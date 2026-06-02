Justin’s Substack

Justin’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KMB's avatar
KMB
5h

My Father was born in 1945; his father died when he was 5 and he was working helping his Mother to pay the mortgage and bills by 12. He was a good daddy who loved the Lord and it became the norm to us that he worked 2 jobs my whole life. He acted much more like the silent generation; quiet, kind, hardworking, patriotic with a strong moral code. I never heard him complain.

Reply
Share
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
7h

Bravo! As the idiom says, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." With perseverance comes resilience. A failure is a chance to more forward, grow, and learn from mistakes. Such encouragement was squashed and in its place we learned 'if at first you don't succeed, blame someone or something else'.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture