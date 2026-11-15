Well, folks, gather ’round the cracker barrel a minute, because the circus is packing up the tents and the real show is about to start. We’ve got a republic that once ran on hard work, honest votes, and the notion that the government was supposed to leave you the hell alone. Now it’s being run into the ditch by a crowd that thinks the Constitution is just a suggestion and the productive citizen is a walking ATM.

The Democrat Party — call ’em what they are, the modern Marxist-Maoist bunch — has decided the old American system is the enemy. They’re not interested in reforming it. They’re interested in burying it and dancing on the grave while they build something that looks a lot more like the police state their intellectual heroes always dreamed about. And they’re not being subtle about it.

Republican voters showed up. In district after district the numbers matched or beat the 2022 and 2024 turnouts. The people who still believe this country is worth keeping put their boots on and went to the polls.

What happened instead was a mysterious twenty-million-vote explosion that somehow outran anything Biden or Harris ever pulled in a presidential year. That ain’t organic growth. That’s the sound of a machine that has been tuned for years — complex registration rules, mail ballots flying around like confetti, non-citizens with shiny new Social Security cards, and tabulation systems nobody outside the vendor’s clean room is allowed to examine too closely.

The same crowd that spent five years calling any question about 2020 a conspiracy theory is now sitting on a midterm result so lopsided it makes a three-card monte dealer look honest. And they’re already talking about using that result to go after the President, his cabinet, and anybody else who got in their way. Lawfare is the new national pastime for these people. Prosecute the opposition into poverty, then pass the laws that lock the rest of us down.

Look at the money first, because the money always tells the truth when the speeches start lying. October opened fiscal 2027 with a four-hundred-four-billion-dollar deficit — the worst opening month in the history of the republic. Receipts dropped while spending went through the roof. Interest on the national debt is now eating more than twenty-eight cents of every tax dollar collected. It’s racing Social Security for the title of biggest single outlay, and Social Security itself is already broke.

This is the debt doom-loop in living color. Borrow more to pay the interest on what you already borrowed, then borrow again to cover the shortfall. The bureaucrats, the technocrat oligarchs, and the permanent class in Washington will keep the party going until the bond market finally says “no more.” When that day arrives they will try to squeeze the last drops of blood out of the working and middle classes who actually produce something. They always do. History is littered with the carcasses of countries that thought they could tax and spend their way out of arithmetic.

While the Treasury is running on fumes, the same political machine is building the digital cage that will keep the rest of us quiet when the bills come due. Artificial intelligence is the shiny new toy they’re waving around. Trump pushed hard for it across every sector, and that push is going to have consequences he may not have fully priced in.

AI doesn’t innovate the way a human mind does. It doesn’t wake up curious. It doesn’t ask the dangerous question that overturns the whole table. It digests the consensus of whatever data it’s fed and spits out the average, weighted by whoever had the loudest voice in the training set. That’s useful for sorting catalogs and predicting traffic. It is pure gold for a surveillance state that wants to know who is complaining, who is organizing, and who needs to be frozen out of the banking system or the power grid.

The real product was never “super-intelligence.” The real product was the ability to watch everybody, all the time, and to act on the data before the trouble starts. The incoming Democratic majorities are already talking about a cabinet-level department with the power to monitor and censor anything that challenges the official story. That’s not science fiction. That’s the next Congress’s to-do list.

They’ve had practice. The same company whose machines were described in CIA reporting as tools for Venezuelan election-rigging ended up building the system for the largest election jurisdiction in America just in time for 2020. Executives later got charged with bribery and money-laundering on that contract. The agency’s own documents talked about parallel virtual machines designed to survive audits and predetermined margins. Then the baseline assessment shrugged and said large-scale fraud didn’t happen because the polls looked good and the opposition conceded. That’s not forensics. That’s wishful thinking with a security clearance.

Fast-forward to the midterms and you get a blue shift so uniform it ignores every regional and demographic difference in the country. Twenty million extra votes that somehow materialize while Republican turnout holds firm. Anybody still calling skepticism “conspiracy theory” after that performance is trying to sell you a load of Bullshit.

The culture is rotting in plain sight. A man walks through Times Square carrying an American flag on November 1st 2026 and gets handcuffed for “disorderly conduct.” Officers take the flag and drop it on the pavement. When he asks what law he broke, the answer is the empty, because they didn’t care about enforcing actual law and were more interested in intimidating and harassing a patriotic American. Meanwhile the same cities treat actual disorder — riots, flag-burning, open borders — as performance art. That single video is a perfect snapshot of the new order: the historic American nation is supposedly the problem, and its symbols are treated as evidence of guilt.

[photo credit, X]

Multiculturalism without assimilation produces no common language of right and wrong. Without that language, government stops asking for consent and starts issuing orders. The Democrat Party has no interest in compromise. Their project is revolutionary. They mean to replace ordered liberty with managed dependency and call it justice.

Watch what they’re already doing in the states they just took. In Texas the new governor-elect talks about freezing electricity rates because data centers are driving up bills. The data centers are there to power the AI surveillance systems. So the citizen gets to subsidize the cage being built for him. Price controls don’t create more power. They ration scarcity, and the rationing always falls hardest on the people without political pull.

Elsewhere the same party is expanding sanctuary rules, making it easier for non-citizens to vote, and using lawfare to bankrupt anyone who investigates the machinery. James O’Keefe puts a microphone in front of the process and gets indicted for the crime of noticing. Nick Shirley too is being targeted now for uncovering welfare and subsidy fraud in Minnesota, primarily within the Somalian subculture that has grown there. That’s the model. Destroy the opposition with process, and any other way you can, without proof or with manufactured proof. The numbers of traditional Americans who end up in the crosshairs are going to climb.

Western civilization isn’t dying from a lack of resources. It’s being murdered by people who hate what it produced and by the cowards who refuse to defend it. Political correctness, hate-speech rules, open borders, and the deliberate importation of populations that share none of the historic American assumptions — all of it is designed to make self-government impossible. When there is no shared moral core, force is the only language left. The Democrat Party has chosen force. They are preparing the legislation, the prosecutions, and the digital tools to make sure the next time the country tries to correct course, the correction never reaches the ballot box.

Liberty within a republican form of government and democracy are not the same animal. Democracy can be mob rule with a smiling face. Liberty is the right of the individual to keep what he earns and live without a permission slip from the permanent class. Confiscating one man’s property to buy another man’s vote is still theft, no matter how many seminars you hold about equity.

The post-Civil War consolidation of federal power already moved us a long way from the limited government the Founders designed. The current project finishes the job: a bankrupt central state with total visibility into every citizen’s life, elections that half the country no longer trusts, and a ruling faction that regards the historic American people as the obstacle rather than the owners of the place.

When enough citizens decide the formal channels have been sealed against them, history has a grim pattern. Manipulated and fraudulent ballots give way to other means. YES, this absolutely is a call for all good and decent American patriots to keep their rifles well maintained and lots of ammo at hand to prepare to do violence, once it is seen to be absolutely necessary. This IS what happens when a free people are backed into a corner by an authoritarian faction that will not stop.

The debt doom-loop will not be closed by more spending. The techno-gulag will not be dismantled by the people who see it as the solution. The cultural hostility will not be cured by further demographic engineering. The Marxist-Maoist crowd in the Democratic Party has chosen the path of intransigence and institutional capture. They are betting that the rest of the country will simply submit.

They may be wrong. The productive core of this nation still knows how to work, how to shoot, and how to remember. When the last institutional restraints fail, the question will not be whether the collision comes. It will be how expensive and how long. The storm is already on the ridge. The only remaining question is whether enough Americans still have the spine to meet it on their feet instead of on their knees.

by Justin O Smith