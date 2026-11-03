The cremation of a nation’s patience is no quiet affair. It begins with the slow burn of contempt, the spit of ideology into the tinder of free men, and ends — if the wind is right — with the whole damn house going up in sheets of orange and the smell of cordite and gasoline. Since 1968 the American left has been stacking that tinder with the patient industry of a trapper building a deadfall. Communism in its campus-polished, media-laundered form; radical nihilism that sneers at any value not invented yesterday; and a strain of political Islam that treats the Constitution as a temporary inconvenience — all three have fed the same fire. The result is a people who no longer merely disagree with their countrymen but regard them as legitimate targets for rioting, arson, murder, and the cheerful mayhem that follows when the restraints of civilization are declared optional.

The year 1968 was the hinge. The New Left stepped out of the seminar room and into the street with Molotovs and slogans lifted from Mao and Marcuse. Weather Underground bombs, Black Panther executions, the campus occupations that treated free speech as a bourgeois relic — all of it was practiced then and perfected later. By the time the Soviet Union collapsed, the ideology had simply changed clothes. It no longer needed the hammer and sickle; it needed the hashtag, the DEI office, and the certainty that any opposition was not merely wrong but demonic. The same spirit that once planted pipe bombs in police stations now plants narratives that turn every conservative into a fascist and every conservative death into a cause for celebration.

From 2014 onward the laboratory results came in thick and fast. Ferguson taught a generation that a camera phone and a selective narrative could turn a local crime into national arson. Baltimore followed. Then the long summer of 2020, when whole city blocks were ceded to the mob, businesses burned for the crime of existing in the wrong zip code, and federal courthouses were besieged while mayors ordered the police to stand down. The body count was real. The property damage ran into the billions. The political class called it mostly peaceful. The men and women who lived through the nights of broken glass called it something else.

photo: The Detroit riots of July 1967 were communist-inspired, as were many others throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s and after the turn of the 21st century. In 1967, firefighters try to control blazing buildings after riots in Detroit. Hundreds of fires were reported in the city. Five days of violence would leave 33 blacks and 10 whites dead, and more than 1,400 buildings burned. More than 7,000 people were arrested. [credit, Associated Press]

photo: Businesses burned all across Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, purportedly due to police violence. But this was largely inspired by far-left organizations and there were even Al Qaeda flags flying in the crowds.

photo: Thousands of BLM and Antifa communist-inspired and communist-backed protestors outside the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. [credit, Octavio Jones for The New York Times]

Layer onto that the parallel rise of radical Islamist networks that treat American soil as a theater of operation rather than a home. The same ideological ecosystem that celebrates the death of a Charlie Kirk finds room for those who cheer October 7 and call it resistance. Campus coalitions form that would have been unthinkable a generation earlier: the queer theory seminar sharing a microphone with the jihadi who regards both the seminar and the queer as temporary tools. The common enemy is the republic that still, however imperfectly, insists on the individual over the collective and the citizen over the ummah.

photo: The Senate race in Michigan is so tight right now, if we can believe the polls, that Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim and supporter and defender of Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood terrorists, could well be the first Muslim ever elected to the Senate, by the time the polls close and the votes are all tallied. He’s been endorsed by the Good Commies, Bernie Sanders and Alexabdria Ocasio-Cortez. [credit, Paul Sancya/AP]

Now comes the electoral hinge. If Republicans hold the House, keep the Senate, and pick up a few governorships, the left will not simply lose an election. They will experience it as an existential theft. The prose of the moment is already written in the mouths of the young: a nineteen-year-old at a Texas campus event reading a poem that treats assassination as festive verse, smiling as she inquires whether the living still feel brave without a neck brace. That is not dissent. That is the literature of a death cult wearing the mask of progress. When the ballots are counted against them, the same impulse that produced the poem will look for more kinetic expression.

Isa Casahuga smugly read the words:

“It was the night before the Kirkiversary and all through the house not a creature was stirring not even a mouse. The flags were hung proudly the memes all on deck as we solemnly remembered a shot to the neck. The podcast fell silent the hot takes grew weary, for tomorrow dear friends is the great Kirkiversary”

The historical pattern is clear enough for any man who has watched a frontier town go bad. First the speeches, then the disruptions, then the targeted violence against symbols and people who refuse to kneel. Expect the campus occupations to harden into permanent occupations. Expect the autonomous zones to reappear with better logistics and worse intentions. Expect the coordinated doxxing of every mid-level Republican staffer, every donor, every small-business owner who put a Trump sign in a window. Expect the arson of the 2020 vintage refined by five more years of practice. And expect the body count to climb, because the ideology that celebrates a shot to the neck does not stop at celebration.

Into 2026, 2027, and the run-up to 2028 the pressure will compound. A Republican Congress that actually funds border security, that actually prosecutes rioters under federal statutes, that actually cuts the federal spigot that has financed the activist class will be treated as an occupying force. The rhetoric is already prepared: legitimacy is conditional on the left’s continued hold of the administrative and cultural high ground. Lose that ground and the entire system is declared illegitimate. At that point the distinction between protest and insurrection becomes a matter of branding rather than law.

President Trump, returned to office with a Congress that can no longer be held hostage by the permanent bureaucracy, will face a binary choice that every wartime president eventually confronts. He can treat the unrest as ordinary crime and watch it metastasize, or he can treat it as the early stages of a low-intensity civil conflict and respond with the full weight of the executive power the Constitution still grants. The direction of that response is already visible in the instincts he has shown: the willingness to federalize the National Guard when governors refuse, the readiness to use the Insurrection Act when cities become ungovernable, the refusal to accept that certain neighborhoods or certain classes of offenders are above the law. Between now and 2028 those instincts will harden into doctrine.

The Polish episode of recent weeks is a cautionary mirror. When a left-leaning government attempted to seize the constitutional court by suspending a chief justice and ringing the building with police, the conservative president turned his plane around mid-flight, forced the barricade, and declared the usurpers illegitimate. That is the model.

An American president confronting coordinated arson, assassination attempts, and the systematic intimidation of his supporters will not be constrained by the polite fictions of cable news. He will use the tools available: federal law enforcement, the Guard, the regular military if the Guard proves insufficient, and the full prosecutorial power of a Department of Justice no longer captured by the activist class. The left will call it fascism. History will call it the minimum necessary to keep the republic from becoming a series of burning enclaves.

None of this is inevitable in the sense that the stars have written it. It is probable in the sense that human nature and recent history have written it. A movement that has already normalized the celebration of political murder, that has already burned cities while calling the flames justice, that has already treated the Constitution as a living document only when it expands their power and a dead letter when it restrains them, will not suddenly discover restraint when the ballot box turns against them. The nihilism is too deep, the communist residue too intact, the Islamist alliances too useful.

The men and women who still believe the American experiment is worth the blood it has already cost will therefore face a hard season. The amusement of watching the left go berserk is real enough; the satisfaction of seeing the cell bars of America’s prisons finally claimed by those who earned them is real enough. But amusement is not strategy. The strategy is the cold recognition that the next three years will test whether the republic still possesses the will to defend itself against those who despise its founding premises.

If the Republicans hold the legislative majorities, the test will come sooner and harder. President Trump will be forced to act — not as a candidate promising restoration, but as an executive confronting an internal enemy that no longer bothers to hide its intentions.

A Yukon poet once wrote of the man who froze to death with a smile on his face because he had at least chosen the manner of his going. America is not yet frozen. But the temperature is dropping, the kindling is dry, and the match is already struck. Between this Tuesday and the inauguration of 2029 the question will be settled: whether the fire is stamped out while it can still be contained, or whether it is allowed to run until the only remaining choice is the ashes or the gun. The left has already made its preference clear in poetry and in flame. The rest of the country must now decide whether it still has the stomach to answer.

by Justin O Smith