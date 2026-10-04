photo: Elsa Martinelli and John Wayne in ‘Hatari’, 1962 [credit, Howard Hawks]

The wind howls down from the high passes like a living thing, sharp with the bite of early snow and the long memory of men who have frozen their fingers to the bone chasing something they could not name. I have stood in such winds, and I have stood in softer ones, and I have learned that the heart is a country as wild as any northern range. It will starve you or feed you according to the strength of the claim you stake upon yourself.

Nobody tells you this about awakening: it raises the standard. Before the scales fall from your eyes you can make do with laughter that fills an evening, with a face that turns your blood warm, with conversation that keeps the dark at bay. Those things are good. They are the small fires a man builds when he is still half-asleep in the game of needing and being needed. But once you have looked through the game — once you have seen that the pieces were never missing, only misplaced inside your own ribs — those small fires no longer warm you the way they did. You begin to hunger for a different heat.

You begin to look for someone who has also walked out the far side of the story. Someone who knows, bone-deep, that they are already whole. Someone who does not reach for you the way a drowning man reaches for a floating spar. Only then can two people meet as they actually are: not as fantasies, not as saviors, not as the final solution to a loneliness that was never the other person’s to cure. Two waves that have both remembered they are the ocean. Two free creatures who choose each other not out of lack, but out of abundance.

Such people are rare. Not rare as human beings — the world is thick with them — but rare as those still caught inside the same old tale. Most are still hunting their better half. Most are still trying to build an identity out of the soft clay of another person’s regard. They play the game with deadly seriousness, and you cannot blame them. You played it too. You once believed that the right smile, the right body, the right promises would complete the puzzle whose pieces you carried in a locked box you refused to open.

I have watched men and women tear at each other across that locked box for years. Love and hate are twin wolves that feed at the same fire.

A man who has never stood alone inside his own skin will demand that a woman make him feel like a king; when she fails — because no mortal can permanently prop up another’s crumbling throne — he will turn on her with the same ferocity he once reserved for tenderness. A woman who has never claimed her own ground will demand that a man become the missing wall of her house; when the storm comes and the wall shifts, she will curse him for not being stone.

photo: Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. [credit, Bob Penn/Sygma]

The old patterns run deep. We inherit them the way we inherit the shape of our hands. Boys are taught early that strength means never needing, and then they spend decades punishing the women who prove them wrong. Girls are taught that worth is measured by how completely they are chosen, and then they spend decades testing the men who try to choose them fully. The result is a long, bloody dance of projection and disappointment, of soft evenings that curdle into cold mornings, of two people who once burned for each other now measuring the distance between their separate disappointments in carefully polite silences.

Yet the dance is not inevitable. There is another way, harder and cleaner. It begins the day you stop looking for the missing piece and start becoming the whole damn puzzle.

Confidence is not the loud swagger of a man who has never been broken; it is the quiet certainty of a man who has been broken and has set the bones himself. Wholeness is not the absence of longing; it is the knowledge that longing does not have to be answered by another human body before you are allowed to stand upright.

When you reach that place — when you can sit alone by a fire of your own making and feel neither empty nor incomplete — you become dangerous in the best sense. You become someone who can love without the secret ledger of debts and expectations. You can offer yourself without the demand that the offering be returned in exact coin. And if the other person cannot meet you there, you can walk away without the old terror that walking away means dissolving into nothing.

I have known both roads. There was a season when I measured my days by the presence or absence of a particular face, a particular voice. When that face turned away I felt the ground open beneath me, and I fell a long way before I learned how to climb back out using only my own hands. The climbing was ugly. It involved long nights of staring at the ceiling and shorter days of forcing one foot in front of the other until the simple act of living no longer felt like a performance for an audience that had left the theater. Somewhere in that hard country I discovered that the self is not a fragile thing that requires constant external propping. It is more like a high ridge: exposed, wind-scoured, but solid underfoot if you learn its contours.

And still — here is the wonder that no amount of hard-won independence can erase — life is richer when you find the rare one who has also climbed that ridge. Not because they complete you. Because two whole people standing side by side can see farther than either can alone. There is a particular music in the evenings when neither of you is trying to fill a hole in the other. Conversation becomes exploration rather than negotiation. Touch becomes celebration rather than reassurance. Silence becomes companionable rather than accusatory. You can argue without the fear that the argument will reveal the fatal flaw that proves you were never enough. You can leave and return without the panic that departure equals abandonment. You can love with open hands because neither of you is clinging for dear life.

The romance of it is not the fevered romance of the half-asleep. It is quieter, deeper, more durable. It is the romance of two people who have looked at the worst of themselves and decided the view was still worth inhabiting. It is the romance of shared competence — the knowledge that if the storm comes, either of you could survive it alone, and therefore the choice to weather it together is pure gift rather than desperate necessity. There is a fierce tenderness in that choice. There is also a freedom that the old game never offered: the freedom to be fully seen without the constant fear of being found insufficient.

None of this means the path is easy. The trials of becoming whole are many and they do not always announce themselves with drama. Sometimes they arrive as the slow realization that the friends who once matched your half-awake state now find your new standards inconvenient. Sometimes they arrive as the lonely stretch of months or years when the rare ones seem nowhere to be found, and the temptation rises to settle again for the smaller fire. Sometimes they arrive as the quiet grief for the younger self who believed the fairy tales and is now asked to live by harder truths. The tribulations are real. So are the wonders. Every time you choose the harder road — every time you refuse to use another person as a missing piece — you become a little more the human you were meant to be. And every time two such humans find each other, the world tilts a fraction toward something better than the endless game of need and blame.

I do not claim that solitude is the superior state. A life shared with someone who sees you clearly and loves you without the old bargains is one of the great goods available to our kind. But that good is only available to those who have first learned to stand alone without bitterness. The order matters. Become the whole ocean first. Then, if the other wave arrives, meet it as equals. If it never arrives, you will still have the ocean, and that is no small thing.

The wind is still blowing down from the high passes. It always will. Some will freeze chasing the old illusions. Some will learn to build a fire that does not require another person’s body for fuel. A few — rare, stubborn, awake — will find each other in the clear air above the game and choose, freely, to walk together. That choice is the real romance. Everything else is just the long apprenticeship that makes it possible.

by Justin O Smith