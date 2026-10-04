Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

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Jim Fitzmaurice's avatar
Jim Fitzmaurice
Oct 4

Lucky is the man who finds a woman strong in sprit and conviction who also has the grace and presence to choose a man who values the same. Love is synergy

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
Oct 4

They love each other

OKC ~ 1973 😌🌾♥️

https://youtu.be/kNQLE-IsXmQ?is=qnRXNrb409m11q_A

Grace and peace to you Amigo, ⚓ Semper Fortis!

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