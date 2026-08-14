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J'accuse PNW's avatar
J'accuse PNW
1h

These pictures of Sophie and Caitlin being attacked by black women seems like a good metaphor for how black women activists have attempted to raise their own profile by dragging other people down rather than upping their own game.

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Jill G.'s avatar
Jill G.
6h

As a woman, this epitomizes why woman have no business being in any type of leadership positions in goverment or most places for that matter. Isaiah 3:12 As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

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