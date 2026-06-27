Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
1dEdited

You are right. And our media celebrates the whole era, the dead celebrities who died from overdoses, and Woodstock like it wasn't a huge pigsty. Ayers and Dorhn were at the Obama library opening. The rot is too deep and has been going on too long. I really don't know how we survive.

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Sharon Churak's avatar
Sharon Churak
1d

Excellent! Absolutely nailed it!

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