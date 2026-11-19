photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin walked up to US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping before a group photograph at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gala dinner in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Trump and Putin shook hands, exchanged greetings and appeared to pat each other on the shoulder. A video the Kremlin pool team posted on Telegram showed Trump standing with Xi and his wife before Putin joined them.

Or, How the Eagle, the Bear, and the Dragon Ordered a Round of Sphere-of-Influence and Left the Bartender to Clean Up Liberty

Picture it: a dimly lit establishment somewhere between a private club and a geopolitical holding pen in Shenzhen. The Eagle, the Bear, and the Dragon walk in. Not separately, not staggered by protocol or decades of careful triangulation, but together, like three large men who have decided the rest of the world can wait outside with the coats. The bartender — call him History — looks up, recognizes the faces, and immediately begins polishing glasses with the nervous energy of a man who has seen this movie before and knows how the credits roll.

They order. The Eagle wants something big, gold-trimmed, and preferably on the house. The Bear prefers vodka that has survived several winters and a few purges. The Dragon requests something refined, carefully measured, and accompanied by a toast to mutual prosperity that somehow always ends with the other two paying. They drink. They keep drinking. And by the time the last bottle hits the table, the three most nuclear-armed men on the planet have sketched a new world order on a cocktail napkin that does not, shall we say, place a premium on the messy business of free peoples deciding their own fates.

This is the Shenzhen summit of November 2026, the first time the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China have ever sat down together in person. Not since the invention of the atom bomb, not during the actual alliance against fascism, not even when the neoconservative dreamers were still insisting that history had ended and everyone would eventually open a McDonald’s.

For eighty years the professional managers of the international system treated the simultaneous presence of these three powers at one table the way a responsible parent treats three toddlers and a box of matches: under no circumstances. Triangular diplomacy existed precisely to prevent the triangle from becoming an equilateral friendship. Keep the Bear and the Dragon mutually suspicious.

Keep the Eagle talking to each of them separately. Never let them compare notes over drinks.

That strategy has now been retired with all the ceremony of a bartender sweeping broken glass. The three men like each other, or at least they like the idea of liking each other enough to rearrange the furniture. Xi greets Trump on the tarmac with a hug that would have given the old Foreign Ministry protocol officers a collective coronary. Putin has already been through town. Tomorrow the three of them confer. The Chinese foreign ministry calls it “groundbreaking.” Putin’s aide says the symbolism can hardly be overestimated. Trump lists the agenda items with the breezy confidence of a man who has never met a deal he couldn’t improve by talking about it in the first person: denuclearization, Iran, economics, trade, and — his favorite subject — Ukraine.

The Europeans asked if they could come. Trump said no. The Germans called it unacceptable. The Poles objected to giving Putin a seat. Zelensky muttered darkly about Yalta 2, 3, and 4. Taiwanese officials checked the exits. Iranian officials pretended not to notice. The usual chorus of Atlanticists and democracy-promotion specialists began issuing the familiar warnings about small nations ending up on the menu. They are not wrong to worry. They are merely late.

Because the joke, the long, slow, expensive joke of the post-1945 order, was that the great powers would never again treat the map like a private hunting ground. Self-determination. Sovereign equality. The carefully cultivated fiction that a country the size of a medium American state somehow possesses the same moral claim on the international system as a continental nuclear arsenal.

That fiction required constant maintenance. It required the United States to act as both enforcer and therapist, propping up alliances, writing security guarantees, and pretending that every border drawn by exhausted colonial administrators or victorious Red Army columns was sacred scripture. It required the Europeans to outsource their hard power while retaining the right to lecture. It required the rest of the world to believe that the adults in the room still believed in the rules.

The adults have now adjourned to the private room.

What emerges from that room will not be a speech about the arc of history bending toward justice. It will be something closer to the original Yalta, updated for an age of social media and mutual assured destruction. Spheres of influence. Security architectures that privilege the nuclear club. Quiet understandings about which rebellions will be tolerated and which will be starved of air defense. The language will be elevated — “strategic stability,” “major-power relations,” “safeguarding world peace” — but the substance will smell of cigar smoke and old maps. The Eagle will come away with a deal he can sell as historic. The Bear will come away with breathing room and a demonstration that Russia still sits at the grown-ups’ table. The Dragon will come away with the prestige of having hosted the event and the quiet satisfaction of watching the American alliance system absorb another stress fracture.

photo: Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi are working to signal that they are the true global deciders, engaged in a project to shape world order. [credit, Doug Mills/The New York Times]

Conservatives of a certain vintage are supposed to like this. Great-power realism. Recognition that the world is not a seminar room. Preference for hard interests over soft slogans. And there is a grain of truth in the critique of the last three decades: the liberal international order became a protection racket run by people who had never met a payroll and who treated every local quarrel as a moral crusade. Endless expansion of security commitments. Sanctions as foreign policy by other means. The curious belief that lecturing authoritarians about their human-rights records would eventually produce liberal democrats rather than resentful nuclear powers with long memories. That project exhausted itself. The bill has come due.

But realism is not the same as resignation. A world carved into spheres by three men who answer primarily to their own domestic power bases is not a world optimized for the habits that produced the American experiment. Limited government does not scale easily across continents. Consent of the governed is an awkward fit when the governed are being traded for stability. The right to bear arms looks different when the nearest great power has decided your neighborhood falls inside its security perimeter. Free speech is a charming local custom until the local custom collides with someone else’s core interest.

The humor, such as it is, lies in the personalities. Trump approaches the table the way he approaches a New York real-estate negotiation: find the big players, cut the deal, let the smaller tenants read about it in the paper. He genuinely believes personal chemistry can substitute for institutional trust. Putin approaches it like a man who has spent two decades rebuilding a diminished empire one frozen conflict at a time and now sees a chance to formalize the gains. Xi approaches it like a party chairman who has concentrated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao and would prefer the rest of the world to acknowledge the fact without forcing him to prove it the hard way. Put three such men in a room without the usual buffer of foreign-ministry note-takers and European observers, and the result is less diplomacy than competitive autobiography.

They will talk about nuclear weapons. China will explain, with exquisite patience, why it cannot possibly join any numerical limits until it has finished building enough of them to make the conversation interesting. Russia will link everything to Ukraine and the broader European security architecture. America will propose bold reductions and then discover that bold reductions require verification regimes that none of the parties particularly want. They will talk about Iran, and the conversation will reveal that all three prefer a contained, sanctioned, slightly radioactive Iran to the chaos of regime change followed by who-knows-what. They will talk about Ukraine, and the subtext will be that the war ends when the people doing the actual dying are no longer useful as leverage.

painting: New pop art painting dubbed “Shenzhen 26” by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and dedicated to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, unveiled in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 12th 2026. [credit, REUTERS/Andrei Bok]

The resulting arrangement will be sold as peace. It will be peace of a particular kind: the peace of exhausted empires recognizing each other’s hunting rights. Small countries will be invited to enjoy the stability that comes from knowing exactly which great power owns the veto over their foreign policy. Liberals will call it betrayal. Realists will call it maturity. The rest of us will call it Thursday in the multipolar world that everyone insisted was inevitable once the unipolar moment ended.

The deeper joke is on the people who spent decades insisting that such a meeting must never happen. The neoconservative project of keeping Russia and China strategically separate was not pure cynicism; it was a recognition that simultaneous hostility from both ends of Eurasia is a strategic nightmare. The globalist preference for rules-based order over power politics was not pure naivety; it was an attempt to lock in the advantages of 1945 and 1991 before the demographic and industrial facts changed. Both projects failed. The failure was expensive. The alternative now walking out of the bar is not an improvement so much as a reversion.

Bob Hope would have played the scene for the visual: three large men trying to exit a revolving door at the same time, each convinced he is holding it open for the others. P.J. O’Rourke would have lingered on the bar tab and the fact that the people who will ultimately pay it were never invited to the table. Between them they might have noted that the American experiment was never designed to be a permanent global referee, and that the attempt to remain one produced both overstretch and a domestic political culture increasingly allergic to the responsibilities involved. They might also have observed that when the referee finally sits down with the other two heavyweights and starts dealing cards, the smaller players at the far tables are right to feel a chill.

The new world order emerging from the Shenzhen bar will not abolish freedom. It will simply price it differently. Countries that can defend themselves, or that sit comfortably inside a great power’s preferred sphere, will continue to enjoy the local version of liberty their power permits. Countries that cannot will discover that the international community’s concern for their self-determination was always contingent on the convenience of the great powers. This is not a revelation. It is a return. The seventy-year interlude in which the United States tried to make the exception into the rule is ending the way most exceptions end: with the bill and a long walk home.

The Eagle, the Bear, and the Dragon will finish their drinks. They will shake hands for the cameras. They will issue a joint statement full of phrases about stability and mutual respect. Then they will go home to their respective systems — one still nominally democratic and increasingly impatient with the costs of primacy, one authoritarian and nostalgic for empire, one Leninist and patient beyond Western comprehension — and begin the work of making the napkin into policy.

The rest of us will be left to decide whether the resulting map is a tragedy, a comedy, or simply the world as it always was once the temporary American advantage in production, demography, and ideological confidence began to fade. The bartender will keep polishing glasses. History has seen worse nights. History has also seen the mornings after, when the smaller countries discover that the great powers’ definition of peace does not always include them.

In the end, the satire writes itself. Three leaders walk into a bar. They order the world. The world, as usual, has no choice but to drink what is poured. The only question left is whether anyone still remembers how to mix a different cocktail.

by Justin O Smith