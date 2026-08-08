image: Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Francesca Hong, Cenk Uygur [media mogul and Hasan Piker’s uncle], New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

There are seasons in the life of a republic when the ordinary language of politics proves inadequate, when the familiar vocabulary of left and right, reform and reaction, no longer maps the actual terrain. We have entered such a season. The contest now unfolding is not merely over tax rates or regulatory scope; it is a contest over the moral and metaphysical foundations of the American order itself.

On one side stands the inheritance of 1776 and 1787: the recognition that men are ends in themselves, that private property is the material expression of the individual’s right to the product of his mind and labor, that limited government and dispersed power are the only reliable safeguards against the concentration of force, and that a free society rests upon an unblinking assessment of human nature rather than upon utopian blueprints for its remaking.

On the other side stands a coalition whose deepest premises reject that inheritance root and branch. The Democratic Socialists of America and the broader Marxist-Maoist current now advancing through the Democratic Party do not seek to administer the existing order more equitably. They seek to replace it. Parallel to them runs another totalitarian strain — certain Islamist networks and their political enablers — that shares the same ultimate hostility to the open society, the same preference for the collective over the individual, and the same readiness to exploit democratic forms until those forms can be discarded. Together they constitute the internal threat that free peoples have always had to confront when fifth columns form inside the gates.

photo: Thousands of Muslims took to the streets on August 16th 2025, to celebrate an Islamic religious holiday. [credit, Detroit Free Press]

photo: Protestors near Time Square in New York city on May 15th 2026, when members of the Muslim American Society, a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood, and members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, inspired and funded by the Chinese Communist Party combined their efforts.

In June of this year the Democratic Socialists of America enjoyed a string of Democratic primary victories in New York and Colorado. After years of operating more as an activist pressure group than an electoral force, DSA-backed candidates beyond the familiar names of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders have assumed a prominent role in Democratic politics. With more than 120,000 members and chapters in all fifty states, the organization has found success beyond the obvious left-wing strongholds of Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

photo: May Day in Brooklyn, New York, 2026

In Wisconsin, Francesca Hong, a DSA party member, campaigned for and recently won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination on a platform that treats American institutions as provisional arrangements awaiting radical reconstruction.

President Trump, speaking in June at the Faith & Freedom Coalition gathering, stated the matter without euphemism: many of these candidates “are not social democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists … They hate our country. They hate our people. They hate the Democrat party.” Enlightened voices in the media scoffed. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins insisted that “socialism, much less democratic socialism, is not communism.” The distinction is maintained with the careful intensity of people who understand that the word “communist” still carries historical weight the public has not entirely forgotten.

What, then, is democratic socialism according to its own practitioners? The DSA’s mission statement declares that capitalism is “a system designed by the owning class to exploit the rest of us for their own profit,” and that it must be replaced by democratic socialism, “a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society.” In formal political theory the two doctrines differ largely by means rather than ends. Both seek to centralize control over the economy and to “own the key economic drivers that dominate our lives.” The democratic socialist pursues that end through elections; the communist seeks the revolutionary abolition of capitalism and private property. On paper the distinction is tidy. Inside the DSA itself it has become deliberately blurry.

At the organization’s 2025 National Convention, communist-aligned caucuses captured 51.9 percent of the seats on the National Political Committee — the body that functions as the DSA’s board of directors. At the same convention the organization repealed its long-standing ban on “democratic centralism,” the Leninist organizing principle that once a majority decision is reached in internal debate, the resulting decision becomes the party line to which all members must adhere publicly without dissent. This is not semantic Marxist cosplay. The Red Star caucus, which self-identifies as Marxist-Leninist and forms a key part of the DSA’s communist bloc, stated in 2024: “We in Red Star are communists who believe that DSA is the most effective place to serve the socialist movement … We call on all communists in the United States to join us in the democratic struggle within DSA.” Communists are not fringe embarrassments being shushed. They have won leadership seats, shaped the platform, repealed decade-old anti-communist guardrails, and are openly recruiting fellow travelers. At a certain point “democratic socialist” ceases to function as a meaningful distinction and becomes the public-facing façade for a movement whose internal clock ticks communist.

The American Left has long possessed a favorite historical whipping boy: the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Most readers know it only by the Left’s reordered, twisted acronym — HUAC — the “House Un-American Committee.” The original designation was HCUAA. The committee was bipartisan throughout its existence. Its Democratic chairs included Martin Dies of Texas in the 1930s, Francis Walter of Pennsylvania, and Richard Ichord of Missouri in the 1970s. It was never the private instrument of Senator Joseph McCarthy, who served in the Senate, where he was frequently joined by anti-communist Democrats such as John F. Kennedy, Pat McCarran, James Eastland, and Thomas Dodd. The committee’s charge was to investigate extremist elements — fascists, communists, the German-American Bund, American Bolsheviks — who might be working to subvert the constitutional order from within.

photo: Sen. Joseph McCarthy speaking at Shorewood auditorium, in 1952. He told the audience in Shorewood he had a list in reference to his charges that Communists had infiltrated the U.S. government. [credit, Journal Staff Photo, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

image: “A dirty Red rat like you...” — Hate mail messages sent to Sen. William Fulbright (D-AR) due to this support of the McCarthy censure. Sen. Fulbright had the letters entered into the Congressional Record, November 30th 1954

The American Left raised no principled objection when the committee examined closet Nazis. The moment the same investigative energy turned toward Soviet supporters, the committee itself was declared un-American.

Yet what could be more un-American than the oath sworn by members of the American Communist Party in the 1930s? “I pledge myself to rally the masses to defend the Soviet Union, the land of victorious socialism. I pledge myself to remain at all times a vigilant and firm defender of the Leninist line of the party, the only line that insures the triumph of Soviet Power in the United States.” That oath was issued in 1935, as Joseph Stalin intensified the Great Terror that would annihilate tens of millions. American Communist Party chief William Z. Foster told Congress in 1930 that their flag was the red flag, not the Stars and Stripes. Langston Hughes captured the aspiration with brutal clarity: “Put one more ‘S’ in the USA to make it Soviet. The USA when we take control will be the USSA.” Foster spoke of a “Soviet America.” When these same individuals were called to account for their activities, they wrapped themselves in the Constitution they intended to discard and pleaded the First and Fifth Amendments. The temerity was breathtaking. When the committee named them for what they were—un-American—they cried foul. The pattern has not changed.

photo: Foster [right] during the Steel Strike of 1919

photo: Foster (third from left) with the editorial staff of Gudok [The Whistle], the official organ of the Russian railroad workers' union, 1925

photo: Foster’s FBI Mugshot, July 28th 1948 — “In the greatest crackdown in history on the Communist Party in this country, federal agents today arrested seven party leaders on charges of conspiring and agitating to overthrow the United States government and of being members of a party which threatens overthrow of the government. Six of the men picked up in New York, include William Z. Foster, No.1 Communist; Eugene Dennis, Communist Party Secretary and Benjamin Davis, Jr, a New York City Communist.” [credit, Federal Bureau of Investigation]

The Democratic Socialists of America is the contemporary assemblage of un-Americans. It bills itself, accurately, as the largest socialist organization in the United States. For years observers who tracked its strategy of entryism into the Democratic Party were dismissed as paranoids seeing red under every bed. One needed only to listen to what the participants themselves said. Justice Democrats founder Cenk Uygur declared more than a decade ago: “What we need to do is take over the Democratic Party. We’re going to primary all of the establishment Democrats …. all vulnerable Democrats.” Collaborating with DSA candidates, he continued: “We want hundreds. We want to replace Congress.” If a dozen or two individuals like Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib could be elected, “People would freak the hell out.” The strategy succeeded. Traditional Democrats are no longer scoffing; they are sweating. James Carville has stated he has “no intention of ever being in the same political party” with figures such as Hasan Piker and urges examination of the DSA platform. Rahm Emanuel now laments the radical takeover on issue after issue, including the transgender orthodoxy his own circle helped normalize.

photo: Uygur with Bernie Sanders at the San Jose campaign rally in California on May 20th 2016 [credit, Ben Lovitt]

photo: Some of Justice Democrats’ potency stems from the viral might of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her close ties to the group. [credit, New York Times]

The so-called “moderate” Democrats’ regret is of their own making. They opened the gates. They treated every warning as McCarthyism. They cultivated the very forces now displacing them.

It is a self-evident truth that socialism, communism, and Marxism are antithetical to the ideas upon which the American system was founded. A few hours with the Communist Manifesto of Marx and Engels makes the incompatibility plain. The DSA is rendering that incompatibility obvious even to a fifth-grader. Its candidates call openly for radical restructuring. Barack Obama spoke of “fundamental transformation” without supplying details. These people supply the details in interviews and in the official program posted on the DSA website. That twenty-page document demands the elimination of the Department of Defense (relabeled the “Department of War”), the full abolition of the police and prison system, the abolition of the Senate, the abolition of the Electoral College, and the replacement of the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress. It calls for “public ownership of the largest corporations.” Its cultural program advances “socialist feminism” that “fights for queer liberation” and ends “patriarchal restrictions on abortion, childbirth and childraising, gender expression and transition.” These are not the proposals of people who wish to make America more like Denmark. They are the proposals of people who regard the constitutional order as an obstacle to be removed.

There is, in truth, no such thing as a democratic socialist in the sense the term is offered to the public. The phrase was invented to mask what its users actually are. They are communists. The claim that they merely wish to turn the United States into Denmark or Norway is one of an unbroken string of lies. Danes and Norwegians will tell you their countries are capitalist nations with robust private sectors, large welfare states, and confiscatory tax structures that make entrepreneurship difficult. They also possess relatively homogeneous demographics. Point this out and the democratic socialist calls you a racist, as though politics were not downstream from culture — a truth the American Left accepted a century ago when it began its long march through the institutions.

The lies accumulate into absurdity: Queers for Palestine; feminists defending the presence of sexually confused men in girls’ locker rooms; the demand to defund the police, which produces not the end of the criminal class but the rise of citizen militias, vigilantism, and worse. Some of the advocates for anti-American Marxist-Maoist ideologies are more honest. They soft-sell Cuba and China. They treat the difference between democratic socialism and communism as a matter of timing. Listen long enough and the sequence becomes clear: a period of democratic socialism is to usher in the communist state. Private property is to be abolished. Government is to solve every problem, large or small. When the snow is not shoveled and residents are instructed to keep thermostats at 78 degrees, that is still called democratic socialism. When citizens are punished for setting the thermostat at 74, or when landlords have been driven out and the entire city has become a public-housing regime that can evict at will, that is communism. Anyone who believes the descent is not inevitable is precisely the sort of person the project requires — and manufactures in the schools and cultural institutions when it is not importing them.

Zohran Mamdani, the DSA member who now occupies Gracie Mansion, is providing a live demonstration. In the Bronx a city-owned grocery store that pays no rent is preparing to compete against bodegas that must obey the ordinary rules of economics. Letters are going out to owners of pied-à-terre units valued at five million dollars or more, informing them of a new punitive tax. Building inspectors are deployed in a campaign of death-by-a-thousand-cuts against landlords while the administration speaks of acquiring one million privately held housing units. Cea Weaver, Director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants and herself a DSA member, has a social-media history that includes calls to “elect more Communists,” to “seize private property,” and the declaration that “private property including and kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy.” The pattern is not improvisation. It follows a template focused on ends rather than means. The DSA platform’s demand to “End economic sanctions that impact the sovereignty of countries whose governments act independently of the United States, such as Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran” places Cuba first. That is not accident; it is confession.

Cuban communism is a distinct brand that borrows from Soviet economics and Maoist cultural transformation while elevating racial animus as the primary revolutionary solvent. The Cuban revolution did not invent race communism; it imported the concept from the Comintern and from the long efforts of Communist Party USA to treat racial agitation as a means of bringing down constitutional governance and market economics. Castro’s contribution was to frame the struggle as a battle between white-supremacist Western colonizers and the poor and oppressed black and brown peoples of the Global South. Asked in 1960 about racial violence in the United States, Castro replied, “What would happen if Negroes in the Southern U.S., so often lynched, were each given a rifle?” In a speech that same year he declared that democracy “gives rifles to farmers, to students, to women, to Negroes, to the poor.” He welcomed American radicals — Robert Williams and Radio Free Dixie, Stokely Carmichael, Huey Newton, Eldridge Cleaver, Angela Davis, Assata Shakur. He built durable institutional infrastructure: the Venceremos Brigade, which has trained American leftists (Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass is an alumnus), and the Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos, which sponsors a range of American organizations including the DSA.

photo: Civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael (left), one of the most outspoken of the American "Black Power" movement leaders, who helped found the Black Panthers, talking to Troung Chinh, chairman of the Permanent Committee of the Vietnam Democratic Republic National Assembly — North Vietnam’s communist regime — during Carmichael's Hanoi visit at the height of the Vietnam War, on October 7th 1967. [credit, Bettmann / Getty Images]

photo: Carmichael praising Che Guevara on June 12th 1967

photo: Assatta Shakur, murderer — cop-killer, communist and member of the Black Liberation Army who found asylum in Cuba in 1984

The State Department’s recent exhaustive report documents Cuba’s six-and-a-half-decade campaign to export its revolution throughout the Western Hemisphere and beyond. Two observations emerge with clarity. First is a pathological aversion to objective truth. Second is an intentional sloppiness about means in pursuit of dogmatic ends. In 1957 Castro told the New York Times he was not a communist and that the 26th of July Movement sought restoration of the 1940 constitution, free elections within eighteen months, and freedom of the press. Eleven days after seizing Havana the mass firing squads began operating at La Cabaña under Che Guevara’s supervision. The elections never occurred. The regime’s theft of property owned by Cubans, Americans, and others totaled some nine billion dollars in then-current value. The embargo is the penalty for refusal to make good on those debts. The DSA’s demand to end sanctions is a demand to erase the consequences of theft.

The same platform states the goal of putting “workers in charge of the government through a new democratic constitution.” In such a constitution sovereignty does not flow from a fixed social compact resting on objective truth; it flows from the revolution’s representatives. This is the opposite of constitutionalism.

Cuban revolutionary export has produced the predictable children: Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s president, canceling elections, Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s “president”, refusing to recognize results and calling for “general mobilization,” Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela holding elections while packing courts, shutting down independent media, and expropriating more than a thousand companies. Venezuelan hyperinflation reached 130,000 percent; GDP collapsed 78 percent; eight million people — a quarter of the population — fled. Cuba’s own official statistics show population decline from eleven million to 9.4 million in half a decade; the true figure is almost certainly higher. The young and energetic leave. Those who remain face average wages of sixteen dollars a month and power available only a fraction of the day. In Holguín Province the allotment has fallen to two hours. The industrial facilities stolen in 1959 are largely defunct. The regime’s answer is always the same: the embargo, the legacy of colonialism, the white-supremacist enemy. When Afro-Cubans led protests in 2021, Black Lives Matter stood “unequivocally” with the regime. The suffering of the people is a weapon, not a disgrace.

The same disrespect for objective reality, established institutions, the rules of economics, and basic American history now emanates from Mamdani and his DSA allies. Pointing out that their results will not differ from Castro’s triggers only name-calling. They will not fill the shelves of the Bronx grocery store. They will fill the library with treatises explaining why the emptiness is your fault. Rules and reality, after all, are tools of white oppression.

Primary season ahead of the 2026 midterms has left the old Democratic Party faithful disappointed. The anticipated midterm wave is not materializing. On the generic congressional ballot Republicans are tied or ahead. Voters split evenly on which party they agree with on the issues that matter and trust Republicans more on the economy.

Figures such as Van Jones, Bill Maher, and James Carville sound the alarm about the socialist insurgency. Their alarm is late. For two decades the party abandoned the center, cultivated every left-wing radical and fringe element, and operated on the theory that hyping the losers of society, amplifying the effect through attacks on election integrity, and importing an electorate from places where the politics of envy is normal could produce permanent majorities. The result is a party in which Hasan Piker, wrapped in a Mao costume, can declare “No more to the Democrats who compromise,” and in which figures such as Gustavo Gordillo — whose family fled the Maoist Shining Path — can acquire more influence in New York City politics than the Senate minority leader. Education radicalized them; the party legitimized them. The old liberals are discovering that you cannot beat something with nothing, and that a decade of Trump Derangement Syndrome is not a governing agenda.

photo: On August 2nd 2026, Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said he wanted no part of a Democratic Party that included Hasan Piker, a Muslim-communist who was born in the U.S. but taken immediately to Turkey where he was raised until he went to college — graduating from Rutgers University in 2013. [credit, Getty Images, @hasannabiprod/X]

We are no longer in the political era that began with Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal, an era in which both sides largely agreed on the social goods to be distributed and argued mainly about methods. That Third Era is finished. The next consensus has not yet been set. On the Republican side the old establishment is receding. On the Democratic side the Moynihans are vanishing and the Schumers are locked in open warfare with the Warrens. The liberals were too weak to hold their party. It has fallen to the communists. American liberalism as a governing force is defunct; the re-education is visible in real time. Some remnant may yet grow up and become conservatives. Most will not.

Wherever communism has been enacted — from Cuba to Venezuela, from Laos to Vietnam, from China to North Korea, and in the softer managerial variants now visible in parts of Europe — the result has been a madhouse. Neighbor turns on neighbor. Initiative is punished. A supposed classless society divides into those with access to hard currency from abroad and those who stand in line at the state stores. Buildings collapse and are left to mold and rot and crumble to dirt; people raid the ruins for bricks. Populations age and shrink as the young flee. A recent analysis projected that by 2035 most European countries would be governed by illiberal forces, the EU effectively collapsed, and the continent increasingly dependent and divided.

The empirical record is not ambiguous. It is decisive. Yet the lunatics are not discredited. Francesca Hong wins primaries while posting accusations of genocidal racism against patrons of a Wisconsin restaurant chain. Abdul El-Sayed, an anti-American Islamofascist, advances in Michigan. Zohran Mamdani governs New York. The refusal to recognize that these belief systems do not work is itself pathological.

Good, decent, liberty-minded Americans must therefore deny power to these forces. There can be no lasting accord with the Francesca Hongs and Zohran Mamdanis and those Muslim rat bastards like El-Sayed who asserts that “America deserved 9/11”, nor with those who share their ultimate rejection of the American settlement under different banners. You can vote yourself into socialism; you must shoot your way out. The current cohort does not present much physical menace yet —mostly scrawny ideologues with screechy voices. Do not be fooled. They are for democracy only so long as it advances them. The moment it no longer does, the car is set on fire. The twentieth-century formula — one man, one vote, one time — has been updated only in its pronouns. The rest they will enforce.

This is what you get whenever you allow these lunatics to somehow grasp the reins of power.

This is neither negotiable nor avoidable. Allow these lunatics political power and they will eat away at democratic and cultural institutions until nothing remains but the corruption they have installed. New institutions will then have to be built from the rubble. The alternative is the continued, imperfect, but still open possibility of individual dignity under law, that remains uncertain and illusive for now, until our questionable election process is ultimately fixed — the possibility the Founders bequeathed and that free men must still defend at every opportunity.

However, the communist, Islamic and radical cadres, such as Black Lives Matter, LaRaza, the New Black Panthers, CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, Reconquista and even Hamas, are already inside the gates, armed with ideas refined over a century of failure elsewhere and now adapted to American conditions, and armed with their own AR15s and AR10s too. They will not be argued out of their premises. Those premises are non-negotiable. They can only be denied the power to impose them.

That denial is the unfinished business of a free people who still possess the means, by way of our 2nd Amendment Rights and millions of armed American patriots -- many who have sworn to protect and defend America against all enemies, both foreign and domestic -- if they still possess the will. The hour is later than the comfortable classes prefer to admit. The battle is joined, and unless I miss my bet, none of this ultimately gets resolved until America’s patriots pick up their rifles and run these communists and Muslims out of America or kill them where they stand, fighting one last civil war to determine once and for all whether or not Americans will live as subjugated serfs bound at the feet of tyrants and the Leviathan or as free born men and women, as free born Americans.

by Justin O Smith