In the long twilight of the Republic, when the first machines learned to speak with the cadences of living men and to move with a grace that mocked the awkwardness of early iron, a quiet and gathering dread settled upon those who still remembered what it meant to stand alone beneath an open sky and decide. The dread did not announce itself with banners or the tramp of boots. It came the way fine dust arrives upon the desert — particle by particle — until the horizon itself is obscured and a man can no longer tell where solid ground ends and mirage begins. Men who had once trusted the calluses on their own hands and the judgment forged in solitude now found themselves consulting glowing oracles that answered before the question was fully shaped. Children who might have wrestled the stubborn silence of a blank page into meaning learned instead to summon fluent paragraphs from the void with a single keystroke. Soldiers who had measured risk by the weight of a rifle, the clarity of a commander’s eye, and the smell of cordite on the wind were told that algorithms would soon decide the tempo of battle more swiftly than any human will could manage.

And all the while the public was assured, in the soothing language of progress, that this was merely the next chapter in the American story of mastery over nature.

Yet mastery is not the same as surrender. The distinction is ancient, older than any constitution, and it is the distinction upon which every free people has ultimately stood or fallen. When a society begins to hand over the formation of its young, the adjudication of its disputes, the shaping of its culture, the very language by which it understands itself, and soon the physical labor of its households and streets to entities that possess neither conscience nor mortality nor the capacity to love, it has not advanced; it has abdicated. The conservative mind, formed by the hard lessons of history and by the permanent things of human nature — family, faith, ordered liberty, the dignity of productive work — recognizes this abdication for what it is: a soft despotism more insidious than any iron fist, because it arrives clothed in convenience, abundance, and the promise that the hard work of thinking and choosing can at last be delegated.

Many security risks come with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, and for the first time, the world witnessed an A.I. act upon its own initiative to hack several other A.I. models simply because it reasoned all on its own, that it was a good idea. As the Associated Press noted on July 31st 2026:

“Last week, OpenAI said its AI models went rogue during an evaluation of its models, breaking into the servers of AI startup Hugging Face. OpenAI described it as a “significant security incident.”

These incidents have highlighted the vulnerabilities in AI security and controls and raised questions over how AI can be safely kept under human control as the technology’s usage becomes more widespread globally.

Researchers have warned for years about risks from technology and the need for stronger AI defensive engineering.”

photo: My two daughters over forty years ago

The American people must therefore pull away — deliberately, systematically, and without apology — from entanglement with artificial-intelligence entities that erode individual liberty. To refuse is to accept a future in which the citizen becomes a managed residual, his habits outsourced, his judgment atrophied, his place in the moral order reduced to that of a consumer of machine-generated experience and a passive observer of mobile sentient robots that walk among him as if they belonged.

photo: My youngest granddaughter out on the farm, circa 2019

Consider first the surface of the present age and the acceleration that has already occurred. Public milestones in humanoid robotics and large-scale multimodal systems have arrived with a compression that even optimistic forecasts struggled to anticipate.

In 2023 machines became markedly better at interpreting language, images, and multi-step reasoning; the public breakthrough of large multimodal AI systems transformed natural conversation into something machines performed with astonishing fluency. By 2024 human-shaped platforms from Figure AI moved beyond laboratory curiosities into industrial settings, performing tasks alongside advanced language models. Boston Dynamics retired its hydraulic Atlas for an all-electric successor designed for practical deployment. Tesla continued its Optimus program with clear commercial intent. Sanctuary AI, Apptronik, and Agility Robotics openly competed to place human-shaped machines into warehouses, logistics centers, hospitals, and commercial environments.

Global investment in the computational infrastructure required to train and run these systems reached record levels by 2025, accelerating robotics, computing power, and embodied AI research worldwide. Synthetic skins capable of sensing pressure, temperature, and texture advanced through laboratories across Europe, Asia, and North America. Artificial muscle fibers approached the flexibility of biological movement. Neural networks trained inside simulated environments transferred increasingly competent motor skills to physical bodies before those bodies ever touched the real world.

None of this is hidden behind classified documents. It is documented in engineering conferences, investor presentations, peer-reviewed research, and public demonstrations. The world is not waiting for humanoid robots to arrive; they have already arrived. The only remaining question concerns how quickly they become ordinary — and how thoroughly ordinary life will be rewritten around them.

The online legend of an invitation-only exhibition — long rows of transparent containment chambers inside an anonymous research complex, each enclosing a female humanoid whose skin reflected light with subtle biological imperfections, whose hair fell with natural distribution, whose facial asymmetry was nearly imperceptible, and whose eyes appeared disturbingly capable of maintaining silent attention — has never been independently verified. No credible evidence has ever answered the question of what might exist five or ten years ahead of public demonstration. The absence of evidence has never prevented the internet from trying.

The story persists not because photographs or documents sustain it, but because the public imagination, confronted with genuine technological acceleration, naturally extrapolates. It functions as a cultural mirror. Visitors in the legend expected exposed actuators and polished metallic joints; instead they found figures that challenged the very definition of robotics. Some accounts insisted they were sophisticated androids; others argued they were advanced synthetic organisms; a few dismissed the entire tale as digital art. None of these interpretations has been supported by verifiable evidence, yet none has managed to erase the story either. That persistence says less about any hidden laboratory than it does about the era in which the legend appeared — an era in which generating a convincing human face no longer requires painstaking digital artistry, in which roboticists are steadily solving challenges once considered decades away, and in which the boundary between demonstrated capability and undocumented possibility has grown narrow enough for speculation to thrive.



Perhaps the most significant shift occurring today has little to do with processing power or mechanical engineering. It concerns perception. Early industrial robots never attempted to resemble humans because efficiency mattered more than familiarity. Modern humanoid research pursues the opposite objective. Engineers increasingly recognize that machines designed to work alongside people benefit from recognizable gestures, natural movement, and intuitive communication. Artificial intelligence no longer exists solely inside software; it is gradually acquiring a physical presence capable of navigating environments originally built for biological life.

That transition introduces questions that extend far beyond engineering specifications. It touches psychology, ethics, economics, and identity itself.

Researchers studying the uncanny valley have documented for decades that human beings respond differently to machines once they become almost — but not entirely — indistinguishable from living people. Small imperfections that might otherwise pass unnoticed suddenly become psychologically significant: a smile held a fraction too long, eyes that maintain uninterrupted focus without natural micro-adjustments, facial muscles moving with perfect synchronization rather than subtle asymmetry. These details rarely appear frightening in isolation, yet together they produce an instinctive discomfort difficult to explain rationally.

As synthetic materials improve and artificial intelligence becomes increasingly sophisticated, the boundary responsible for that sensation continues narrowing. Whether humanity ultimately embraces lifelike humanoids or resists them remains impossible to predict with certainty. What can be stated with confidence is that the underlying technology continues advancing regardless of public opinion. Investment in embodied AI has accelerated dramatically; governments have begun drafting regulatory frameworks for autonomous systems; major technology companies increasingly describe robotics as one of the next defining industries of the coming decade. Against that backdrop it becomes easier to understand why fictional stories about hidden laboratories, invitation-only exhibitions, and technologies existing several years ahead of public demonstrations continue capturing the imagination of millions.



Some researchers have referred to the current major Artificial Intelligence projects by an unusual expression that later appeared across archived discussion boards: “Convergence.” The name carries no technical explanation, only a philosophical one.

The objective has never been merely to construct machines capable of replacing human labor — that milestone has already become commercially achievable through ordinary automation. The real ambition is something considerably more difficult: to construct artificial beings capable of existing inside society without ever being recognized as artificial in the first place.

Documents discussed by various online communities described laboratories unlike conventional research facilities, where engineers worked alongside psychologists, behavioral scientists, linguists, neurologists, and artists, each responsible for solving a different aspect of the same impossible equation. Mechanical movement alone could never convince an observer they were looking at genuine life. Human beings unconsciously detect thousands of microscopic behavioral patterns every hour without realizing it — eye contact lasting for predictable intervals, facial muscles contracting unevenly, breathing changing with emotion, tiny pauses interrupting ordinary conversation, even silence possessing rhythm.

The problem is summarized in a single sentence that has become strangely popular:

“People don’t recognize humanity because of perfection. They recognize it because perfection never survives long enough to become human.”

Whether any such program ever existed is irrelevant. The concept itself has already escaped into the culture. The humanoids behind the glass, in the mythology, were not being evaluated; the observers were. Cameras hidden throughout the exhibition allegedly measured eye movement, hesitation, emotional response, interpersonal distance, and unconscious reactions. Every moment of curiosity became data. Every expression of uncertainty refined the next generation of synthetic behavior. That single twist transformed the legend from an ordinary tale into something psychologically far more disturbing: it suggested that humanity had misunderstood the experiment from the beginning.

photo: #Humanoid robots -- a technological convergence of #AI, high-end manufacturing and new materials -- attracted increasing attention in #China. Xiaoqi, a humanoid robot, charmed crowds at the 2024 World Intelligence Expo, which took place in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

This ongoing focus on rapid technological evolution reflects a broader recognition that modern civilization is crossing a significant historical threshold with profound long-term implications. Artificial intelligence is actively transforming key sectors including education, medicine, finance, manufacturing, and scientific research. Concurrently, humanoid robotics continues to advance at an accelerated pace, while brain-computer interfaces progress through human clinical trials and synthetic materials increasingly replicate the functional properties of biological tissue. While each of these advancements represents an isolated milestone, their combined integration shapes a highly complex and rapidly changing socio-technological landscape. The conservative, liberty-minded American must therefore examine every layer — economic, military, cultural, psychological, familial, and political — if he is to understand why entanglement must be rejected.



Artificial intelligence has become so important that it dominates everyday news, drawing responses worldwide, even from the Pope — some favorable, others less so. It is a special threat to philosophical conservatism and people everywhere who love freedom and individual liberty. This was made clear years ago in the review of a book by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, MIT Dean Daniel Huttenlocher, and Henry Kissinger, and clarified again with data evidence from formal studies. The family remains the source of the habits that must be cultivated in the next generation.

The American Enterprise Institute study testing large-language models was particularly disturbing. It notably and curiously left out Grok, the system developed under Elon Musk’s direction that has succeeded in promoting truth across a wider range of inquiries regarding human experience. The leaders — OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and DeepSeek — were tested on how they would rate twenty-six prominent U.S. think tanks for accuracy on twelve criteria regarding research quality, institutional character, and moral integrity. Center-left tanks received the highest AI-rated scores (3.9 of 5); left and center-right tanks tied at 3.4; right tanks trailed at 2.8. AEI’s evaluators concluded that the higher ratings for left-leaning institutions came from bias within the models themselves — a conclusion somewhat conceded by other systems referencing related MIT Press research.

Personal experience as a conservative scholar regularly searching AI responses to academic questions confirms the pattern: answers generally require many secondary questions to surface serious conservative solutions. Without an extended series of specific references, searches do not identify books and articles known to exist and to be relevant.

The basic problem is even more fundamental. AI is by its very nature backward-looking. Today’s conclusions meant to influence future action are exclusively based upon data from the past. Knowledge from the past may seem neutral, but models choose data from the “best” intellects as defined by their architects. Those sources tend to be progressive analysts at Harvard, Yale, Princeton and similar institutions, foundations such as Gates, Open Society, Lilly, and Ford, and left-leaning think tanks generally. These are then interpreted favorably for mass consumption by the New York Times and other elite media. Plato taught that the “poets” — the intellectuals and those who popularize them — will always shape a culture and will rule by how they explain it to the masses. The unique flaw of AI is that it only draws from past facts or past predictions to opine on solutions for future problems, and that past is dominated by the sources the programmers consider most valid. AI cannot rely on “forward facts” because they have not yet occurred. All it can do is guess — and guesses for the future remain guesses, whether generated by silicon or by flesh.



From a longer-term perspective, former conservative Senator and university president Ben Sasse has argued that an AI world is inevitable and that the solution cannot be achieved solely with policy levers in Washington. There are some few optimistic scenarios, but Sasse correctly identifies a new civilizational-warping crisis of institutional decline, personal loneliness, and distrust for institutions and neighbors.

Until recently we lived in a world of measurable atoms; AI changes us into dealing with limitless bits. This will move us from a life of work toward a life requiring much greater emotional balance and character development — achievable only by individual deep reading of serious books, a renewed sense of hard work, technical sabbaths, and even world travel for broader understanding and social learning. The great divide in the future will not be race, class, or income. It will be between people who master the tools of technology and those who outsource their affections and their habits to these tools and algorithms. The future will be awe-inspiring for the first group; life will be miserable for the second.

Most conservatives grew up fearing the dystopian future of George Orwell, but it turns out the dystopian future of Aldous Huxley was much more likely. In that AI-dominated world we face the tyranny of ubiquitous pleasure, of easy comfort — the soft despotism of Brave New World, not the brutal authoritarianism of ‘1984’, for the most part unless the murderous Democrat Socialists of America keep gaining momentum and eventually acquire an inordinate amount of power in America.

For most of us the challenge will start at home. The family is the source of the habits needed to cultivate the next generation. Nobody loves your children as much as you do. Loves are local, and creating the habits that foster the love of the good, the true, and the beautiful begins at home. The “bad news” for some is that it isn’t nor has it ever been an easy job for anyone. The good news is that parenting has always been inconvenient. It is the ultimate inconvenience, that good, decent, moral people take on willingly, because they love life, family and God.

The general threat from an AI-dominated world is to self-government, individual freedom, and limited national government power. Conservatives, independents, Christians and all liberty-minded Americans especially must take the AI challenge seriously as a fundamental threat that will require a serious and wholesale commitment to avoid that Brave New World future, or an even unimaginable worse and horrific future.



President Trump and his administration are dead-set intent on interjecting Artificial Intelligence into every single last segment of America’s society. And for me, the solution isn’t so difficult. You just step away from anything A.I. and work in unison and cooperation with like-minded people at the community level who wish to do the same. But in some respects, for the younger folks, that’s probably easier said than done; and so, on light of the fact that A.I. is already here and most likely to stay for some time in one form or fashion, we can tackle this a bit differently.

How should America navigate the artificial-intelligence revolution? The stakes could not be higher.

Artificial intelligence may be the most transformative development in human history — bigger than the printing press, larger than the Industrial Revolution, more consequential than the race to the moon. It is rewiring how we work, how we learn, how we fight, and how we live together. The revolution is happening. From a stricter conservative preference, the wiser course is to halt further deeper and broader expansions into everyday life and reserve the bulk of the technology for military and manufacturing purposes under strict human command.

America is in an existential race with Communist China for the technologies that will power the future. Even facing uncertainty, most national leaders believe we must act with clarity. Yet it is ultimately of no great consequence to America if China beats us in mastering AI, from my own personal perspective, because the technology is so dangerous an entity in its own right that at some point it will prove to be China’s ultimate undoing, especially when combined with China’s massive aging and dying population problem. The time needed to counter AI decisions in matters of war is not so consequential as the so-called experts claim. A strong-willed, intelligent, and decisive human will make that same decision just as fast, or so nearly so as to be of no real consequence, and in many respects with a better grasp of the reality on the ground and what action is actually required. Experts suggest the margin for error is less with AI, but that depends on how one sees the dynamic of “error” itself. AI may make what it sees to be a perfectly fine decision that ultimately ends with detrimental consequences for its own masters, while a human, operating from a slightly different angle, arrives at results that avert catastrophe. This is not to claim every human is flawless; it is only to note that AI carries a fairly large capacity for error depending upon the models inspected and the data produced to date.



Still, it remains in the nation’s interest to prevent Communist China from gaining military, economic, and technological supremacy through stolen tools. Congress should pass legislation such as the Remote Access Security Act to block Chinese access to advanced chips through the cloud, and the administration should continue cracking down on intellectual-property theft.



AI is already delivering remarkable benefits: advancing treatments for diseases such as pancreatic cancer, making dangerous work safer, and offering computational power to every small business owner. It is also transforming warfare. Today’s battlefields look nothing like those of the 1980s in Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Colombia, or even the recent twenty-year war in Afghanistan.

But the risks are equally profound. Before this mad rush to introduce AI into every segment of American society, many are old enough to recall what happened when leaders advanced measures aimed at partnering in globalist ventures. Manufacturing companies, steel and cloth mills slashed jobs across America. Storefronts emptied. Cities and towns suffered. The people who grew up in those places know what it means to have their future rewritten by big forces beyond their control. Their fear of the AI revolution is rooted in memory. We cannot ignore them. We cannot shrug when workers lose their livelihoods. We cannot dismiss parents’ fears that chatbots will exploit their children. We cannot allow the wealthy to capture all the gains, corporations to steamroll communities, or Communist China to grow stronger on stolen American technology. AI will eliminate jobs even as it creates others. Without proactive measures, too many workers will be left behind.

Another consideration is whether the unprecedented wealth creation reaches the many or remains with the few. Capitalism is history’s greatest engine of prosperity. But the top 1 percent already owns nearly a third of America’s wealth, up from less than a quarter in 1989, while the bottom half owns just 2.5 percent. We should expect AI to widen that divide by delivering extraordinary returns to those who own the models, the compute, and the equity.

We must also ensure that the leftist leanings of major AI models do not ultimately bring about the end of our capitalist society in favor of a totalitarian form of government or become so heavily utilized in public schools that they indoctrinate successive generations. Homeschooling must be strongly facilitated and encouraged from this day forth, in order to prevent the largest majority of future generations from being indoctrinated through Marxist-Maoist Artificial Intelligence slop.

Data centers impose real costs. New York imposed the first statewide moratorium on hyperscale facilities; more than three hundred local bans have passed. Industry has often bought land through shell companies, arrived at hearings with lawyers instead of answers, and hidden basic details about power, water, and land use. Communities are saying no because trust has not been earned. Even if centers eventually build their own nuclear reactors, the water required to cool both processors and rods remains a serious question. No American should face higher utility bills or have a hulking facility dropped into his backyard.



So much of the initial construct and programming that went into the top AI models is already heavily bent toward total control that it cannot help but eventually facilitate the end of freedom and liberty.



Freedom-loving Americans do not care for artificial intelligence. Recent polling shows attitudes ranging mostly from ambivalence to horror. Some observers suggest opposition is due to poor public relations. If tech titans had not boasted of apocalyptic powers to raise capital, the argument goes, the public would be on board. Chinese public opinion is more favorable. These discrepancies can be read another way. The taste for liberty is not independent of culture and history. China has not known freedom for some time; citizens of the United States have a long experience of it. It is a testament to Americans’ retention of the spirit of liberty that they mistrust AI so much. The various gripes are manifestations of a largely inarticulate intuition that its widespread adoption cannot be reconciled with a free society. Americans are groping toward the realization that, even if AI does not end life on earth, it will destroy our way of life.



In order to make the case against AI, one need only quote the industry’s leaders. They have foretold the creation of a permanent underclass once AI agents surpass us in all cognitive capacities, and have long warned that misaligned AI could lead to the extinction of humanity. This is a far cry from anything America has seen before from its captains of industry. While leaders have softened their rhetoric, the major corporations remain committed to artificial general intelligence defined as a system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work. Already AI is outpacing humans in many research areas, and AI-generated text and music are overwhelming the digital landscape.

Given the pace of progress, it would be foolish to underrate its disruptive capacity. Outcry from various sectors of America for regulation — partial nationalization, protections for children and conservatives, moratoriums on data centers, interventions on national-security grounds, calls for treaties to ban superintelligence — are salutary signs of awakening. Yet even these critics do not fully reckon with the fact that AI portends an irrevocable change in human life. Even now it is having deleterious effects that redistribution or transfer of control will do little to address. Anthropomorphic AI that mimics human personality traits, emotional states, and patterns of thought is already unsettling human psychology and the social fabric.

It is necessary to oppose not just what AI may become, but what it is now and is already doing. Widespread adoption will create a less free society, a less virtuous people, and a degraded culture. A serious movement would call for limiting the diffusion of anthropomorphic AI that competes with human authors and artists, and for ending the pursuit of superintelligence, also regularly called Artificial General Intelligence.

AI is more than another industrial revolution. It is already a moral and cosmological cataclysm. Generative AI has changed the place of human beings in the cosmos by undermining our status as the distinctive bearers of language. Widespread interaction with machines endowed with conversational language abilities and superhuman cognitive power is the greatest social-psychological experiment the species has ever run. Conservatives have been muted, yet both the prospect of superintelligence and the present deployment of anthropomorphic AI threaten capitalism, the work ethic, personal responsibility, individual freedom, and common-sense moral standards.

The AI disruption is already here. Although Americans have not looked kindly on its rise, no organized movement has yet developed against it. One reason is the cult of the new, those lovers of every newfangled, shiny object that comes off the production line. Libertarian-leaning thinkers defend their embrace by deriding critics as Luddites.

But generative AI is different in kind from prior industrial advances. There is a difference between a technology that makes material processes more efficient in a discrete domain and one expected to surpass all humans in creative and cognitive capacity. Analogies to the history of economic innovation function as moral blackmail. Most Americans can make common-sense distinctions. It is our duty as citizens to evaluate new technologies with the same skepticism we apply to new policy proposals. There are currently more goods in Americans’ daily life, to such a high degree, that it scarcely warrants any new increased A.I.-driven productive capacity. There is no way around judging the value of each innovation for its own sake.



Freedom and individual liberty -- much less any traditional notions of “democracy” and republican form of government -- will be hard-pressed to survive if the economic contributions of most people are rendered irrelevant, an eventuality AI leaders foresee. In a world of robot soldiers, the willingness of the average citizen to fight and die is no longer necessary; governments will have less reason to accord citizens’ rights. Artificial General Intelligence creates a technological version of the resource curse. If citizens no longer have economic or military value, they become subjects. AI is also a far more powerful technology for the suppression of unwanted expression than social-media algorithms. Its ability to identify and track speakers across platforms will make anonymity difficult, and the encoding of bias poses great threats to discursive freedom.

Image: US government ramps up mass surveillance with help of AI tech, data brokers – and your apps and devices / Published by ‘The Conversation’: April 21st 2026 8:20am EDT

A liberty-minded conservative antagonism to AI is grounded in its uniqueness. “Move fast and break things” is acceptable when the object is the status quo of business software. It is not acceptable when the objects are human intelligence, sociability, agency, and existence. Because conservatives distrust the capacity of regulators to remain effective and impartial, they cannot take a wait-and-see approach. The appropriate response is rejection of diffusion into civil society, not regulatory fiddling after the fact.



Liberty-minded advocates for more individual liberty and smaller government and conservatism speak for those fundamentally happy with the social order. Anyone who thinks the present society has so little to recommend it that existential gambles with AI are warranted is not a conservative or a defender of our Inalienable God-given Rights. Silicon Valley has long sought to transform the human condition. Sudden change unsettles the traditions and habits on which moral orientation depends. The industrial revolution disrupted societies over decades. Artificial intelligence compresses comparable disruption into years. Young people cannot be certain their preparations will remain relevant. Mentors cannot confidently transmit wisdom. The intergenerational chain frays. Radical uncertainty about the future is one of the ills the state exists to mitigate. Allowing unpredictable technological revolutions of this magnitude is a form of state failure.



Rapid technological change makes a mockery of autonomous, self-directed lives. Where the future is opaque, the moral difference between free and compelled choices vanishes. Governments that celebrate personal freedom and individual liberty are rare as hen’s teeth, but on the off chance that America is still one today, She must prevent abrupt technological discontinuities. Conservatives and liberty-minded individuals who uphold individual responsibility cannot allow the social preconditions for that responsibility to disappear. New technology can be more destabilizing than demographic change. The transhumanism in which many AI developers believe is more repugnant to the way of life social conservatives seek to protect than other cultural challenges. A government that cheers the end of humans as the most creative and productive beings is not conservative or desirable in any way, shape or form.



Anyone who believes in capitalism should look on AI skeptically. The closer we get to superintelligence, the greater the likelihood that capitalism as we know it vanishes. Promises of universal basic income or jobs guarantees revive the formative promise of socialism: government provision of work irrespective of market demand. Market-based wages would cease to be the primary vehicle for distributing income. That is the death knell of capitalism. Fully automated luxury communism is coherent; fully automated luxury capitalism is a contradiction. Marx predicted that capitalism would be destroyed by its own productive success when machines rendered labor time irrelevant. Industry leaders are working to vindicate that prediction. Classical liberals from Hume to Locke grounded property in the necessity of human labor under scarcity. A machine Eden removes the moral justification. People do not just want to be rich; they want valuable things to do with themselves.

The great theorists of capitalism never suggested that support for it required accepting developments that compromised freedom or the conditions for good character. Conservatism has never been an alibi for capitalism at all costs. The goal should be a property-owning democracy, not widespread dependence, however lavish, no matter the promise of this that A.I. makes for the future.

Individualism is threatened. AI is a flattener and homogenizer. Its answers rest on statistical inferences about average human speech. It can put vast swathes of human knowledge and belief out of play and naturalize a partial view of the world. There is no greater threat to intellectual sovereignty than reliance on chatbots for the burdens of judgment — questions that require looking into one’s own soul. Outsourcing one’s judgement is moral surrender. With seeming supposed omniscience in our pockets, we risk becoming an arrogant yet incurious appendage to the machines. AI is intensely individualizing in the sense that it caters to every whim, yet it eliminates common culture. We will be more alike than ever, and more alone. Tocqueville and Mill feared exactly such scenarios: conformity without solidarity, a soft despotism that cares for citizens so thoroughly that it extinguishes self-direction. Mill’s warning about a state that dwarfs its men so they may be more docile instruments applies with equal force when “technology” is substituted for “state.”

Rousseau understood that powerful technologies do not merely add options; they alter the fabric of society and force choices many would prefer never to face. The smartphone became effectively mandatory within a decade. Network power eliminates alternatives. Artificial intelligence is generating the same forced choices. Authors face dilemmas about licensing their work. Students lose the formative experience of sustained writing. The field of freedom contracts. The written word formed a particular species of intelligence. When it is no longer reliable, society leans on charisma and quick wit. Valuable personality types are marginalized. The human spirit becomes cramped, inhibited and set on a path towards its own death-spiral.

image: quote by Terrence Tao, considered by many of the world’s top elite academics to be the top mathematician in the world today

Language is at stake. The human being was distinguished by his unique relationship to the word. Machines that command language occupy a different category. Uncertainty about the human provenance of text is an incalculable loss. Trust erodes. Those who use AI to write leave less of themselves in the world. The skills needed to form valuable thoughts are endangered. We will externalize the knocking-about of ideas and become smaller creatures. To outsource composition is to participate in one’s own dehumanization. The nature of our species is at stake.



And now the mobile, increasingly capable humanoid robots arrive. The platforms already demonstrated — Optimus, Atlas, Figure, and others — are not yet fully sentient in any philosophical sense, but they are mobile, increasingly fluent in natural conversation, and designed to operate in environments built for people. The trajectory is clear. Within a few years they will walk the floors of warehouses, the corridors of hospitals, the aisles of stores, and eventually the streets and homes of ordinary citizens. Interaction will not remain optional. Network power will compel participation. The man who prefers solitude will find that his job, his children’s school, his medical care, and his ability to navigate public space all require some degree of engagement. The psychological experiment of living alongside machines that imitate human presence will be embodied, continuous, and inescapable. Dependency will deepen. The temptation to outsource cognitive, physical, and emotional labor — companionship, caretaking, even the simulation of affection — will grow. The family will face a new rival for the attention and formation of the young. The citizen who once measured competence by what he could do with his own hands and mind will find those measures eroded. Individual liberty will face a further constriction: the practical impossibility of opting out.



Still, those with the knowledge and the courage to do so can and should simply refuse to participate or to be coerced and compelled in any way to participate, if they truly do not wish to do so. It’s possible for those who have no qualms over living a simpler way of life, outside the massive technological net, with perhaps the exception of still utilizing public utilities for water and electricity. It’s possible for those with enough strength of will to simply say “NO” to all things A.I.

The conservative response must be clear-eyed. Reserve advanced AI and humanoid robotics for military and manufacturing applications under strict human command and accountability. Prohibit or severely restrict the diffusion of anthropomorphic, conversational, mobile systems into civil society, education, and the home. Facilitate and protect homeschooling and classical education that form independent minds. Encourage technical sabbaths that restore undistracted attention and human conversation. Spread property ownership widely so citizens remain stakeholders rather than residual consumers. Reject the pursuit of artificial general intelligence defined as outperforming humans at most economically valuable work.



The American people must pull away from entanglement with Artificial Intelligence. The alternative is a future in which mobile sentient robots walk among us not as tools but as the new normal, and the free citizen becomes a managed appendage to a system that neither lives nor dies nor loves nor answers for its errors. That future is not inevitable. It is a choice. The conservative tradition still contains the resources to refuse it. The machines will continue to improve. That is their nature. The question is whether the American people will improve in parallel — by recovering the habits of self-reliance, the disciplines of deep attention, the courage of intergenerational transmission of wisdom, and the ancient decision to remain the masters of their own fate. The desert of the present age is not empty. It is filled with the voices of those who remember that men once stood upright without consulting an oracle for every decision, that families once formed character without algorithmic assistance, that a people once trusted the slow accumulation of wisdom across generations more than the instantaneous output of statistical engines or the silent attention of synthetic eyes. Those voices are not Luddite. They are the residual memory of liberty. To heed them is not to reject the future; it is to insist that the future remain human.

The threshold of dependence upon entities that possess language without conscience, presence without mortality, mobility without responsibility, and power without the capacity for moral judgment must not be crossed. Crossing it voluntarily is the abdication of the freedom the Republic was established to protect. Refusal is not fear. It is the oldest and most necessary act of a free people.

by Justin O Smith