In the shadowed streets of Belfast on a Monday night on June 8th 2026, a Sudanese national named Hadi Alodid, granted asylum in Northern Ireland just three years prior, unleashed a savage attack captured on video, slashing and stabbing his victim Stephen Ogilvie with such ferocity that the assault resembled a near-beheading, costing Ogilvie his left eye. This barbarity, emblematic of a deeper rupture in the social fabric, ignited protests that devolved into riots the following day, with crowds hijacking vehicles, torching homes and cars, and reciprocal violence by masked men chanting “foreigners out” while targeting all whom they perceived to be outsiders. But this is a case of the Irish attacking the symptom of the problem -- however rightly so -- when they should be attacking the source of the problem and those treasonous traitors within their own parliament who created this situation, just as Americans must do with our own treasonous government officials.

Flooding any country built upon Western values and principles with Africans and Muslims who hold vastly different values totally antithetical to those of the Western world is like pumping sewage into a mountain lake. There isn’t any upside to the act, as the Biden regime’s Open Borders treason quickly taught most of America. It’s an act of treason by all those who took an oath to protect and defend their country’s borders and their country itself.

An old African proverb ironically reads: “When the head of a snake is cut off, the rest of his body is an ordinary rope.”

The growing unrest visible across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States did not emerge from nowhere. It was not spontaneously generated by social media, nor can it be fully explained by economic anxiety, political polarization, or the rise of populist movements. Those factors matter, but they are secondary symptoms of a deeper problem. Increasingly, millions of citizens throughout the Western world have come to believe that the political classes governing them are no longer acting primarily in the interests of the people who built, sustained, and inherited their nations.

The Irish are an occupied country, and it appears they’ve had enough. I predict France is next and then England. The Muzzie’s and anti-social, anti-West degenerate, criminal “immigrants”, both legal and illegal, had fair warning and chose to stay. When the government buildings begin to burn, then so too will begin the real war for Ireland and any other Western nation which chooses to follow suit.

When the systems of a ‘law and order’ society find no intention, benefit or reasonable expectation of safety from their established construct of government -generally driven by an intentional willingness to ignore the demands of the citizens those officials are expected to represent- eventually people take matters into their own hands.

Jean Raspail, writing in a more literary register, understood the psychological dimension of this crisis. He saw that the erosion of cultural confidence produces not merely political instability but a kind of existential disorientation — a sense that the world is slipping away, that the familiar landmarks of identity are dissolving. In Belfast, the masked men roaming the streets are not simply rioters; they are the embodiment of a population that feels abandoned, unheard, and increasingly desperate. Their actions are a righteous and to be expected response, in the face of a treasonous government acting against their best interests, which is responsible for their extremely real and deep despair.

For generations, Western civilization rested upon a simple assumption that would have seemed self-evident to earlier statesmen. A nation existed first and foremost for the benefit of its own citizens. Government was expected to protect the security of the people, defend the borders, preserve the laws, maintain social order, and safeguard the cultural inheritance passed down from one generation to the next. Immigration could be beneficial, but only when it served the interests of the nation receiving newcomers. Citizenship carried obligations as well as rights. Assimilation was considered both necessary and desirable. New arrivals were welcomed into an existing civilization rather than encouraged to transform it.

The philosophical currents that have long warned against the hubris of remaking cohesive nations into experiments in human interchangeability — currents emphasizing the primacy of shared language, inherited culture, defensible borders, and unyielding sovereignty as the bedrock of ordered liberty — illuminate how such incidents are not anomalies but harbingers. Treasonous leaders across America and Europe have steered their peoples away from the natural affections and mutual obligations that bind a nation, toward a multiculturalism that dissolves the indigenous core, elevates the stranger’s claims, and codifies replacement as progress. This direction, pursued with ideological zeal and bureaucratic enforcement, rejects the organic reality that peoples thrive when preserving their particular genius — English as the tongue of common law and innovation, the cultural inheritance of Anglo-Protestant settlers and Celtic forebears, the sovereign right to exclude those who will not or cannot join the fold — and instead imports masses whose worldviews clash at the civilizational level, eroding trust, straining resources, and fracturing the social compact until the only resolution lies in great civil upheaval, most likely civil war in many states where the indigenous find themselves strangers in their own lands.

Distrust is among the most dangerous forces in political life because it compounds itself. Once citizens begin to suspect that institutions are not impartial, every controversy reinforces existing suspicions. Every high-profile crime becomes a symbol of broader failures. Every political decision is interpreted through the lens of betrayal. Every official statement is greeted with skepticism. The result is not merely disagreement. The result is a gradual breakdown in the social consensus that allows democratic societies to function.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer has gone on the record to state, “There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere.”

Well, for Starmer and those other traitors to their countries and their peoples, the answer should be a few thousand rounds of 7.62, 30.06 and 5.56 ammunition, just as soon as a few brave arms runners, such as my old friend, Neal Pistole -- who ran guns to the IRA in the old days -- make massive shipments of arms into both Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom, and let the likes of Starmer’s next of kin worry about whether or not he gets a proper funeral.

Nations are not economic hotels or abstract propositions but extended kin groups forged through history, language, and custom, whose cohesion enables the liberty that flourishes under self-government rather than administered diversity. When elites abandon this for open borders and hyphenated identities, they invite the centrifugal forces that turn neighbors into rivals, neighborhoods into enclaves, and polities into battlegrounds. In Belfast and beyond, the Sudanese attacker’s brutality did not arise in isolation but amid years of policies that prioritized asylum seekers’ integration into welfare systems over the security and cultural continuity of native Irish and British stock. Leaders in Dublin, London, and Washington have betrayed their charge by flooding ancestral territories with populations from incompatible realms — Sudanese, Afghan, Somali, Latin American — whose arrival depresses wages, commandeers housing built by generations of locals, and imposes parallel societies resistant to the host’s tongue and norms.

I doubt there exists any American today who does not remember at least one, if not many, of the numerous murders, robberies and rapes we have all witnessed to date, carried out at the hands of illegal alien invaders or some vile, slug of a thing that was somehow able to disguise his true character and slip through a joke of a screening process to acquire a green card. Two come to mind almost immediately: Laken Riley, raped and murdered by an illegal alien invader from Venezuela, and little twelve-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was also raped and murdered by two Venezuelan illegal aliens under a bridge, left tied to a pillar without any clothes.

photo: Jocelyn Nungaray being followed by one of the animals who murdered her. [credit, Wikipedia commons]

Who doesn’t feel their blood boiling whenever they consider all the harm illegal aliens and even legal immigrants have brought to their shores, especially if they also think of the U.K.’s rape gangs? What father wouldn’t want to see real justice carried out by any means necessary, even if he had to take matters into his own hands?

Expecting white people to sit by passively as the state replaces them or let foreigners rape and kill them is not “the rule of law”. Let’s also acknowledge that it is the white people of the world who are the actual minority, at only 8% of the global population. And anyone trying to force, coerce or otherwise shame us into following or allowing measures, procedures and policies that they themselves would not and do not follow is a dangerous enemy and must be treated as an enemy, in every meaning of the word, in every way.

This is no accidental mismanagement but a directional choice: multiculturalism as state religion, diversity as unassailable dogma, replacement as the quiet mechanism to dilute the voting power, cultural confidence, and demographic majority of the European-descended peoples who created the West’s unparalleled achievements in rights, prosperity, and restraint. The result is a two-tier reality where native grievances are pathologized as racism, while migrant crimes — from near-beheadings to religiously sanctioned knife attacks — are minimized to preserve the narrative. In the UK, the murder of Henry Nowak by a Sikh wielding an extended kirpan under exemption, followed by police who handcuffed the dying native while heeding false racism claims, exemplifies how institutions captured by anti-native orthodoxy now serve as enforcers of the new order, their “anti-racist” plans and equality mandates binding them to presume guilt on the indigenous while extending deference to the imported. Such betrayals, replicated across Europe and America, hollow out legitimacy, as taxes extracted from working citizens subsidize the very forces eroding their communities, breeding the resentment that erupts when patience snaps.

Philosophically, this trajectory aligns with the recognition that human societies cohere through particularity, not universal fluidity; attempts to override this by elite fiat unleash the very conflicts they claim to transcend. The direction taken — importing millions whose fertility and resistance to assimilation outpace the native decline induced by secular individualism — ensures that the indigenous of Ireland, with its ancient Gaelic and Catholic threads, the United Kingdom’s Anglo-Saxon and Enlightenment synthesis, and America’s settler-forged Anglo-Protestant core become minorities in their homelands within decades. Leaders have sold this as strength, but the underpinning logic reveals it as dissolution: language diluted by bilingual mandates that entrench separation rather than forge unity; culture reduced to cafeteria options where the host’s inheritance of individual rights, rule of law, and skeptical inquiry yields to collectivist demands, honor cultures, and theocratic assertions; borders rendered porous lines on maps, sovereignty subordinated to humanitarian pretexts that mask power consolidation through dependent clienteles.

In Ireland, pleas for respite from gang harassment and cultural imposition meet sneers of xenophobia, while bureaucrats enforce speech codes punishing dissent more harshly than the violence they imported. Across the Atlantic here in America, waves exceeding thirty million under Traitor Joe Biden’s recent administration accelerated the same pattern, pockets of unassimilated arrivals prioritizing ancestral loyalties over the oath-bound renunciation that once defined entry into the American experiment.

This is treason not in the crude sense of conspiracy but in the profound abdication: elites, insulated by wealth and ideology, have chosen to deconstruct the nation-state as the guarantor of liberty, replacing it with a managed mosaic where group rights trump individual ones, and the native’s claim to continuity is framed as bigotry. The philosophical undercurrents foresee that such engineering cannot hold; when the social trust born of shared identity evaporates, when males charged with familial and communal defense are neutered by guilt and legal traps, when economic anxiety compounds with existential displacement, the polity fractures along the very lines elites pretended did not exist.

Ireland stands at the edge of this precipice.

Long before today’s controversies, Samuel Huntington, noted geopolitical analyst, warned that nations require a common identity if they are to remain stable. Political institutions alone are not enough. Constitutions matter. Laws matter. Elections matter. But behind all of them stands a shared culture that makes cooperation possible. Without that cultural foundation, politics increasingly devolves into a contest among competing groups seeking advantage over one another.

In Southampton, the murder of Henry Nowak by Vickram Digwa revealed a policing culture so distorted by ideological priorities that officers arrived on the scene prepared to arrest the dying victim for a supposed hate crime. “I don’t think you have, mate,” one officer said as Nowak insisted he had been stabbed, moments before losing consciousness. The footage, released only after public pressure, showed a man bleeding to death while officers handcuffed him, dragged him across gravel, and treated him as the perpetrator rather than the victim. Digwa, carrying an eight‑inch knife under a religious exemption, exploited a system primed to interpret conflict through the lens of racial accusation. The police, conditioned by decades of institutional messaging that prioritized “anti‑racism” above impartial justice, responded exactly as the system had trained them to respond. The result was not merely a tragic death but a revelation: the institutions charged with protecting the public had absorbed an ideological framework that made them hesitant, even unwilling, to defend the very people they were sworn to serve.

The recent unrest in parts of Ireland and Britain illustrates this danger. Violent crimes, public protests, riots, and clashes between citizens and authorities are often treated as isolated events. They are not. They are manifestations of accumulated grievances, fears, frustrations, and perceptions — whether justified, exaggerated, or somewhere in between — that have been building for years. A single incident may serve as the spark, but the combustible material was already present.

The state’s response to the situation in Belfast — swift, forceful, and morally indignant — only reinforced the perception that the government reserves its harshest punishments not for criminals but for citizens who dare to express anger at the consequences of official policy. This inversion of priorities, this sense that the state is more concerned with managing dissent than with preventing the conditions that give rise to it, is the hallmark of a government that has lost its moral authority.

America’s parallel path — sanctuary policies, elite celebration of hyphenation, educational curricula that downgrade the founding stock’s achievements — moves events similarly, with border surges and urban enclaves fostering the value vacuums and anomie that precede larger conflicts. The philosophical lens reveals this as inevitable: when multiculturalism’s centrifugal force triumphs over the centripetal pull of national identity, loyalty fragments, imperfect assimilation breeds imperfect allegiance, and the state loses its monopoly on violence as citizens reclaim the right to defend hearth and heritage. Masked men in Belfast, throwing bricks in Southampton, embody not abstract thuggery but the breakdown of order when leaders prioritize the invader’s sensitivities over the citizen’s survival.

Liberty-minded conservatism, rooted in the defense of the particular against abstract universalism, asserts that peoples possess the sovereign right to preserve their inheritance for their posterity, rejecting the replacement that treats indigenous Europeans and Americans as interchangeable with inflows from incompatible climes. The direction of treasonous leadership has been one of willful blindness to these truths, embracing multiculturalism as the solvent of national strength while ignoring its role in fostering the very extremism and division they then police with selective vigor. As trust collapses, as institutions prioritize the optics of anti-racism over justice, as economies strain under dual burdens of native stagnation and imported dependency, the philosophical undercurrents predict the breaking point: when the indigenous recognize their leaders as adversaries aligned with the other, the social contract dissolves, and recourse shifts from ballot to barricade, from deliberation to defense.

Ireland, with its history of resilient particularism, stands especially vulnerable yet primed for reckoning; the UK teeters on repeated summers of unrest; America, vast and armed, risks regional fractures along the fault lines elites have widened. Civil upheaval looms not as aberration but culmination, civil war in many states the probable terminus when multiculturalism’s experiment in denial meets human nature’s insistence on belonging. The path to avert total conflagration demands reversal: sealed borders, enforced assimilation or repatriation, revival of unhyphenated national identity, dismantling of diversity bureaucracies, and recommitment to the language, culture, and sovereignty that once secured liberty.

Absent this, the trajectory is inexorable — great conflict arising from the betrayal of a people’s right to endure as themselves, their homelands preserved not in abstract diversity but in the concrete continuity of blood, soil, memory, and will. The events of June 2026 in Belfast are but one tremor; the earthquake builds from decades of misrule, and when it comes, it will test whether the West retains the resolve to reclaim its birthright or succumbs to the dissolution long forewarned. In this defense lies the truest conservatism: not reaction for its own sake, but the preservation of the ordered liberty that only coherent nations can sustain, a bulwark against the chaos of engineered fragmentation.

The crisis now unfolding across the West is the convergence of all these warnings. It is a crisis of sovereignty, of identity, of trust. It is the result of decades in which leaders treated their nations not as inherited communities with distinct cultures and obligations but as administrative zones in a global marketplace. They forgot that a nation is more than a set of laws; it is a shared story, a common inheritance, a bond of loyalty between the living, the dead, and the yet unborn. When that bond is neglected, when leaders place abstract ideals above the concrete needs of their own citizens, the people will eventually look elsewhere for protection, meaning, and belonging.

The events in Belfast and Southampton are not the end of this story. They are the beginning. They are the first cracks in a political order that has lost touch with the people it claims to represent. They are warnings—stark, painful, and unambiguous—that a society cannot endure when its leaders refuse to defend its borders, its culture, and its cohesion. The West stands at a crossroads. It can continue down the path of fragmentation, denial, and elite detachment, or it can rediscover the principles that once made it strong: sovereignty, unity, shared identity, and the courage to defend them.

The choice will determine the future of nations.

“At a quick glance, I’m just an old retired entertainer in a mask who indirectly ended up as both a victim and a villain by an unwelcomed change of fate. This mask is not just a pleasant looking cover to hide that which lies beneath, it is the last remaining trace of the voice of the people, which has disappeared and now no longer exists. However, this courageous arrival of a past irritation stands reborn and inspired and has sworn to conquer and crush these bribe-taking, corrupted, poisonous vermin who are at the forefront of promoting evil and greed, by allowing the use violence to remove the free will of the people.

[carves V onto propaganda poster]

The only solution to this problem is retaliation. A personal revenge that I have vowed to carry through with, which can I add is not for my own fulfilment, because the meaningfulness and truthfulness of my actions will one day become clear to the watchful and honest people.” ~ V for Vendetta

by Justin O Smth