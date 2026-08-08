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Dee's avatar
Dee
17h

I wish these various Muslim brotherhood and others of their ilk would be labeled, officially as traitors and run out of the country. Ilhan and mamdani should be deported after time in prison and AOC needs to go back to bartending

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Rusty Schalin's avatar
Rusty Schalin
15h

Walter Cronkite declared he was a communist and who knows how he slanted the news. Today the news is so controlled the American people are not getting the truth. As America becomes more communistic, the truth shall vanish. People can still find the truth. Those that seek the truth need to share with as many people as possible.

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