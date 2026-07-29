I have walked this earth with my eyes wide open and my heart unbarred, seeking always the fullest measure of the life that was given me. From the first breath that filled my lungs to the last that shall leave them, I have tried to take in every wonder this old world has to offer — the sharp tang of pine on a mountain morning, the lowing of cattle at dusk, the laughter of children who do not yet know the weight of years, the soft eyes of a loyal dog who asks nothing but to walk beside you. I have loved most people for the most part, and I have loved all of God’s magnificent creatures without reservation, for they are pure in a way men seldom manage. I have found joy in the simple and the wild alike, and now and then, when fortune smiled or grace intervened, I have found love that lit the long nights and made the hard roads worth the walking.

Yet even a man who drinks life to the lees learns that the cup is not always sweet. The weight of the world hits so hard some mornings that you wake already worn out, broke in spirit if not in purse, and tired of the same damned battle that seems to have no end. You look around and cannot always tell who is fighting with you and who is only waiting for you to fall. The Devil leans close in those hours and whispers, “You’re finished.” But God is already whispering louder, “Get ready.” When the storm rises and says, “Drown,” Heaven answers, “Stand.”

I have learned that prayer is not the soft murmur of the comfortable. It is war. It is the sound of a soul refusing to surrender. Every scar I carry is proof the enemy could not finish the job. Every tear that has fallen from these eyes has been holy water spilled upon ground I mean to reclaim. And every time I have dropped to my knees — whether in a foxhole, beside a hospital bed, or alone under a wide and indifferent sky — I have felt the foundations of Hell itself tremble. So I will not go silent now. I will pray until the darkness breaks, until my voice cracks and my heart steadies, because when a man prays in earnest he calls down a power no man dare seize for himself and no demon can long withstand.

The fight a man finds himself in is never proof of his weakness. It is proof he was chosen for the front line. The Devil does not waste his fire on the lukewarm. He comes for those who still remember whom they belong to, and he comes hard because he is afraid of what happens when that memory catches fire again.

Easy never built a damned thing worth keeping. Comfort writes bad checks that bounce when the real bill comes due. Life deals every hand, and she collects every debt with interest. The truth does not knock politely; it kicks the door in and stands there waiting for you to look it in the eye.

Once you have lost everything that can be taken — youth, strength, the illusion of safety — what is left to fear?

You can break this body of mine. You cannot shake the will that still stands inside it. You can flood the valley, but you cannot move the hill. You can steal tomorrow and take your best shot. You might bend my spirit for a season, but you will never make me stop.

Everybody claims to be tough until the night grows long and the cold settles into the bones. Then you learn the difference between noise and endurance.

A man who has tasted the wild will choose it over a comfortable grave every time. Run with the wolves or die with the tame. The road still calls my name even now, when the knees complain and the old wounds weather-predict better than any almanac. They built their walls to keep the wild out, to make the world neat and quiet and small. I say run with the wolves. Never stop. Never bow. Never look back. Run with the wolves until the last breath leaves you laughing.

A friend of mine, a good woman named Julie who has the sense to ask hard questions, put it plainly not long ago: “Where have all the good men gone and where are all the guns? Where are the streetwise Hercules willing to fight for freedom ’til it’s won?”

I answered her as honestly as I know how. Some of us have lived enough already to fill three lifetimes. We sit now in the easy chair, those of us unfortunate enough — or fortunate enough, depending on the light — to have survived hundreds of battles, old and broken to the bone, simply waiting for Father Time and Ol’ Grim to finish what they attempted a thousand times over in our youth. “If only I had more time” is a prayer that slips across more than one set of lips each day; of that I am certain.

As for me, I am old, but I am still hoping for one last adventure—that final battle and day of reckoning when I can leave this old world knowing I did all I could for family and loved ones, to ensure they remain free long after I am dead and gone. I want my guns blazin’ and a laugh on my lips as Death takes me by the elbow and walks me on into the Great Beyond. Not because I love the fight for its own sake, though there is a clean joy in standing when others fold. I want it because a life fully lived includes the willingness to spend what remains of it for something larger than oneself.

I have loved the mountains and the rivers and the open plains. I have loved the women who shared their warmth and their courage with me, and the children who called me by names that still soften the heart. I have loved the dogs that never judged and the horses that carried me farther than my own legs could manage. I have found joy in a campfire’s glow, in the first sip of coffee at dawn, in the crack of a rifle that meant supper or safety, in the quiet hours when the world seems briefly at peace with itself. I have taken my share of hard knocks and given a few in return, and I regret only the times I failed to stand when standing was required.

The world is still full of wonders if a man will look for them. The same sky that has watched empires rise and fall still turns from black to blue each morning. The same wind that once filled the sails of explorers still moves the grass on the hills. God’s creatures still go about their business with a dignity men could learn from if they would only pay attention. And people — flawed, quarrelsome, magnificent people — still reach out a hand when the night is darkest. I have loved most of them for the most part, and I will keep doing so until the last light fades.

There is a rhythm to a life lived this way. You rise when the body complains, because rising is the first victory of the day. You work because work is the honest answer to the gift of strength. You pray because prayer is the sound of a soul that refuses to surrender. You laugh when you can, and you weep when you must, and you keep both the laughter and the tears as proof that you are still among the living. You run with the wolves not because the pack is always kind, but because the alternative is a slow death behind walls that were never meant to keep the spirit in.

I have known men who chose the tame life and found it bitter at the end. I have known others who ran too wild and burned out before their time. The middle path is not compromise; it is the hard road of choosing, again and again, to live rather than merely to exist. It is the decision to stand when the storm says drown, to pray when the darkness presses close, to keep the guns cleaned and the heart open even when the years have stacked their weight upon your shoulders.

So here I sit, older than I ever expected to be, still listening for the road’s call. The easy chair is comfortable, but it is not the end of the story. Father Time and Ol’ Grim may have tried a thousand times, but they have not finished the work yet. Until they do, I will keep hoping for that one last adventure. I will keep loving the wonders and the creatures and the people who still deserve it. I will keep finding joy where it can be found, and when the final reckoning comes I mean to meet it with a clear eye and a steady hand and the knowledge that I spent what was given me as fully as I knew how.

The Devil may whisper that I am finished. God has already whispered that I am to get ready. The storm may rise. Heaven still says stand. And somewhere beyond the walls they built to keep the wild out, the wolves are still running. I intend to join them for as long as these old legs will carry me — never stopping, never bowing, never looking back — until the last trail ends and the Great Beyond opens its gates with a laugh that echoes all the way home.

by Justin O Smith