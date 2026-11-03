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Jewish American Patriot's avatar
Jewish American Patriot
16h

You are right about 1968. I started college in 1967. We had grandmas as dorm moms. No men upstairs and curfews. In 1969 I transferred and the university had coed dorms no curfews, no faux moms.

This started years ago before these nogoodniks were even born. There is a reason history is not taught in our schools. I'm glad my husband was gifted an Uzi upon my former husband's death. It joined the rest if his guns.How many of us wake up each morning with low grade anxiety? It's difficult to even read the news.

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Tenquid's avatar
Tenquid
10h

https://youtu.be/bQiGqGMT8i4?is=uPN-Bhv0AbTXtn0F

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