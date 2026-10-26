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Peary Perry's avatar
Peary Perry
1d

If there is anyone we owe an apology to..it is to the Indians of this country..they need support and help more than any other group in America..this should be taught..not everything we (white people) do is fair or justified..

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
1d

Our children don't learn about this in school. It was even hard to read this. I remember the 70s and the Indians wanting JUSTICE. Our government and the advisors, lawyers, and media just want MORE. More land, more money, more power. It is our Achilles heel and always has been. The photo of all those Indian children at " school" was sickening. Who do they hate more Jews or Indians?

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