image: ‘And the Lord made Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever’

The Women’s National Basketball Association stands today at the most paradoxical moment in its thirty‑year history. It has revived interest in the sport from many different perspectives, inasmuch as these young women put forth a helluva lot more effort with the intensity of a bull charging a red flag that has brought millions of new fans to view the games, and the dynamics of it all demand we take a close look at the court and the manner in which the referees do or don’t protect the players of the Women’s National Basketball Association, calling out nonsense when it matters most. The Women’s National Basketball Association stands at a crossroads. Thanks to generational talents like Caitlin Clark, the league is experiencing unprecedented growth, with soaring valuations, expanded franchises, and fans flooding in like never before. Yet beneath the surface of this boom lies a toxic undercurrent: a massive problem with reverse racism and referees who, whether through incompetence or complicity, turn a blind eye to flagrant violence and petty targeting.

Nowhere is this dynamic and its associated problems more glaring than in the treatment of Caitlin Clark, the generational talent whose arrival should have been the league’s renaissance but instead has exposed its deepest structural rot. What should have been a triumphant era has devolved into a crisis of officiating negligence, faction‑based hostility, media distortion, and leadership paralysis. The WNBA is not merely failing to protect its brightest star; it is failing to protect the game itself.

I just did start watching women’s basketball again, largely because of Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull. But the manner in which the officials regularly ignore flagrant fouls and actual violence against Clark, while penalizing her for breathing heavy in frustration over her treatment is unconscionable, and the foul, petty, disgusting actions from her opposition are simply horrible. No one could blame her if she just finally got so sick of it that she started letting her fists fly -- but that’s just not her style; she’s just too reserved, well-mannered and decent to go there, at least not yet.

photo: Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives towards the basket while defended by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half of play during a WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever on June 24th 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. [credit, Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire]

From my perspective — drawing on the no-nonsense competitiveness that built the WNBA and the conservative principles of merit, equal rules, and individual excellence over grievance politics — this isn’t just bad officiating. It’s envy-fueled physical abuse against a young white star who’s elevating everyone. Caitlin Clark isn’t asking for special treatment; she’s demanding the same fair shake any superstar deserves in a contact sport. The league’s failure to police itself risks killing its own golden goose. As Val Ackerman, the founding president who helped launch this enterprise with vision and integrity, would insist, we built the WNBA on talent and competition, not identity quotas or selective blindness.

The most egregious example came during the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, when Alyssa Thomas dropped onto Clark and drove her fist directly into Clark’s throat and her knee into her groin. Clark fell to the hardwood, and Thomas not only made contact with her neck but stepped over her dismissively as play continued. No foul was called. Not even a whistle. Clark later attempted a three‑pointer and landed on Valeriane Ayayi’s foot -- a landing space violation —again with no call. Clark left the game with back issues.

photo: Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) scrambles to get up over Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Wednesday, June 24th 2026. [credit, USA TODAY Network via Reuters]

photo: Alyssa Thomas side-steps ugly Caitlin Clark foul, claims to be receiving threats. [credit, Andy Lyons]

Fever head coach Stephanie White, normally measured and composed, erupted afterward: “We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called… absolutely unacceptable.” White went further, calling the no‑call “egregious and utterly disrespectful,” emphasizing that Clark “is not called the same way as everybody else is called.” When a coach with White’s credibility says the officiating is failing at its most basic duty — player safety — the league should listen. Instead, it shrugged.

On June 27th 2026, Sophie Cunningham put the WNBA on notice and blasted out on her podcast:

“Unfortunately, this type of shit happens every single game to her and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it,” Cunningham said on Saturday. “If she did that to any of our teammates, we’d be pissed, but like they’re definitely targeting her and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.”

[the above quote is heard at the 2 minute 42 second mark of this video]

Cunningham’s words matter because she is not a fringe voice; she is a veteran who has played in multiple systems, seen multiple officiating crews, and understands the difference between hard basketball and targeted hostility. When she says Clark is being singled out, she is not speculating—she is reporting.

They better watch out. Sophie might start wearing some lead-filled leather gloves for the next few games, just to deliver some of her own basketball court justice. And the church said “Amen” to a cacophony of laughter in the background.

The league eventually did acknowledge Thomas had committed an egregious foul and upgraded it to a Flagrant 2, as they suspended Thomas for a game; but Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts whined about the process, claiming Thomas isn’t “cheap.” Give me a break. This wasn’t basketball; it was assault disguised as physicality. And it’s not isolated. Clark has spoken out about referees potentially getting her suspended for her frustration — penalized for breathing heavy and huffing or clapping her hands over a bad call, while opponents get away with throwing elbows, trips, and worse.

This pattern screams selective enforcement rooted in resentment. Clark, a skilled, record-shattering guard who brought Iowa’s magic to the pros, represents the meritocratic dream: hard work, skill, and charisma transcending barriers. Yet segments of the league — players, some fans, and enablers in the media — treat her arrival as a threat. Conservative voices have long warned against identity politics poisoning sports. Here it is in full display: reverse racism where a talented young white woman draws ire simply for excelling in a league once more uniformly dominated by Black players. Envy masquerading as “physicality.” To put it bluntly, there’s racism towards white WNBA players that’s absolutely disgusting.

The WNBA needs to start policing itself stringently, and they must penalize these so-called “referees” who are falling down on the job, either because they really are that bad or they’re complicit in the ongoing reverse racism, envy and physical abuse of a talented young lady simply trying to do nothing more than deliver everybody a fine game of basketball.

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham have become two of the most polarizing figures in the WNBA, and one could arguably say that these two young ladies have emerged as the face of the league. The WNBA needs these ladies now more than ever.

photo: Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark cheer their team on from the sidelines, while benched due to injuries. [credit, Kamil Krzaczynski]

People can whine, piss and moan about anything else within the league, but what we witness today, as it pertains to white girls in the WNBA, the animus is on full display, and it’s all based on racism. Clark and Cunningham are not lesbians -- they are straight white girls -- and that makes a lot of people on the lunatic fringe even crazier than they were before.

The hatred exhibited toward Cunningham and Clarke is palpable, especially when one witnesses the attitudes and actions against them by Alyssa Thomas and her lesbian lover DeWanna Bonner -- their hatred hangs in the air, so heavy and obvious one could cut it with a knife.

The officiating failures extend far beyond Clark. The June 2025 Fever–Sun game devolved into a series of flagrant fouls, culminating in Cunningham -- nicknamed “MAGA Barbie” over her straightforward political views -- pulling Jacy Sheldon’s hair during a heated confrontation. The game was marred by escalating physicality, inconsistent calls, and a palpable sense that referees had lost control. Marina Mabrey and Sheldon exchanged words with Clark that escalated into physical contact. Fans speculated that Cunningham’s retaliation was motivated by her role as Clark’s protector — a role she should never have been forced into, while some narratives twisted into allegations of racism against black players. The double standard is glaring; when Cunningham protects her teammate, it’s vilified by some as too aggressive for a white player, and yet, when opponents viciously target Clark, the refs swallow their whistles.

photo: Sophie Cunningham gives Jacy Sheldon a taste of her own medicine, in June 2025

Basketball is physical, yes — but not a free-for-all where one star is fair game. When officiating collapses, players begin policing the game themselves. That is real toughness, but sadly it also represents institutional failure.

The WNBA’s officiating crisis is not a matter of isolated mistakes. It is systemic. Analysts have noted that “The WNBA’s officiating problems… have grown measurably worse in recent seasons… and this time, the criticism is coming from players, coaches, analysts, and statistical evidence.” When athletes and coaches lose trust in officiating, the legitimacy of the league itself is at stake. The conservative perspective emphasizes rule of law, equal enforcement, and institutional responsibility. In sports, that means referees must apply rules consistently, regardless of personality, race, or reputation. When they fail to do so, they undermine the meritocratic foundation of competition.

Perhaps the racism doesn’t just exist in only one direction, but the preponderance of the evidence shows little evidence of racism toward the leagues black players. And in the meantime the WNBA has failed to apply its standards evenly. When racial resentment, online harassment, and cultural politics seep into officiating, disciplinary actions, and media coverage, the league loses its ability to function as a merit-based institution.

The broader data and incidents paint a damning picture. Officiating woes have worsened despite league promises. Players, coaches, and stats show inconsistencies. Clark’s every move faces extra scrutiny, from no-calls on dangerous plays to technicals for clapping or frustration. This isn’t “routine fan frustration.” It’s institutional failure eroding trust at the league’s peak. The WNBA hit its 30th anniversary amid expansion to 15 teams, new franchises like Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, and valuations topping $5 billion with average franchises at $460 million. Growth fueled largely by Clark’s popularity—moving games to bigger arenas, boosting ratings, drawing casual fans.

Yet leadership under Commissioner Cathy Engelbert fumbles. Clark’s omission from the 30th anniversary poster? A glaring snub that sparked outrage. Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese made it, but the league’s biggest draw — the one upgrading travel from coach to private jets — didn’t. Explanations about licensing feel like excuses. As Clay Travis noted, they’ve got a golden goose and are strangling it. Riley Gaines and others called out the self-sabotage. In a conservative lens, this reflects deeper cultural rot: prioritizing narratives of grievance over celebrating excellence that benefits all.

photo: On June 30th 2026, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert responded to complaints over the leagues handling of the Alyssa Thomas suspension incident with Caitlin Clark. [credit, Alex Slitz]

The truth remains that the league is stacked against Caitlin Clark right now out of resentment, and what should be simple, ordinary basketball games -- offering excitement only from a skill level -- have been turned into cultural wars, because the league ignores the obvious realities around Caitlin Clark.

The league has allowed identity politics to overshadow competitive integrity. It has allowed faction‑based resentment to influence officiating, media narratives, and disciplinary actions. It has allowed ideological cliques to shape the culture of the league. And it has failed to protect the players who bring in the fans, the revenue, and the visibility.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s leadership has been marked by financial growth and expansion, but her administration has struggled to address the league’s cultural and officiating crises. The perception gap — between the league’s celebratory public messaging and the toxic experiences of players like Clark — has widened. The consequences of inaction are severe: player safety is compromised, fan trust erodes, media narratives spiral, players feel unprotected, and the league’s growth is jeopardized. A sport cannot thrive when its officiating is seen as biased or incompetent.

The WNBA must confront its failures with courage and clarity. It must implement zero‑tolerance enforcement of dangerous play. It must establish transparent officiating standards. It must reject racialized narratives and enforce rules based solely on conduct. It must protect high‑value players — not out of favoritism, but out of business sense. It must depoliticize player identity and judge athletes by performance, not ideology. And it must hold leadership accountable for the league’s direction.

Caitlin Clark’s treatment is not merely a controversy; it is a symptom of a deeper problem. When a league cannot protect its players, enforce its rules, or rise above cultural politics, it risks losing the very audience it hopes to attract. Sophie Cunningham’s toughness, Stephanie White’s leadership, and Clark’s resilience offer a blueprint for the league’s future: accountability, fairness, and respect for the game. The WNBA must embrace these values — not resist them — if it hopes to thrive in its next thirty years. The league’s credibility, its players’ safety, and the future of women’s basketball depend on it.

In the meantime, the perception persists among many that the WNBA is not a serious sports league, not nearly as much as it’s a jobs program for retarded lesbians.

Where’s the lie?

Sophie Cunningham isn’t always going to be able to defend Caitlin Clark. Caitlin is going to have to start doing more to defend herself, and Refs are going to have to start blowing their whistles loudly and often in the face of flagrant violent attacks against her, in a game that is definitely physical but was never intended to be played as if one was on a football field. The entire officiating system needs review, as does the racist attitudes of the black members of the league, who seem to hate the idea of a young white girl making remarkable inroads into a game once dominated by black women.

by Justin O Smith