep Mountain and the surrounding Badlands held uranium and other riches beneath the grass. When tribal chairman Dick Wilson signed papers in 1975 transferring control of roughly one-eighth of the reservation’s acreage, many traditional people saw not a legal act but another quiet taking.

Whether Wilson acted from personal gain or from the authority the Indian Reorganization Act had given him, the result felt the same to those who had never consented: more land gone, more future decided elsewhere. The hatred that rose was not invented by outsiders; it rose from the repeated experience that paper signed in good faith could be set aside when convenience or profit demanded.

Worse still was the taking of the children. Between the 1930s and the 1960s the Bureau of Indian Affairs sent agents and social workers onto the reservations to remove boys and girls from their families, placing them in boarding schools far from home. The stated purpose was education, the learning of English, of trades, of the Christian faith and the habits of the larger society. The reality for too many was cruelty: hair cut short, language forbidden, hands struck for speaking the old tongue, bodies punished, spirits broken, never really knowing a mother’s soft, gentle caress or soft whispers of encouragement. Children returned years later strangers to their own parents, or did not return at all. The memory of that ripping away — of mothers and fathers watching the trucks leave, of small ones crying in the night — settled deep in the heart of every family that suffered it. It taught a generation that the same government that claimed to protect them could reach into the lodge and seize what was most precious. When those children grew into adults, the anger was already there, waiting for a spark.

photo: Hopi men imprisoned at Alcatraz in 1895 for refusing to allow their children to go to boarding schools.

photo: Students — hostages — at Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, circa 1900 [credit, Frontier Forts]



No child should have to choose between an education and the right to remain connected to his own people. No government can reasonably claim that it is protecting a community by treating its children as instruments for dismantling that community’s culture. And no society should be surprised when the adults who survived such treatment develop a deep suspicion of the institutions responsible.



That spark came on the Oglala Sioux Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in the early 1970s. Tribal chairman Dick Wilson ruled with a hard hand. His Guardians of the Oglala Nation — called GOONs by those who feared them — enforced his will with fists, guns, and the quiet support of federal officers. Traditional people, elders who still held the old ways, and younger men and women who had seen the cities and returned with new fire found themselves beaten, threatened, and sometimes killed. Sixty-eight Murders went unsolved. Fear walked the roads. In that climate the American Indian Movement was invited by the elders to stand with the people. AIM had already walked the Trail of Broken Treaties to Washington, had occupied the Bureau of Indian Affairs building, had carried the demand that treaties be honored and the BIA be made accountable. At Pine Ridge the demand became immediate and local: remove the corrupt chairman, restore traditional council, protect the people from the nightly terror.



On the twenty-seventh day of February, 1973, several hundred men, women, and children moved into the small settlement of Wounded Knee. They chose the place deliberately. Eighty-three years earlier the Seventh Cavalry had cut down hundreds of Lakota — men, women, children — who had gathered there under a white flag of peace after the Ghost Dance troubles. The ground was already sacred with blood. The Indian defenders carried a few rifles, some of them veterans of the Vietnam War who understood both the power and the futility of modern weapons. They declared the Independent Oglala Nation, citing the 1868 treaty, and called for the end of the Indian Reorganization Act government that had produced Wilson’s regime. They asked only to be left alone on their own land, to live by their own laws as the treaties had promised.

What answered them was not negotiation but force. Federal marshals and FBI agents ringed the village with armored personnel carriers, machine guns, grenade launchers, helicopters. Night after night the sky cracked with gunfire. More than one hundred thirty thousand rounds were fired into the compound over seventy-one days. Two of the Indian defenders died. One federal marshal was left paralyzed. That so few fell under so much fire is a mercy still spoken of with wonder. The people inside — young and old, women and children among them — dug bunkers, tended the wounded, held ceremony, and refused to leave. They were defending homes, defending the right to exist as a people, defending the memory of every treaty that had been signed and then set aside. When men with rifles and armor come to your door and fire without pause, the choice is clear: submit or stand. They stood.

The so-called “occupation” ended in May without the removal of Wilson, without the return of the Black Hills, without recognition of full independence. Yet it had done what the people intended: it forced the nation to look. Cameras recorded the tanks on Indian land, the elders singing, the young men with empty clips and full hearts. The world saw that the Indian was not gone, not silent, not willing to vanish into the history books. The hatred that had grown from broken paper and stolen children found a voice that could not be ignored.

photo: A group, led by Dennis Banks, Clyde Bellecourt and Russell Means, gathered near The Church of the Sacred Heart in 1973. [credit, Star Tribune]

photo: Dennis Banks, in headband at rear, watched as his fellow American Indian Movement leader Russell Means, front left, signed a settlement with assistant Attorney General Kent Frizzell in Wounded Knee, S.D., in 1973. [credit, Associated Press]

Two years later the same ground burned again. On the twenty-sixth day of June, 1975, two FBI agents — Jack Coler and Ronald Williams — drove onto the Jumping Bull compound near Oglala looking for a young man named Jimmy Eagle. What they found was a camp of AIM members who had come to protect traditional families from the ongoing violence of Wilson’s men. Among them was Leonard Peltier. Gunfire erupted. Who fired first remains disputed, but the agents were quickly pinned, wounded, and then killed at close range. Another Indian, Joseph Stuntz, died that day as well, wearing one of the agents’ jackets. The reservation had already buried more than sixty of its own in the years of the “Reign of Terror.” Now two federal officers lay dead, and the full weight of the United States justice system turned toward the survivors.

The deaths of Coler and Williams were grave crimes, and the loss suffered by their families should never be minimized. They were human beings with lives beyond their badges, with families and loved ones who had every reason to mourn them. The fact that Native Americans had suffered injustice does not diminish the value of their lives, just as the deaths of the agents do not erase the grievances that had contributed to the wider conflict.

But justice requires more than identifying a tragedy. It requires determining responsibility through reliable evidence and fair procedures. When the federal government undertook to prosecute Leonard Peltier, the case that emerged would raise serious questions about the reliability of evidence, the treatment of witnesses, the conduct of investigators, and the ability of a defendant to receive a fair hearing when the government itself had become deeply invested in the outcome.

Leonard Peltier was not present when the final shots were fired in the sense the prosecution later claimed; the evidence that placed him as the executioner was thin, contradicted, and in places manufactured. Ballistics tests that should have cleared his weapon were withheld. Affidavits used to drag him back from Canada were signed by a woman who later admitted she had never met him and had been threatened with the loss of her children.

photo: Leonard Peltier’s arrest in Hinton, Alberta, Canada on February 6th 1976/ "AIM was and is, not a subversive plot, not a radical mob, but a collectivity of leaders working in loose unison, using material means to accomplish a political and spiritual purpose: our people’s survival." ~ Leonard Peltier [credit, First Nations Development Institute]

There were important differences between Peltier’s trial and the earlier proceedings against two other Native men, Robert Robideau and Dino Butler. Robideau and Butler were tried in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1976 and acquitted after presenting a defense that placed the shooting within the context of the fear and violence on Pine Ridge. Their lawyers argued that the defendants had reasonably believed they were under attack in an atmosphere of mutual distrust and armed confrontation. When Peltier’s turn came in Fargo, the judge closed the door on that same context. The jury heard only the narrow story of two agents dead and one Indian present with an AR-15. They convicted. Two consecutive life sentences followed.

I have to say, if my people, my home, my community were under an armed assault by men who were firing indiscriminately at every Indian in sight and even firing into the homes of innocent, elderly Indians, I would be killing every man coming my way with deadly intent, in self-defense; and I’d kill the ones wounded on the ground to be sure they could never return to bring harm to me and mine again. Some would call that murder, but if you preemptively prevent the return of those who were trying to kill you by killing them first, that’s self-defense in every logical sense of the word you care to mention.

Being a government agent doesn’t give you carte blanche or a license to kill. And it doesn’t make your actions lawful or legal no matter what. From what I recall of those days, as a young man, the Feds pushed the matter, when it wasn’t necessary, and they set events in motion that led to the deaths of several men that day and ruined the lives of many good people.

The conviction was upheld on appeal, and courts repeatedly rejected efforts to secure a new trial. But the controversy did not end with the verdict. Subsequent disclosures and reviews raised serious questions about the prosecution’s conduct and the strength of its evidence. Documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests revealed information about ballistics testing that the defense argued undermined the government’s claim linking Peltier’s rifle to the fatal shots, ballistics that in fact revealed those fatal shots could not possibly have been fired from his rifle. The significance of the evidence was contested in subsequent court proceedings, and the courts did not conclude that it required the conviction to be overturned.

In 1984, at a hearing prompted by international activism, the defense presented a firing pin test conducted by the FBI that proved in no uncertain terms, Peltier’s AR15 was not used to kill those agents that day. Still, the case was not overturned.

The case became a symbol of the wider conflict between the federal government and Native activists. Supporters argued that Peltier had been singled out for punishment after the government failed to secure convictions against Robideau and Butler. They pointed to the discredited affidavits, disputed ballistics evidence, and restrictions on the defense’s presentation of the reservation’s history.



Peltier’s name has become synonymous with Indigenous people’s resistance.

Peltier’s imprisonment lasted nearly half a century. Over those decades, his case attracted support from Indigenous organizations, human rights advocates, public figures, and people who believed that the racist, anti-Indian attitudes of the day and circumstances of his prosecution demanded clemency. The former federal prosecutor James Reynolds eventually supported clemency, arguing that continued imprisonment was unjust. Others continued to insist that the killings of Coler and Williams required accountability and that the conviction should not be disregarded.

In a coordinated act that stunk to high heaven, considering the FBI’s own wrongdoing in Peltier’s case and the FBI’s subsequent attempted coverup, on December 15th 2000, approximately 500 active and retired FBI agents, primarily from the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore field offices -- using their own vacation time -- marched two-by-two from 15th Street NW and New York Avenue around the Ellipse to the White House gates, in order to deliver a petition signed by thousands of law enforcement officers, that urged President Bill Clinton not to grant clemency to Peltier, after credible sources had suggested he was reviewing Peltier’s case.

photo: An unidentified FBI agent, one of nearly 500 current and retired FBI agents who protested clemency for Leonard Peltier on Dec. 15, 2000, marches toward the White House holding an image of two FBI agents, Ron Williams and Jack Coler, who were killed on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota in 1975. [credit, Hillery Smith Garrison/AP]

The FBI wasn’t interested in revealing the truth, but rather they simply were covering their own asses, pushing a grudge against Peltier for having the temerity and strength of mind and will to dare stand up against their machine and for merely being on site when two of their own were murdered, and someone had to pay for what the Oglala Indians did that day. They were more interested in keeping one in the win box that seeing justice done and the truth revealed.

Leonard Peltier was guilty of nothing other than standing with his people when the guns came for them. He came to Pine Ridge because the elders asked for protection. He fired, if he fired, because men with badges and rifles were shooting into the place where women and children lived. Even if the fatal bullets came from his hands — an accusation never proven beyond the shifting stories of the government — he acted as any man would act when his home is under attack and the attackers will not stop. Self-defense is not murder. Defense of one’s people is not crime. The agents had entered a place already soaked in blood and fear; they became part of the same storm that had taken so many Indian lives without answer. That Peltier spent nearly fifty years in cages for refusing to surrender that truth is itself a longer wound.



For forty-nine years, Peltier has never wavered in his adamant declarations of his innocence, as he often notes that he was indicted on basically no evidence. He also notes that what they called a trial back then was more of a rush job just to lay blame on the first red man that seemed like a good candidate, and the fact he was there on the day of the killings was enough for the powers-that-be.



The years that followed the conviction only deepened the proof of misconduct. Courts later admitted the government had withheld evidence, coerced witnesses, and altered the story when the first version failed. Amnesty International named him a political prisoner. Elders, artists, musicians, and ordinary people across the world kept his name alive. On the twentieth day of January, 2025, in the final minutes of a presidency, the sentence was at last commuted to home confinement. An old man walked out of a Florida prison into the arms of those who had never stopped believing. He returned to the Turtle Mountain Reservation, to paint, to speak, to remind the young that the struggle is not finished.



Peltier’s return home was particularly poignant because his own childhood had been shaped by the boarding-school system. The boy separated from his family had spent much of his adult life separated from his community by another institution of government authority. The circumstances were not identical, and the comparison should not obscure the differences between educational assimilation and criminal imprisonment. Yet the symbolic resonance was unmistakable: a man whose life had become inseparable from the struggle for Native American Indian rights was finally able to spend his remaining years closer to his family, his people, and the land from which his story had begun.



Today the same forces that once sent marshals and tanks still press against the treaties. Border walls cut through ancestral lands of the Tohono O’odham. Monuments that protected sacred places are reduced. Funding for tribal colleges is threatened. Census questions that count Indian people are rewritten so the numbers shrink. The voice that rises in answer is the same voice that rose at Wounded Knee: we are still here. We will not be erased. The land that was called wilderness is still our mother. The law that was brought to it must finally keep the promises written in its own hand.



Native American tribes do not ask for the past to be rewritten into a story of theft and only theft. The newcomers found a continent large enough for many ways of living. They brought order, written law, the cross and Christianity, the schoolhouse, the plow. Those gifts were real. Yet the price extracted — broken paper, stolen children, land taken again and again — was also real.

The anger that grew from that price is not the invention of radicals or communists; it is the natural answer of a people who were told they were sovereign and then treated as wards, who were told their children would be educated and then watched those children return broken or not at all. When the federal officers and the SWAT teams fired into the homes at Wounded Knee, when they came again to Jumping Bull with the same indifference to Indian life, the people inside answered as any free people would answer. They defended what was left.

Leonard Peltier stood in that defense. He has never claimed to be a saint. He has claimed only to be a man who would not abandon his own. After half a century of bars and concrete, after the long campaign that finally opened the gate, he still says the same words: we are not free yet. We are in danger. The treaties are still under assault. The reservations are still watched. The children are still taught versions of history that leave out the boarding schools and the GOON squads and the one hundred thirty thousand rounds. Yet the old man paints. He speaks. He tells the young that five hundred years have not erased us, and five hundred more will not.



Peltier noted soon after his release:

“If we do away with our treaties, that means the end of us as a race of people. And people will say, ‘Why are people doing that [fighting for Indigenous people’s rights]?’ Well, as long as we’re alive, as long as we’re still living as a race of people, they [the descendants of American colonists and immigrants] could never legitimately claim to be the only and true Americans.”

Well, however much I may like Leonard, let me just say I’m every bit as American as he is, no matter which ancestors’ blood is coursing through my veins -- born just twelve years later than him on land that was once home to Apache Indians at Ft. Riley, Kansas, just 300 miles from my Great-Grandad George’s farm along the Cimarron Strip. His Indian blood doesn’t give him a superior standing on what constitutes a true American, in my humble opinion, especially in light of the fact that I have placed my own life on the line and fought for all Americans, all colors from all walks of life, at different times in my life, including Native Americans.

Finally home in 2025 and entering a new home his tribe had built for him, as a show of appreciation for his consistent, strong efforts in their fight for Indian rights, Peltier, surrounded by friends and family, quickly observed that house arrest isn’t freedom. As he mused that he would like to travel and meet many of his supporters, he stated:

“I would like to have my total freedom before I pass, or at least what freedom I could have in America.”

photo: Leonard Peltier poses for a portrait at his home on the Turtle Mountain Reservation in Belcourt, North Dakota, on September 4th 2025 [credit, Tailyr Irvine for HuffPost]

The deeper tragedy is that America had the language to understand the Native demand long before it had the political courage to honor it. The Declaration of Independence speaks of the rights of people to govern themselves. The Constitution places limits upon government power. The American tradition celebrates the refusal to submit to arbitrary authority. Yet Native nations that sought to preserve their own political independence frequently encountered a federal system that treated their claims as subordinate to the priorities of the larger state.

The larger lesson is not that every activist was right about everything, or that every federal official acted from malicious intent. The lesson is that power becomes dangerous when it refuses to recognize legitimate limits, especially when the people resisting it have little ability to compel accountability. It is that old promises mean very little if the powerful can rewrite them whenever the circumstances change. And it is that a government cannot honestly call a people self-governing while treating their refusal to surrender their rights as an act of defiance against the state.

For generations, Native nations were told to move, to yield, to assimilate, to accept a new arrangement, to trust the authorities, and to be grateful for what remained. The geography changed, the policies changed, and the officials changed, but the demand that Native people accommodate the priorities of others too often remained. The Red Power generation rose in protest because it believed that survival required something more than enduring the next imposed settlement. It required the recovery of political voice, the defense of treaty rights, and the insistence that Native people were not wards whose futures could be determined indefinitely by distant offices.

The answer should be plain. No government deserves unquestioning trust merely because it possesses the machinery of enforcement. No people should have to surrender their lawful rights simply because surrender would make the administration of power more convenient. And no nation can claim the moral high ground while refusing to confront the difference between what it promised and what it did.

The tragedy of Wounded Knee and Pine Ridge is not merely that a confrontation occurred. It is that the United States had generations of opportunity to address the underlying grievances through honest negotiation, respect for treaty obligations, protection of individual rights, and genuine support for Native self-government. Instead, by the time the crisis reached its most visible and violent moments, mistrust had become deeply rooted, political divisions had become dangerous, and the authority of the federal government was viewed by many activists not as a guarantor of justice but as a force that could be mobilized against them.

In the end, the deepest issue was never simply whether the government could put down a protest, defend a recognized administration, or prosecute a man accused of killing federal agents. The deeper issue was whether the United States could recognize that its authority had limits, that its promises carried obligations, and that Native nations possessed rights that did not disappear whenever those rights conflicted with the interests of federal power.

The answer to that question cannot be found in a single court verdict, a single presidential decision, or a single official statement. It must be found in the conduct of a nation over time: in whether it honors treaties, respects land, protects the right of Native communities to determine their own futures, and accepts that justice sometimes requires the powerful to yield.



No one should ever forget that the true measure of a government’s respect for liberty is not how graciously it treats those who agree with it. It is whether it honors the rights of those who stand before it, look it squarely in the eye, and say, with every reason to believe that the words may cost them dearly, “No. This is our land. These are our rights. This is our future. And you do not have the right to take them from us.”

This is the saga America’s Indians offer: not a tale of pure villains and pure heroes, but of two peoples meeting on a vast land, of wars fought and papers signed, of promises kept and promises broken, of children taken and children who grew into warriors, of a small village that became a symbol, of two agents who died and one Indian who refused to kneel. The land remembers every step. The people remember every name. And as long as the people remember, the story is not finished. We are still here. You are not going to get rid of us.



by Justin O Smith