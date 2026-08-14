photo: Sophie Cunningham being assaulted by DiJonia Carrington on August 8th 2026

The ongoing drama and regular high degree of unlady-like violence that plays itself out on the basketball court in the Women’s National Basketball League today is endemic to the league itself and a microcosm of American society and the WOKE racist and Queer current coursing through it all, in conjunction with every other cultural Marxist identity conundrum pushed onto the mix. This isn’t normal, good-natured play, where things sometimes get heated -- no -- not when we witness one player take a running start to push another so hard from behind, as to see her head fly backwards in whipsaw fashion and her body fly forward several feet to hit hard on the floor. This is targeted violence against ladies who adhere to traditional American virtues and values, that are so despised and hated within this league today, by many of its coaches, upper management and far too many of its players, and it is steeped in racism and hatred for white people.

photo: Look at the arms on Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas as she rams her closed fist into Caitlin Clark’s throat.

Many defenders of the indefensible continuously engage in ingenuous “what-about”-isms, and the point to the June 17th 2026 game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun, when Sophie Cunningham dragged Jacy Sheldon to the ground by the head during the game. They always fail to note that it was in response to several attacks against Caitlin Clark by Sheldon and others on her team, that included shoves and even a face slap that went ignored by the referees, so Cunningham took the position that if the refs wouldn’t cool things down, she would, rightfully so.

Sophie has willingly stepped up to become the Enforcer on the court for the Indiana Fever in the face of referees who regularly refuse to protect her and her teammates.

Many other such attacks have occurred since then, and on August 8th 2026, DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky, an open lesbian, essentially clotheslined Sophie Cunningham from behind as she went up to the goal for a shot, pulling her head back in a manner that could have easily resulted in serious harm to Sophie. And to make matters worse, Cunningham’s own coach, Stephanie White, seemed to defend Carrington, one of her former players, and stated she did not see the play in real time, when a video clearly shows White looking straight at the play when it happened.

White’s response follows:

“Yeah, I mean, look, it was a hard foul. I don’t think that DiJonai intentionally came out to get her across the neck like she did. But it did happen and I thought it was the right call.”

“But you know, one of the things about Nay is that she’s gonna play her butt off, man. She’s gonna compete. Nobody’s gonna go walking in for a layup. And so, I don’t oppose the hard foul. But I also don’t think that she intentionally went for the neck.” [via Fox News]

Just take one good review of the videotaped moment. One would have to be in denial and have their head stuck plumb up their ass to see this as anything other than intentional. It sure as hell was malicious and intentional.

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, serving Indiana, called for Carrington to be dismissed from the team and for Coach White to be fired, as he stated:

“No solid coach would ever take the side of the opposing team’s player who committed a flagrant foul on one of your own players. Terrible coaching! The Fever need to defend their players.”

photo: Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever looks on against the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. [credit, Getty Images]

Can’t you just hear it now? Indiana Fever Coach Stephanie White after the death of Apollo Creed in the ring:

“I don’t think Ivan Drago was intentionally trying to kill Apollo during their charity boxing match. Ivan is just really a tough competitor who competes his butt off. Definitely not intentional.”

I’m sure it was just an accident. RIP APOLLO CREED.

Cunningham tried to shrug it off and dismiss any ill-intent by Carrington, because she noted the two had never before had any previous interactions either publicly or on the court. But, not long after Carrington was ejected from the game for a Flagrant 2 foul she posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE”. These young thugs don’t need to know you, only to know that you stand for everything they oppose and hate and only to see your white skin which is like waving a red flag in front of a bull.

White is a coward and leftist tool trying to walk a line without pissin’ off the wrong people rather than standing strong in defense of her own players.

Two days after Sophie was clotheslined, I wrote:

“Whatever THIS Is, It Sure as Hell AIN’T BASKETBALL!!!

Sophie Cunninham should have spun around with clenched fist and broke DiJonai Carrington’s jaw for her on the spot, knocking her on her damned, dumb racist ass, in my humble opinion; and if she got up too quickly, hit her again to knock her out, even if it got her suspended for a few games.

Maybe then, they’d quit pulling this shit.”

The league has become a veritable UFC cage and a slaughterhouse for white Christian women who steal the show and the limelight away so often in the venues that up to the present have been previously dominated by black, lesbian, manly-looking young court thugs.

The WNBA coaches, owners and administrators, referees and especially the violent WOKE players, both black and white, have turned the basketball courts into full-blown gladiator pits, where the vast number of the league’s black court thugs seem to be under contract to viciously assault and/or otherwise torture and torment the white women of faith, much more so than to actually deliver one finely-honed and skilled basketball after another.

No one has seen anything quite like this in professional sports. Professionalism has been tossed out the window, and the young WOKE lesbian thugs revel in their nonstop vicious criminal assaults.

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Sophie Cunningham and Grace VanSlooten are all young Christian ladies and all on the Indiana Fever in a league currently known to have over 57 openly lesbian players, and at least one coach, Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx, who evidently thinks it’s just A-Okay to chop off children’s body parts and perform sick operations and experiments to try and make them something they can never be -- the opposite sex -- as she recently appeared on the court wearing a shirt that said “Trans Kids Belong”, as she spoke to Sophie Cunningham, who opposes men in women’s sports, and as spoken up to that effect, doubling down and stating, “I said what I said.” These four ladies deeply offend the rest of the “women” in the league, and more than that, for whatever the reason, they appear to scare the hell out of the WNBA.

photo: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull. [credit, Justin Casterline via ‘People’]

photo: Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wears a shirt on the sideline during a win over the Indiana Fever Sunday that reads “Trans kids belong.” [credit, Abbie Parr / Associated Press]

Sophie Cunningham, for her part, has suggested that many of her detractors simply don’t pay attention to what she actually says or stands to defend, as she recently noted:

“I get a lot of negative feedback about hating trans. And I’m like, I never once said that. I think I am here to extend love. But I also think that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in the locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Notwithstanding Caitlin Clark’s outstanding performances even when under an all out tag-team assault, she’s been a bit of a disappointment, in regard to standing up against the anti-American WOKEism running throughout the league, which I would normally call “cowardice” if not for her youth. She’s the age of a couple of my own grandchildren and still growing and learning. And while I understand when she says she doesn’t want to be political and only wants to focus on playing ball, if you act like a sheep in a den full of lions, whatever you get is what you invited and made possible.

Caitlin thought she could fly under the radar by remaining apolitical and trying to be uncontroversial. She seemed to believe that she could somehow avoid catching flack from the leftist commie thugs and the black racists by ingratiating herself to her teammates and the WNBA League. She obviously thought wrong.

Who can ever forget the All American Red Heads, an all female, all red-haired, basketball team that developed several similar themed teams from the 1930s to the mid-1980s? I had the great privilege to see them play in the local high school gymnasium in Columbia, Tennessee, in 1968. And I think this was the marker that started my lifelong love of red-headed women.

The Red Heads combined athletic skill with showmanship, much like the Harlem Globetrotters. They started games strong, then mixed in trick shots, fancy dribbling and unbelievable acrobatic plays, often entertaining the crowd between quarters and signing autographs. They won about seventy percent of their games and played in every U.S. state, Mexico, Canada and even the Philippines. And they also ran Camp Courage, a basketball camp for girls, and trained young players to join the team. In the early 1970s, they had three traveling teams, and for this and so much more, they are always remembered as one of the foremost forerunners of women’s basketball -- a symbol of the best of women’s sports -- paving the way for it to become as popular as it has become today.

Talk about some GREAT basketball games.

photo: The All American Red Heads played against men’s basketball teams, using men’s rules, a full court, and a men’s sized basketball. [credit, Missouri Life Magazine]

photo: Carolyn “Gooch” Hix goes in for the shot, circa 1960s

photo: Wanda England and Rhonda Waters with a dribbling routine in Cannon Falls, Minnesota [credit, All American Red Heads Facebook Page]

In the meantime, this WNBA clusterfuck has garnered attention nationally and internationally, and to get an idea of just how serious an issue some currently view it, take a look at Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier. Reacting to the assault on Sophie Cunningham and Carrington’s “WHITE PRIVILEGE” tweet, Uthmeier stated:

“The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida, because I’ll be charging people with assault.” -- later clarifying “assault and battery”.

photo: New Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier promised to “endeavor every day to do what is right and to levy justice where it is due.” The governor's former chief of staff was sworn into his new role on Monday, February 17th 2025. [credit, Central Florida Public Media]

There is something almost deliciously ironic about what has happened to the Women’s National Basketball Association during the past several years. For decades, the WNBA worked to establish itself as a legitimate professional sports league, struggling for television exposure, national attention, packed arenas and the sort of commercial relevance that men’s professional sports have enjoyed for generations. It built a distinctive institutional culture along the way, one that became increasingly identified with progressive politics, racial activism, LGBTQ advocacy and the broader constellation of ideas commonly associated with contemporary identity politics.

There was nothing particularly mysterious about any of this. The league’s players had opinions, the players’ union had political commitments, the organization embraced various social causes, and much of its relatively modest audience was comfortable with that arrangement. The WNBA could therefore be simultaneously a basketball league and a progressive cultural institution without having to confront the full consequences of becoming either one. Then along came Caitlin Clark, and suddenly the little ideological clubhouse discovered that the rest of America had purchased tickets.

The story unfolding around the WNBA today is not simply that women’s basketball has become more popular. It has become culturally consequential in a way that neither the league nor many of its longtime participants appear to have fully anticipated. The league’s audience exploded, attendance surged, television audiences reached heights that would have been almost unimaginable only a few years earlier, and the Indiana Fever became one of the most watched and discussed teams in professional sports. The 2026 season has continued that momentum, with a Caitlin Clark-led Fever game reaching an average audience of 2.64 million viewers and a peak of 2.8 million in July, making it the WNBA’s most-watched regular-season game of the year at that point. The 2026 All-Star Game subsequently drew 19,783 spectators, a record for the event. The league has therefore achieved the thing it wanted for so long: people are watching. Lots of people. The difficulty is that once you invite millions of ordinary Americans into your arena, some of those Americans will inevitably arrive with opinions that were not pre-approved by the cultural committee.

And that, more than any single foul, tweet, political statement or locker-room disagreement, is the source of the WNBA’s present predicament.

A professional sports organization can afford to be politically adventurous when very few people are paying attention. It becomes considerably harder when millions of people are suddenly paying attention and some of them begin asking why the organization seems so comfortable advocating one set of cultural assumptions while displaying considerably less enthusiasm for alternative views. That is what Caitlin Clark changed. She did not merely bring another talented player into the WNBA. She brought an audience into the WNBA that had not previously regarded the league as culturally important enough to watch.

And there is an important distinction here. Clark did not create the WNBA’s progressive culture, nor did she arrive with a manifesto promising to overthrow it. In fact, one of the more interesting aspects of her public persona is how consistently she has attempted to avoid becoming the political mascot of either side. Yet conservatives who admire Clark have sometimes wanted her to become their champion, while progressives who admire the league have sometimes wanted her popularity to remain detached from the political arguments surrounding it. Clark has thus found herself in the peculiar position of being the most important commercial asset in an institution whose political culture she has never attempted to own or guide in any significant manner.

The irony is difficult to miss. The WNBA spent years cultivating a particular cultural identity and then received an enormous commercial windfall from a player whose appeal reaches far beyond that identity. The league wanted Caitlin Clark’s audience because Caitlin Clark’s audience buys tickets, watches television, follows social media, purchases merchandise and attracts advertisers. What it apparently did not anticipate with equal enthusiasm was that Caitlin Clark’s audience consists of human beings rather than programmable widgets. Human beings tend to bring their own ideas along with them. Some are liberal. Some are conservative. Some are Christians. Some are secular. Some are deeply interested in LGBTQ issues. Others would prefer never to hear the subject mentioned while watching a basketball game. Some are Black, some white, some Hispanic, some Asian, and some are combinations that would probably give an intersectionality seminar a nervous breakdown. They are, in other words, Americans.

And Americans are notoriously difficult to program.

This is where the conservative argument becomes considerably more interesting than the simplistic claim that “politics have ruined women’s basketball.” Politics did not suddenly descend upon the WNBA like a flock of locusts in 2026. The league had already chosen to participate in the political and cultural conversation. Its players and union had been outspoken on racial justice and LGBTQ issues for years. The league’s institutional culture did not merely tolerate political activism; in many instances it celebrated it. That is the organization’s prerogative. In a free country, people are permitted to have opinions, corporations are permitted to have corporate cultures, and professional athletes are permitted to speak their minds. But there is a basic principle of American life that sometimes seems to disappear whenever a fashionable institution discovers politics: if you make politics part of your public identity, you do not get to decide which political reactions your audience is permitted to have.

That is the part of the current WNBA controversy that deserves far more attention.

If the league wishes to tell Americans that race is important, Americans are entitled to discuss race. If it wishes to tell Americans that sexual identity is important, Americans are entitled to discuss sexual identity. If it wishes to advocate particular positions concerning transgender participation in sports, Americans are entitled to disagree with those positions. If players wish to make political statements, fans are entitled to criticize those statements. And if the organization wants to portray itself as an institution standing for progressive social values, it cannot suddenly plead, “Good heavens, ladies and gentlemen, why has this basketball game become political?” when the political discussion begins moving in an uncomfortable direction.

That is not how the marketplace works.

The WNBA is just deeply flawed and so misguided and uncertain in every area it professes to champion. My God -- here in 2026, they cannot even define what a woman is, which was witnessed during their meeting on August 12th, to discuss what a woman is; and, to reveal their hypocrisy, a couple of former NBA players, Enes canter Freedom and Royce White, are now saying they will place their names in the WNBA draft, in order to see if the WNBA is simply about vapid WOKE messaging or whether or not they mean what they say and really stand for an all-encompassing inclusivity or only mouth the words when they suit its Marxist-Maoist LGBTQ worldview.

The WNBA’s problem is therefore not that it has politics. The problem is that it appears to have developed a political culture comfortable with advocacy flowing predominantly in one direction while becoming considerably less comfortable when an athlete inside the organization challenges one of its favored assumptions.

Sophie Cunningham has become the most spectacular example of that contradiction.

Cunningham’s position concerning transgender athletes is hardly obscure. She has argued that biological males should not compete against biological females in women’s sports, framing her position as an effort to protect girls and women rather than as an expression of hatred toward transgender people. Her comments triggered substantial controversy, protests and criticism, but they also produced something the WNBA’s established cultural machinery apparently did not anticipate: an enormous amount of public support. Cunningham’s profile has exploded, her social-media following has grown dramatically, endorsements have followed, and she has become a major conservative cultural figure.

That outcome presents the league with an uncomfortable lesson in political economics.

The woman who was expected by some critics to become an example of what happens when a professional athlete crosses the ideological line instead became more famous.

The backlash became publicity.

The controversy became exposure, when UFC president Dana White has Sophie Cunningham as a guest ring girl during the UFC 239 event and the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis.

photo: July 11th 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham works as a ring girl during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. [credit, Mark J. Rebilas]

The exposure became commercial opportunity, as she created her own podcast and has had book deal offers extended her way.

And the commercial opportunity became independence.

That is how America works. It is one of the reasons the First Amendment is so extraordinarily powerful and the free market is so wonderfully irritating to people who would prefer to control the conversation.

There is a tendency in contemporary political discussion to treat the question of transgender participation in women’s sports as though it were some bizarre controversy invented yesterday by angry people on the Internet. It is not. It is a fundamental question concerning the purpose of sex-based athletic competition, and it has become particularly consequential for the WNBA because the league exists specifically as a women’s professional sporting institution.

One does not have to hate anybody to ask what “women’s sports” means.

And in conjunction with this, it’s often been extremely difficult not to question whether or not there haven’t already been men playing in the WNBA, as one tries to find the backstory regarding the odious LGBTQIA+ agenda in women’s sports and the transgendered men who play in the WNBA. The cultural Marxist lightning rod is Brittney Griner, the “female” basketball player arrested in Russia for drug possession, who was eventually released and returned to America in exchange for a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Many suspect Griner is actually a biological man.

Please note the tortured language that came out of the WNBA’s press release on August 12th 2026, as it states in part, in a weak attempt to refute the rumors:

“There has never been a transgender woman — a person assigned male at birth who transitions to align with their gender identity — on a WNBA roster. There have been players in the league who were assigned female at birth and later came out as transgender or nonbinary.”

Then, after years of promoting immoral transgendered bullshit and using everything and everyone as some sort of political leverage or pawn, the WNBA proceeded to feign outrage:

“The WNBPA represents 200+ individual people with different lived experiences, cultures, lifestyles, and opinions. We embrace justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.”

“Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players [the young anti-American commie thugs] online. We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league. There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others.”

The entire reason women’s athletics exist as a distinct category is that biological sex has consequences for athletic performance. That is not an ideological proposition. It is the basic physical reality upon which women’s competitive sports were constructed. Whether one supports the transgender movement or finds it to be as foul and disgusting as I do, doesn’t matter. The major bone of contention is that transgender men cannot and must not be allowed license, grant, authorization and/or privilege over actual biological young girls and women to intrude and destroy women’s sports, such as they have existed for decades now. Preserving a meaningful female athletic category absolutely demands that biological sex must remain the final determining eligibility criterion.

The WNBA is now discovering this reality in real time. Its commissioner has acknowledged that transgender eligibility is a subject the league must continue discussing and the controversy has become significant enough that WNBA CEO Cathy Engelbert has already started engaging with players and stakeholders about it.

photo: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is honored during a Women of Inspiration ceremony during halftime of a WNBA basketball game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, in Phoenix. [credit, Ross D. Franklin / AP]

Why did the question require a player like Sophie Cunningham to force it into the center of public attention? Why did the controversy have to become national news? Why did athletes, commentators, politicians and millions of fans have to begin demanding answers before the league began moving toward an explicit conversation?

The answer may simply be institutional inertia.

Organizations rarely reform fundamental assumptions while those assumptions remain comfortable for the people who created them. They reform when circumstances change sufficiently to make the old arrangement expensive. For years, the WNBA could postpone difficult questions because its commercial audience was comparatively small. Today, with television contracts expanding, attendance rising and a vastly larger public audience watching, ambiguity becomes more costly.

The league is no longer conducting a private philosophical discussion among people who already agree.

It is operating a rapidly growing commercial enterprise in front of millions of Americans.

That changes everything.

The numbers tell the story.

The Fever became an extraordinary television attraction. Games involving Clark repeatedly generated exceptional audiences. Her college career had already demonstrated an almost unprecedented capacity to attract viewers, and that phenomenon followed her into the professional game. The WNBA is now benefiting from a player whose personal brand extends far beyond the traditional boundaries of the league.

And here is where the conservative critique becomes particularly sharp.

The WNBA cannot have it both ways.

It cannot say, “Caitlin Clark is merely one player among many; her fans are irrelevant; her cultural significance is exaggerated,” while simultaneously cashing the checks generated by the attention surrounding Caitlin Clark.

It cannot say her audience is important enough to fill arenas and generate television ratings but unimportant enough to deserve representation within the cultural conversation.

It cannot celebrate diversity while defining ideological diversity so narrowly that people with traditional views about sex, religion, family or women’s athletics are treated as embarrassing intruders.

And it certainly cannot expect conservatives to become enthusiastic consumers of the WNBA while simultaneously behaving as though conservative consumers are a demographic nuisance that wandered into the wrong building.

That is not sustainable.

There is a delicious little contradiction buried inside all of this.

The modern progressive institutional vocabulary places enormous emphasis upon diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity is supposed to mean that different kinds of people are welcome. Inclusion is supposed to mean that people who do not belong to the traditional majority have a place at the table. Equity is supposed to mean that institutions recognize and address unfairness.

Fine.

Then what happens when the politically inconvenient person walks through the door?

What happens when the woman who disagrees with prevailing gender politics is herself a member of a historically protected category?

What happens when a Christian woman says she believes biological sex matters in athletics?

What happens when a conservative woman becomes more popular precisely because she refuses to repeat the fashionable script?

Suddenly the word “diversity” can become rather slippery.

The problem is not that progressive people have opinions.

The problem is the increasingly common institutional tendency to confuse ideological conformity with moral virtue.

That is where the WNBA deserves criticism.

A genuinely pluralistic institution should be capable of containing people who disagree profoundly about politics while still allowing them to compete together. A Christian player should not have to apologize for being Christian. A gay player should not have to apologize for being gay. A conservative player should not have to apologize for being conservative. A progressive player should not have to apologize for being progressive.

That is what pluralism actually means.

It means tolerating people who irritate you.

Americans used to be rather good at that.

We seem to have misplaced the skill somewhere around the time Twitter became a substitute for manners.

And perhaps the most important lesson for the next generation of women entering professional sports: you do not have to surrender your identity to the institution that employs you.

You can play the game.

You can disagree.

You can speak.

You can remain silent.

You can leave.

That is freedom.

And freedom is precisely what makes the possibility of an alternative league more than merely a fantasy.

Perhaps the future will not be a conservative women’s basketball league at all. Perhaps it will simply be a women’s basketball organization that decides that biological sex is the eligibility criterion, political neutrality is preferable to activism, religious belief is a private matter, and the purpose of the enterprise is to provide outstanding women’s basketball.

Such an organization would not need to be anti-LGBTQ.

It would not need to be conservative.

It would not need to be Christian.

It would merely need to be willing to say something that has become surprisingly controversial:

We are here to play basketball.

There is something wonderfully old-fashioned about that proposition.

Imagine a professional sports league in which a Christian woman can pray before a game without being regarded as a political statement; a lesbian woman can live openly without being required to represent an entire movement; a conservative woman can say that she believes women’s sports should remain female without being treated as a traitor; a progressive woman can express her own political views without requiring her teammates to agree; and everybody can then put on a uniform, walk onto the court and try to beat the living daylights out of one another according to the rules.

What a shocking concept.

People with different beliefs cooperating because they share a common purpose.

Americans once called that normal.

We may eventually rediscover it.

Because the greatest danger to the WNBA is not conservatives.

Nor is it progressives.

Nor is it Caitlin Clark.

Nor is it Sophie Cunningham.

Nor is it transgender athletes.

Nor is it racial controversy.

The greatest danger is the possibility that the institution will become so consumed with the political meaning of basketball that it forgets why people came to watch basketball in the first place.

The audience did not buy tickets because it wanted another congressional hearing.

It came to see women play.

It came to see extraordinary athletes compete.

It came to see Caitlin Clark launch a ridiculous three-pointer from somewhere near the parking lot, watch Sophie Cunningham throw herself into the fray with the temperament of a woman who appears to be a young lady without any intentions of ever backing down, and watch Lexie Hull chase down another loose ball as though somebody had insulted her family.

That is entertainment.

That is sport.

And that is where the WNBA has perhaps its greatest opportunity — and its greatest danger.

Sadly and unfortunately, for the moment, it appears that the WNBA is still reluctant to move quickly, decisively and with resolve to end the egregious, tsunami of on court violence against Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham and others outside the LGBTQ realm of protection. These ladies will continue to be the targets of these raging lesbian water buffalo until such time as public outrage makes it unprofitable, but many already suspect that the violence itself has become the draw to the Fever games, in a society whose culture has been corrupted to the point that the good little leftists arrive hoping to see a young Christian lady’s blood spilled or worse. And it doesn’t take too much logic or reason for one to conclude that the WNBA probably isn’t going to make real efforts toward reforms, until one of these girls is seriously injured, crippled or outright killed on the court.

Is that what it’s going to take -- a public murder on the basketball court.

With that in mind, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull and Grace VanSlooten had better keep their heads on a swivel and be prepared to defend themselves aggressively and fiercely on the court. And they had better keep on defending one another. Maybe another league is in the works that will actually focus on playing basketball. Whatever the case, these girls need to get the hell out of the WNBGAY and go play in Europe or somewhere they are truly appreciated, before one of these WOKE thugs does serious damage to them, with a cheap shot when they aren’t looking.

I’d hate to see them go, but I’d hate it worse if I saw them come to great harm at the risk of life and limb.

by Justin O Smith