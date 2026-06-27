photo: Didion in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, in April 1967, reporting the story that became “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” “That piece is a blank for me,” she said later. [credit, Ted Streshinsky / Corbis]

“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world... And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?” ~ W.B. Yeats

In September 1967, Joan Didion published “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” in The Saturday Evening Post, a piercing dispatch from the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco during the Summer of Love. Didion, with her characteristic clear-eyed restraint and novelist’s eye for the telling detail, chronicled a society where the center was not holding. Families dissolved, adolescents drifted rootless across cities, drugs supplanted purpose, and a counterculture of rejection — anti-authority, anti-tradition, anti-”square” — gathered like a gathering storm. It was not revolution in the streets of open barricades, but a quieter hemorrhage: missing children, bad checks, casual violence, and the gnawing sense that America had “aborted” something vital in its postwar promise.

More than half a century later, the rough beast has not only been born but has matured, migrated, and entrenched itself in the institutions and streets of modern America. The philosophies of the 1960s counterculture — radical individualism masquerading as liberation, suspicion of traditional authority, celebration of altered states and “dropping out,” and a romantic rejection of bourgeois norms — did not fade with the Summer of Love. They evolved, professionalized, and captured key nodes of cultural and political power, particularly within progressive circles that heavily influence the modern Democratic Party. Today, in cities like San Francisco, Portland, Los Angeles, and Seattle, we witness scenes that echo Didion’s reportage with eerie fidelity: zombies shuffling on fentanyl-laced streets, tent encampments rivaling Hoovervilles, and a broader societal “checking out” where work, family, and civic obligation are increasingly optional for segments of the underclass and even some in the credentialed elite.

The harm is not abstract: it manifests in family disintegration, urban decay, economic drag, and a political polarization where countercultural anti-Americanism fuels chaos under the banner of “progress.” The center, once again, is not holding.

photo: A woman shoots Xylazine into her neck in broad daylight on Kensington Ave. in Philadelphia — a drug that leaves users in a blackout stupor, making them vulnerable to violent attacks and rape.

photo: Drug users are pictured sprawled in the park, waiting for their next fix. The city of Philadelphia is struggling to cope with the surge in use of xylazine.

Nearly sixty years later, America finds itself confronting many of the same questions Didion raised, but on a scale she could scarcely have imagined.

Today the modern visitor walking through portions of San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia or New York encounters scenes that would have been shocking to most Americans of the mid-twentieth century. Sidewalks lined with tents. Human beings lying unconscious on public streets. Open-air drug markets. People stumbling through intersections in fentanyl-induced stupors. Entire neighborhoods surrendered to disorder. Young adults detached from work, family and civic responsibility. Rising loneliness despite unprecedented technological connectivity. Record levels of anxiety, depression and alienation among the very generations that were promised unlimited freedom.

The faces have changed. The music has changed. The slogans have changed. But the underlying crisis remains remarkably similar.

The hippies of Haight-Ashbury did not destroy America, but they certainly did create the mechanisms currently being utilized to drive Her destruction today. Most eventually grew older, found jobs, raised families and returned to ordinary life. Yet many of the assumptions born during that cultural revolution survived and migrated into broader institutions. Ideas that began as rebellion gradually became orthodoxy. What was once counterculture became culture.

The central promise of the 1960s counterculture was liberation. Liberation from tradition. Liberation from authority. Liberation from conventional morality. Liberation from religious constraints. Liberation from social expectations. Liberation from family structures. Liberation from the obligations that previous generations had accepted as the price of civilization itself.

For a brief moment, this promise appeared intoxicating.

Who would not want freedom? Who would not want to cast aside burdensome restrictions? Who would not want to escape the responsibilities that accompany adulthood?

photo: A young hippie girl with face paint at an outdoor music festival in Haight-Ashbury, circa 1967. [credit, KRON-TV Archival Footage] ….. wonder where she is now.

Yet every civilization eventually discovers the same reality: freedom without responsibility becomes chaos. Liberty divorced from virtue becomes self-destruction. Individual rights untethered from moral obligations become a recipe for social fragmentation.

Didion’s Haight was populated by runaways like 15-year-old Debbie and 16-year-old Jeff, who fled parental rules about church, chores, skirts, and dating. “My mother was just a genuine all-American bitch,” Jeff declared. They dreamed vaguely of jobs in metal shop or dime stores but rejected planning: “We’re just gonna let it all happen.” Children like three-year-old Michael, pale and silent on a rocking horse in a warehouse commune, or five-year-old Susan casually “getting stoned” on acid, embodied the collateral damage. Parents were missing; society’s games that “held the society together” went untaught.

Fast-forward to 2020s America. Family structures have fractured dramatically. In 1970, 67% of Americans ages 25-49 lived with a spouse and children; by 2021, that had plummeted to 37%. Marriage rates have declined, divorce remains common, and 40% of children are born outside marriage. Single-parent households, particularly those headed by mothers, correlate strongly with poverty and instability. Pew Research and Heritage Foundation analyses document how this shift disproportionately affects working-class and lower-income families, creating cycles of absent fathers, economic precarity, and cultural disconnection.

Modern anecdotes mirror the 1960s drift. In Portland’s Old Town Chinatown or LA’s Skid Row, runaways and throwaways — often from broken homes — feed into homeless encampments rife with drugs. A 2025 UCSF study found high rates of regular illicit drug use among the homeless, with methamphetamine dominating (33% regular use) alongside fentanyl. Reports from The Seattle Times and PBS document “zombie-like” figures in Seattle and LA, many young adults who “checked out” via family trauma, school failure, or ideological rejection of “the system.” One LA documentary follows fentanyl users in tent cities, many recounting absent parents or foster care — echoing Didion’s “misplaced children.”

The counterculture’s “free love” and anti-nuclear-family ethos, once fringe, became mainstreamed through academia, media, and policy. No-fault divorce, welfare expansions that disincentivized two-parent homes, and cultural narratives framing traditional families as oppressive (echoing Max’s rejection of “middle-class Freudian hang-ups”) accelerated the trend. Today, elite progressives champion “alternative family structures” while data shows children in stable married households fare far better across metrics of education, mental health, and crime. The philosophies migrated: 1960s romanticism about communes and “doing your own thing” informs modern policies that tolerate street encampments as “housing” and decriminalize hard drugs, harming the very vulnerable they claim to uplift.

The children did not run toward anything meaningful. They ran away from limits.

What Didion observed was not youthful rebellion in pursuit of higher ideals, other than the chaos and turmoil they brought to the streets as they protested the Vietnam War. It was aimlessness disguised as liberation.

photo: A protest against the Vietnam War in D.C., October 21st 1967 [credit, Frank Wolfe]

photo: Vietnam War protesters riding by in a truck that reads "Vietnam Summer." circa 1960s [credit, Ruth-Marion Baruch/University of California Santa Cruz Archives]

The tragedy was not simply that these children rejected authority. The tragedy was that they possessed no coherent replacement for it.

When Didion asked them what they wanted from life, many could not answer. When she asked what they envisioned for their future, they struggled to imagine one at all. They existed almost entirely in the present moment, untethered from both past and future.

That same mindset has expanded dramatically in modern America.

Didion’s subjects chased peyote, LSD, Methedrine (”crystal”), STP, and hash. Max dropped acid every six or seven days; Deadeye and others dealt or used casually. The Warehouse hosted highs amid macrobiotic bread and projections. Overdoses, bad trips, and dependency were omnipresent, yet framed as spiritual or liberatory. “I got acid,” Max said, dismissing lingering hang-ups.

The parallel today is catastrophic. Fentanyl has transformed urban homelessness into a zombie apocalypse. In San Francisco’s Tenderloin, LA’s Skid Row, Seattle’s streets, and Portland, users nod out in doorways, contorted by the synthetic opioid 50-100 times stronger than morphine, often laced with meth or benzodiazepines. Overdose deaths surged: King County, WA, saw fentanyl deaths rise from under 200 in 2020 to over 1,000 in 2023. San Francisco reported more overdose deaths than COVID in some periods. Unsheltered populations show 65% lifetime regular illicit drug use, with meth and fentanyl dominant.

photo: An American flag hangs from a fence in Skid Row, a sprawling 54-block area in Los Angeles, where homeless encampments and very-low-income housing is concentrated. [credit, LOU Collection]

Newspaper accounts paint vivid scenes: “People be looking like zombies,” one user told ABC7 in SF. Videos and reports from CBS News, BBC, and local outlets describe streets strewn with bodies, open dealing, and public injection. In LA, policies emphasizing “harm reduction” (needle exchanges, safe supply) coexist with tent cities, while billions spent yield little clearance. This echoes Didion’s tolerance of chaos as “choice” or “trip.” Arthur Lisch’s Dickensian pitch for aid amid self-inflicted starvation finds modern echo, in activists decrying enforcement aimed at stopping America’s drug trade as cruel while bodies pile up.

The ideological thread: 1960s counterculture normalized drugs as consciousness expansion against “the Man.” This evolved into harm reduction orthodoxy in blue cities, often Democratic strongholds, where decriminalization (e.g., Oregon’s Measure 110, later partially reversed) and resistance to involuntary treatment prevail. Critics argue this perpetuates the cycle, as Didion implicitly noted the futility of unchecked “grooviness.” Mental illness and addiction intersect with homelessness (67% mental health issues, 40%+ substance use), yet “defund the police” and anti-institutional sentiments — descended from 1960s radicalism — hinder solutions.

Didion observed the political potential: Diggers, Mime Troupe street theater, Chester Anderson’s communiqués, and activists exploiting the vacuum. Peter Berg and others pushed confrontation. The “New Left” radicalized, feeding into Democratic shifts. By the 1970s, counterculture figures entered academia, media, and party infrastructure, transforming from Haight dropouts to tenured radicals and policymakers.

Today, this manifests in progressive dominance within the Democratic Party. “Progressive Left” factions emphasize identity, equity over equality, defunding police, open borders, and skepticism of traditional norms. Pew describes them as highly educated, white, liberal — pushing to “completely rebuild” institutions. Reports note Democrats’ leftward shift alienating working-class voters, with rhetoric on race, gender, and crime echoing 1960s anti-system critiques.

Urban policies in Democrat-led cities exemplify harm: San Francisco’s Tenderloin persists despite spending; LA’s homelessness defies billions. “Harm reduction” and tolerance of open drug use parallel the Haight’s laissez-faire. Broader cultural capture includes education (critical theories rejecting “Western” norms), media (romanticizing protest), and corporate DEI enforcing new orthodoxies. The “checking out” extends beyond streets: declining workforce participation among prime-age men, rising “deaths of despair,” and elite celebration of non-traditional paths.

photos: Tents and graffiti in Skid Row. Los Angeles City area is home today to an estimated 45,000 homeless people, while Los Angeles County has approximately 74,000.

Anecdotes abound. In Portland, meth surges among homeless amid progressive governance. Seattle’s overdose crisis coincides with policy experiments. National articles link this to post-1960s cultural hegemony: rejection of “bourgeois” values like delayed gratification, family, and merit. As one analyst noted, the counterculture became the culture in elite spheres, with Democrats as its political vehicle.

The damage is multifaceted. Economically, unchecked homelessness and addiction strain budgets (California alone spends vastly with poor results) and deter business. Socially, public disorder — open defecation, theft, violence — erodes quality of life, driving middle-class flight (”California exodus”). Demographically, low birth rates (record lows) and family breakdown threaten the future, as Didion’s rootless youth foreshadowed.

Politically, polarization intensifies. Countercultural anti-Americanism — viewing the U.S. as irredeemably oppressive — fuels narratives that excuse chaos as protests against “systemic racism” and “systemic oppression of liberty” while traditionalists see governance failure. Didion’s “high social purpose” among articulate elites masking decay finds echo in today’s discourse, where media downplays street realities or frames enforcement as fascist.

Millions of Americans today have been taught to view virtually every institution through the lens of oppression. Marriage is often portrayed as restrictive. Religious faith is dismissed as outdated. National identity is viewed with suspicion. Traditional morality is condemned as judgmental. Family obligations are frequently characterized as burdens rather than blessings.

At the same time, few meaningful substitutes have emerged.

The result is a growing population that enjoys unprecedented personal freedom while suffering unprecedented levels of loneliness, anxiety and despair.

Consider the modern epidemic of social isolation.

Americans possess more communication tools than any generation in human history. Smartphones connect billions instantly. Social media platforms promise community. Streaming entertainment provides endless distraction. Yet survey after survey reveals increasing loneliness. Many young adults report having few close friends. Participation in civic organizations has declined. Church attendance has fallen dramatically. Marriage rates have weakened. Birth rates continue to fall.

People have become connected to devices while becoming disconnected from one another.

Didion recognized the early stages of this phenomenon long before social media existed. The young people she interviewed floated through temporary communities built upon shared experiences rather than enduring commitments. Relationships were fluid. Friendships were transient. Loyalties shifted constantly. The language of love was abundant, but genuine responsibility was often absent.

One of the most heartbreaking passages in her essay involves children caring for children. Adults surrendered parental responsibilities while embracing lifestyles centered upon drugs, experimentation and perpetual self-discovery. Young children wandered through environments saturated with narcotics and instability. Adults spoke endlessly about consciousness while neglecting basic duties.

Modern America has witnessed similar patterns in different forms.

A society that increasingly celebrates self-fulfillment above sacrifice inevitably struggles to sustain institutions requiring long-term commitment. Marriage requires sacrifice. Parenthood requires sacrifice. Citizenship requires sacrifice. Communities require sacrifice.

Civilization itself requires sacrifice.

The great irony is that the pursuit of limitless personal freedom often leaves individuals less fulfilled than the responsibilities they abandoned.

One need not search far for evidence.

Many Americans now witness scenes that resemble dystopian fiction. Men and women bent forward at impossible angles. Individuals unconscious on sidewalks. Emergency personnel administering overdose reversals repeatedly to the same victims. Encampments stretching across public spaces once enjoyed by families.

The cultural language surrounding these crises often echoes the language Didion heard in 1967.

Addiction is described primarily as a lifestyle choice. Personal responsibility is minimized. Boundaries are condemned as cruelty. Expectations are portrayed as oppression. Intervention is replaced by accommodation.

Yet compassion divorced from accountability frequently becomes a form of surrender.

Communities across America have learned that simply tolerating destructive behavior does not eliminate suffering. It often institutionalizes it.

The tragic reality is that many modern policies proceed from the assumption that human beings are primarily products of systems rather than moral agents capable of choice and responsibility. If every failure is systemic, then individual accountability becomes secondary. If every problem originates externally, internal reform becomes unnecessary.

This worldview represents a profound departure from the traditional American understanding of liberty.

America’s founders believed freedom required virtue. Religious leaders, educators and civic institutions reinforced this principle for generations. Citizens were expected to govern themselves because self-government depended upon self-discipline.

Without self-discipline, freedom eventually requires external control.

This insight explains why periods of cultural permissiveness are often followed by demands for greater governmental authority. As social disorder increases, citizens seek stability. As communities weaken, bureaucracies expand. As families fragment, institutions attempt to fill the void.

The result is a paradox: movements that begin by demanding liberation frequently end by empowering centralized authority.

Didion sensed this contradiction emerging within the counterculture itself. Beneath the rhetoric of freedom existed a growing appetite for ideological conformity. Independent thinking increasingly gave way to group identity. Emotional experience became elevated above reasoned analysis. Charismatic figures gained influence over followers seeking meaning.

History demonstrates repeatedly that social fragmentation creates opportunities for those promising order, purpose and belonging.

The story of modern America cannot be understood without recognizing that cultural revolutions rarely remain confined to the margins. Ideas that begin in obscure neighborhoods, college campuses, artistic circles or activist movements often migrate outward until they shape institutions far removed from their origins. The Haight-Ashbury movement of 1967 was no exception. While most Americans never grew their hair to their waists, experimented with psychedelics or lived in communes, many of the assumptions that undergirded the counterculture gradually seeped into the broader culture.

The transformation was subtle at first.

The counterculture challenged authority. Mainstream institutions began questioning authority. The counterculture dismissed traditional morality. Mainstream institutions increasingly treated morality as subjective. The counterculture viewed inherited customs with suspicion. Mainstream culture gradually embraced the notion that nearly every tradition was merely a social construct awaiting deconstruction.

What began as rebellion eventually became curriculum.

The result was not immediate collapse. Civilizations are more resilient than that. America possessed enormous reserves of cultural capital accumulated through generations of strong families, religious institutions, civic organizations, neighborhoods and shared national identity. Those reserves carried the nation forward for decades.

Yet reserves are not infinite.

One of the most revealing aspects of Didion’s essay is that so many of the young people she interviewed appeared incapable of answering basic questions about purpose. They could explain what they rejected. They could not explain what they intended to build.

This pattern remains strikingly visible today.

Modern political and cultural discourse is often dominated by opposition rather than construction. Institutions are condemned more frequently than they are improved. Traditions are dismantled more often than they are replaced. Historical figures are judged more aggressively than contemporary citizens are expected to behave.

In many quarters, the language of grievance has replaced the language of aspiration.

A society cannot thrive indefinitely on criticism alone.

Every successful civilization depends upon citizens who believe something is worth preserving. Families must believe marriage is worth sustaining. Parents must believe children are worth raising. Communities must believe neighborhoods are worth protecting. Citizens must believe their nation is worth defending.

When those beliefs weaken, decline rarely arrives dramatically. It arrives gradually, through disengagement.

Didion ended on a note of uneasy apprehension. We live in its fulfillment. The 1960s counterculture’s migration succeeded culturally, entwining with identity politics and statism in authoritarian socialist / communist-leaning governance. Yet its fruits — zombie streets, fragmented families, institutional distrust — harm the vulnerable most and test the republic’s cohesion.

America today stands at a crossroads remarkably similar to the one Didion observed in 1967. The faces are different. The drugs are deadlier. The technologies are more powerful. The political battles are more intense.

But the underlying question remains unchanged.

Can a free society endure when it no longer believes in the cultural foundations that made freedom possible?

The answer will not be found in government programs alone, nor in elections alone, nor even in economic prosperity alone.

The answer will be found in whether Americans recover the “games that held society together”, historically transforming liberty into ordered liberty: strong families, engaged communities, religious faith, civic participation, personal responsibility, and a shared national purpose and a renewed belief that freedom is not the absence of obligation but the opportunity to fulfill worthy obligations voluntarily. Without them, the center will continue failing, and the beast slouches on — not toward Bethlehem, but toward further American fracture. The Summer of Love’s long shadow demands reckoning, not nostalgia.

by Justin O Smith