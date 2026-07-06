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Ictator's avatar
Ictator
9h

If Clark and Cunningham can find another league, whether it is overseas or elsewhere, the wnba will fold like a t-shirt without their box office, or without additional nba subsidies.

A comparable departure would have been Jim Brown and Johnny Unitas departing a 1966 nfl as the brash new afl appeared. (or if Ruth, Cobb, and walter Johnson left pro baseball in 1923).

The significant difference today in this comparison is the total saturation of professional sports compared with 60 years ago. Then, mlb ruled professional sports overage and its advertising, with both football, basketball at both the professional and college levels, were minuscule. Today examine the cap value of professional sports franchises in general as well as nfl franchises today. Let me skip over the soaring, world cup enhanced american soccer franchises cap valuations compared with 60 years ago.

I believe beach volleyball and cornhole enjoy higher ratings than wnba, and without Clark and Cunningham, the wnba ratings would struggle against ax throwing or checkers as well as the house painting channel.

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1 reply by Justin Smith
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
10h

Justin,

It is a shame that there is so much hate by those within the league ..., but it isn't surprising. Think of all of the records she could set if she were allowed to play. Every record should have an asterisk behind it, stating "Caitlin Clark was denied an opportunity to set this record ..., by league owners!"

I hope she is able to find other opportunities to use her talents and tell the owners "... with a redhot poker" ("One on One" with Bobby Benson, Annette O'Toole, and G. D. Spradlin).

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