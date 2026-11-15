Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Daniel Russell's avatar
Daniel Russell
7h

Well said and very true!

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Harold Lauder's avatar
Harold Lauder
4h

Remember: Government does not care if you own firearms, only if you form a militia and they absolutely will infiltrate it with FBI agents.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
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